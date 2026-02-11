Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 35th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the BMO 35 th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 24, at 9:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. MT) in a presentation lasting 30 minutes. The replay will be ready within 1-2 hours after the completion of the live presentation on the Investor Resources / Events & Presentations page on our website.
Webcast Link:
https://app.webinar.net/lq2zyEWpEgW
