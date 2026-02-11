Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 35th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 35th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the BMO 35 th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 24, at 9:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. MT) in a presentation lasting 30 minutes. The replay will be ready within 1-2 hours after the completion of the live presentation on the Investor Resources / Events & Presentations page on our website.

Webcast Link:
https://app.webinar.net/lq2zyEWpEgW

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

Royal Gold

Royal Gold

