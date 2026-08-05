Rostislav Raykov Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Lavras Gold Corp.

Rostislav Raykov Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Lavras Gold Corp.

Rostislav Raykov, a director of Lavras Gold Corp. (the "Company"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 200,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Raykov held an aggregate of 7,548,030 Common Shares, 355,000 stock options and 125,000 restricted share units, representing approximately 12.13% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 12.80% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Raykov held an aggregate of 7,748,030 Common Shares, 355,000 stock options and 125,000 restricted share units, representing approximately 12.45% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 13.12% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

All securities of the Company held by Mr. Raykov are held for investment purposes. In the future, Mr. Raykov may, from time to time, increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company held by him through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be requested by mail at: Rostislav Raykov c/o Lavras Gold Corp., 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 201, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, or by email at rraykov@gmail.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308311

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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