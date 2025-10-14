Romios Appoints Trish Jacques and Kevin Keough to the Board

Romios Appoints Trish Jacques and Kevin Keough to the Board

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Trish Jacques, current Chair of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (AMEBC), has joined the Company as an independent director. Kevin M. Keough, currently the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has also joined the board.

Trish Jacques holds a Master of Arts in Leadership & Training from Royal Roads University and the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation. She has been an active member of AME for the past decade, serving both on the Executive as well as the current Chair. She brings to the Romios board a breadth of experience in advocating for land access for resource exploration and development, and the regulatory processes that support mineral exploration and the vitality and betterment of the forestry and mining dependent communities and residents of interior B.C. A bio of Ms. Jacques is available at: https://romios.com/corporate#board-of-directors.

"We're really pleased that Trish has joined us," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "She has been around the mineral exploration business since childhood and is a very strong advocate for the industry in her role as current Chair of the AMEBC. She lives in the interior and is close to the grassroots. We value her deep experience, her exceptional network, and her exposure among other things to the needs of local communities, educational and human resource issues."

Kevin Keough holds an Honours BSc degree in geological sciences from Queen's University, following studies in both engineering and geology. He brings a robust technical foundation complemented by extensive international experience in mineral exploration, project and corporate management, private equity, finance, capital markets, communications, and business development. A bio of Mr. Keough is available at: https://romios.com/corporate#board-of-directors.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. As of October, 2025, a process is well underway to reinvigorate the Company. Our goal is to enter 2026 with a refreshed team, a clean balance sheet and a fresh new look, so as to position Romios to initiate, in the 2026 field season, the first-ever drilling of our flagship Trek South copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. In the period since 2021, the Trek South prospect has had the full spectrum of geosciences applied to it, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys. These programs have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential and is among the

best undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

For further information visit www.romios.com or contact:

Kevin M. Keough
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 613 622-1916
Email: kkeough@romios.com 		Stephen Burega
President
Tel: 647 515-3734
Email: sburega@romios.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270020

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesRG:CATSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources

Exploring Copper, Gold, Silver Assets in Top North American Mining Jurisdictions

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 15 million shares (the "Shares") priced at $0.01 per Share for up to $150,000 (the "Offering").Funds will... Keep Reading...
Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Photosat has recently completed an in-depth, advanced re-interpretation of the previously reported Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) satellite image study that outlined the... Keep Reading...
Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We... Keep Reading...
Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of September 18, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the sale of 4,266,699 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and... Keep Reading...
Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Discovers High-Grade Copper Boulder-Train With Assays up to 13.3% Cu and Possible Porphyry Type Alteration Nearby Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a train of mineralized boulders with... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has now been completed at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Highlights: Extensive drill program completed:... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Evans as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Evans brings over 25 years of senior mining executive... Keep Reading...
IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy, Strengthening a Top-Tier Uranium Portfolio in a Rising Market

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy, Strengthening a Top-Tier Uranium Portfolio in a Rising Market

PERTH, Australia - Oct. 13, 2025 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) and Toro Energy Ltd. ("Toro") (ASX: TOE,OTC:TOEYF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a scheme implementation deed (the " SID ") pursuant to which, among other things, IsoEnergy has... Keep Reading...
VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) announces that Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the purchase of the Ithaca 1-17 well together with approximately five miles of associated... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Trading resumes in: Company: Anteros Metals Inc. CSE Symbol: ANT All Issues: Oui Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 7, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 8, 2025, pursuant to which... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Searchlight Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

Tech Investing

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

lithium investing

EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor