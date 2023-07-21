Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") priced at $0.05 per FT Share, for up to $375,000 and up to 9,375,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.04 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's Newmont Lake Project within its large (72,368 hectares/178,825 acres) Golden Triangle Property in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada and for working capital.

Each FT Share is priced at $0.05 and is issued on a flow-through basis.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per WC Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive up to 7% of the value of proceeds on the sale of the WC Units and FT Shares in cash and up to 7% of the number of FT Shares or WC Units sold in the form of broker warrants. Each broker warrant issued in relation to the sale of FT Shares and WC Units ("Broker Warrants") entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 for twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

Funds will be used for exploration and working capital. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No funds from the sale of WC Units will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the WC Units will be allocated as to 80% for exploration of the Company's property in Nevada and 20% for general working capital.

Insiders of the Company may subscribe for up to 25% of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174366

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesRG:CATSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Romios Gold Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field program on the Kinkaid property in Nevada has improved our understanding of the large-scale mineral potential of the property and reinforced previous suggestions by the Company's geologists that there may be a porphyry system at depth beneath the dozens of old high-grade gold-silver-copper prospects on the claims.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Begins Field Work on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper and Scossa Gold Properties in Nevada, USA

Romios Begins Field Work on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper and Scossa Gold Properties in Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced its 2023 field program on its two major projects in Nevada: the Kinkaid property in Mineral County which covers dozens of old small-scale but high-grade gold-silver-copper mine workings and prospect pits, and the former producing Scossa gold mine property in Pershing County.

"The goal of the 2023 program at the Kinkaid property is to complete the mapping and sampling program at all of the known occurrences, and to develop a coherent genetic model to tie them all together," stated Stephen Burega, CEO and President. "We should then be able to determine which sites have the greatest size and grade potential and warrant drilling. In addition to the vein type targets, the northern claims host several old, small scale mine sites that exploited skarn-type mineralization (Au-Tungsten?) that will be mapped in detail in an effort to trace the mineralized horizons under cover to their contacts with their source plutons where the mineralization can generally be expected to improve."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2717. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega and Vice - President, Exploration John Biczok are looking forward to discussing with shareholders and attendees the exciting results from the past year's work on several of the Company's major projects, including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Discovers High-Grade Gold Veins Assaying up to 72.6 g/t Au on the North West Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that is has discovered a series of high-grade gold veins assaying from 12.65 gt Au to 72.6 gt Au in four of five samples on its North West claim block in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia. The veins appear to be controlled by a well-developed set of NW-SE trending faults.

Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "Romios' brief 2022 exploration program on the North West claims resulted in not only the highest-grade gold assays ever found on the property but also the identification of a set of probable control structures up to 1 km long that now provide an exciting focus for our future exploration work."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of December 23, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement on the increased amount of 5,200,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for $208,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share until December 30, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extend Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds is up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces additional assay results from the ongoing drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulfide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this news release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for three additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate news releases dated May 23 and July 6, 2023). Figures 1 and 2 show intercept locations and Table 1 contains diamond drill hole data. Drill holes LR148, LR150 and LR151 have intercepted sulphide mineralization below the limit of the current mineral resource estimate, extending the mineralization at depth. The intercepts are approximately 550-600 meters below surface and span approximately 300 meters horizontally along strike. Downhole TEM anomalies indicate the mineralization continues at depth for at least another 100 meters. At this elevation, it appears that the Upper and Lower lenses that occur at shallower depths in the deposit merge into one massive sulphide lens of up to 30 to 40 meters thickness. For interpretation purposes, this lens has been referred to as the Lower Lens.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 18, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that the Ontario Government has granted Noble an OJEP grant for a diamond drill program on the Kidd2Carnegie Project near Timmins Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central British Columbia .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Acquisition Details

The Copperview Project consists of 37,466 hectares in 40 claims and is being acquired from Mr. Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc. (the " Vendor ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on July 7, 2023 (the " Copperview Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Copperview Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary one-year release schedule such that one-third of the Consideration Shares are to be released every four months after completion of the Acquisition. The Company also paid the Vendor $5,000 and granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 2% NSR ") and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 1% NSR " and together with the 2% NSR, the " NSR "). One half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3 million in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Copperview Project are set out in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/18/c2797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Romios Gold Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Resource Investing

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Dates Confirmed Over Key Drilling Prospects

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation - Noosa: Lithium – Rare Earths - Copper Critical Minerals

Gold Investing

30 June 23 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Copper Investing

Investor Presentation

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Update

×