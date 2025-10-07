Rockwell Automation Ushers in a New Era in Industrial Control with the Launch of the ControlLogix 5590 Controller

Rockwell Automation Ushers in a New Era in Industrial Control with the Launch of the ControlLogix 5590 Controller

Built for performance, safety and security, the integrated platform empowers manufacturers to streamline operations and scale smarter systems

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its newest controller, ControlLogix ® 5590, the powerhouse at the core of the Logix platform. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing, this all-in-one controller delivers seamless software integration and multidiscipline control across the enterprise to streamline operations like never before.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/rockwell-automation/9317451-en-rockwell-automation-controllogix-5590

Manufacturers are navigating a perfect storm of challenges, from rising global competition and workforce shortages to growing safety and security risks. Contributing to the complexity are disconnected control and data systems built on propriety technologies, which limit flexibility and keep costs high. The ControlLogix 5590 controller is a purpose-built solution to help manufacturers tackle these challenges with ease and take control of their operations.

"The ControlLogix 5590 controller isn't just an upgrade, it's a powerhouse engineered for the future of industrial automation," said Dan DeYoung , global vice president and general manager, production design & control, Rockwell Automation. "We're giving our customers the ability to build smarter and more secure systems right out of the box, with a platform designed to meet the demands of today and ready to scale for tomorrow."

Key capabilities of the ControlLogix 5590 controller include:

  • Integrated Safety: Every ControlLogix 5590 controller includes advanced, integrated functional safety capabilities designed to help protect people, equipment and operations, without the need for separate safety models. Certified to meet rigorous global standards, it helps customers build safer systems with less complexity and more confidence.
  • Powerful Performance for Demanding Applications: Delivers high-speed processing and expanded memory capacity to support complex operations. From process and batch to discrete, motion and robotics applications – the ControlLogix 5590 controller is ideal for manufacturers looking to design scalable architecture, optimize throughput and drive efficiency on a single high-performance and interoperable platform.
  • Built-In Cybersecurity: Includes built-in security features designed to help protect systems from current and emerging cyber threats. These protections are based on global standards (IEC 62443) and help customers keep their operations connected and compliant with modern security requirements.
  • Streamlined Engineering Experience with a Unified Software Suite: A unified software suite, including Studio 5000 Logix Designer ® and FactoryTalk ® Design Studio™ *, helps streamline development, accelerate deployment and simplify workflows across the enterprise.

"Manufacturers today require control platforms that can address performance safety and security requirements without adding complexity to their operations," said Craig Resnick , vice president, consulting at ARC Advisory Group. "Solutions that converge high speed processing, integrated safety and robust cybersecurity in a single architecture help organizations modernize more efficiently while maintaining operational continuity and increasing operational resilience."

Get a first-hand look at the ControlLogix 5590 controller at Rockwell's Automation Fair ® event , taking place Nov. 17-20 in Chicago , or visit Rockwell's website to learn more.

*FactoryTalk Design Studio will support the ControlLogix 5590 Standard and XT (corrosion-resistant) controllers upon release of version 2.03 in November 2025 . Support for the P (Process) variant will follow in a future version of FactoryTalk Design Studio.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK ) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin , Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise ® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

ControlLogix 5590 Controller in Chassis

ControlLogix 5590 Highlights

ControlLogix 5590 Controller

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwell-automation-ushers-in-a-new-era-in-industrial-control-with-the-launch-of-the-controllogix-5590-controller-302575146.html

SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/07/c8634.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rockwell Automation Inc.ROKNYSE:ROK
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025