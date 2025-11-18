Rockwell Automation to Build New Greenfield Manufacturing Site in Southeastern Wisconsin

Rockwell Automation to Build New Greenfield Manufacturing Site in Southeastern Wisconsin

New site advances a $2 billion investment plan to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and digital capability

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced plans to build a new greenfield manufacturing site in Southeastern Wisconsin. The project marks the next step in the company's previously announced $2 billion investment in plants, digital infrastructure, and talent to grow share, build resilience, and expand margins over the next five years. The facility has the potential to be Rockwell's largest manufacturing campus globally, with a significant footprint and the flexibility to scale operations.

"Rockwell Automation has been leading the way with high-quality manufacturing and technology solutions for over a century. We're incredibly proud of that tradition and how they've continued to exemplify the innovation and excellence that Wisconsin is known for, and we are excited to celebrate their continued growth and success in our state," says Gov. Tony Evers. "I want to thank Rockwell Automation for their ongoing commitment to Wisconsin, our workforce, and our communities, and I look forward to seeing how this newest expansion will accelerate our statewide goals of building a 21st-century workforce and economy."

"Designing a new facility presents the opportunity to create the future of industrial operations, with highly orchestrated production," says Blake Moret, chairman and CEO at Rockwell Automation. "We are expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint with advanced production capability that supports growth and performance with the latest Rockwell technologies and solutions."

This new facility will span more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and will be equipped with advanced automation, robotics, and digital systems that will showcase modern manufacturing and demonstrate Rockwell's leadership in industrial automation.

"It will integrate the latest in Rockwell's production technologies, including AI and analytics tools, to increase efficiency and precision, while providing team members with access to advanced tools and training. I'm excited to see our highly skilled workforce maximize the potential of this site," says Bob Buttermore, chief supply chain officer at Rockwell Automation. "This investment reflects our confidence in our teams that deliver excellence every day."

This reinforces Rockwell's long-term commitment to American manufacturing and to the skilled workforce that drives production and innovation. The Southeastern Wisconsin location will be near the company's global headquarters in Milwaukee.

Construction and site planning are in progress in concert with local and state officials. Additional details will be shared as the project advances.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

Media contact:
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia


