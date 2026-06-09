Rockwell Automation Approves $1 Billion for Common Stock Repurchase and Declares Common Stock Dividend

Rockwell Automation Approves $1 Billion for Common Stock Repurchase and Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today authorized the company to expend up to an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of Rockwell Automation common stock. This is in addition to the authorization on Sept. 5, 2024, to repurchase $1 billion worth of common stock, of which approximately $215 million was remaining as of May 31, 2026.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Sept. 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2026.

"We remain committed to returning value to our shareholders," said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO. "Over the past five years, we have returned more than $4.6 billion to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases. This underscores our strong financial position and confidence in our long-term growth strategy, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Media contact:
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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