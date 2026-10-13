Rockwell Automation Advances Integrated Architecture Portfolio with CompactLogix 5390 Controller

Rockwell Automation Advances Integrated Architecture Portfolio with CompactLogix 5390 Controller

 New controller delivers enhanced performance, integrated safety and cybersecurity capabilities to help machine builders meet evolving operational and regulatory demands

www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us.html?utm_source=ThirdParty&utm_medium=Public_Relations&utm_campaign=701Pg00002Y0Y3VIAV&utm_content=BOILERCLUS" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of its www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/products/hardware/programmable-controllers/compactLogix-5390-controllers.html?utm_source=ThirdParty&utm_medium=Public_Relations&utm_campaign=701Pg00002Y0Y3VIAV&utm_content=5390EN" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CompactLogix® 5390 controller, the latest advancement in the Integrated Architecture® controller family designed to help machine builders and manufacturers optimize performance, security, safety, data and flexibility in modern automation environments.

Rockwell Automation advances Integrated Architecture portfolio with CompactLogix 5390 controller

Industrial operations are becoming more connected and data-intensive, placing greater demands on control systems. To remain competitive, OEMs and end users must manage higher capacity applications, integrated safety, cybersecurity and operational visibility. Meeting these requirements and delivering more intelligent solutions often introduces additional complexity and engineering effort.

Expanding the proven Logix platform, CompactLogix 5390 controllers bring together built-in cybersecurity, integrated safety and enhanced performance in a single control platform. With security capabilities aligned to IEC 62443-4-2 and readiness for the EU Cyber Resilience Act, the controller helps machine builders address evolving global requirements while simplifying machine design.

Support for local PointMax™ I/O enables more modular architectures, while a footprint that is 43% smaller than previous CompactLogix 5380 controllers helps reduce panel space requirements and standardize designs across machine families. Together, these capabilities help customers manage increasingly sophisticated automation applications with less complexity.

"Manufacturers and machine builders are being asked to do more than deliver performance. They must also address increasingly stringent cybersecurity and safety requirements while managing larger, more connected operations," said Siva Iyyamperumal, senior product manager at Rockwell Automation. "CompactLogix 5390 controllers bring these capabilities together in a single platform, helping customers simplify machine design, support regulatory readiness and scale advanced automation applications with confidence."

Built-in security and safety capabilities help machine builders reduce risk, simplify compliance efforts and prepare for evolving global regulations without adding complexity to machine architecture.

CompactLogix 5390 controllers are designed to work seamlessly within the Rockwell Automation Integrated Architecture ecosystem and expand the company's compact performance offering, which brings together control, I/O, visualization, motion, safety and information technologies in a streamlined architecture for machine builders and OEMs. The controller integrates with PointMax I/O, Kinetix® motion solutions, PowerFlex® drives, Stratix® networking technologies, FactoryTalk® Design Studio™ software and other visualization solutions.

This integrated approach helps simplify engineering workflows, reduce commissioning risk and provide a scalable path from standalone machines to complex production systems.

Learn more about the CompactLogix 5390 controller on Rockwell's website or contact your distributor.   

FAQ

How do CompactLogix 5390 controllers support compact performance?
CompactLogix 5390 controllers expand the compact performance offering from Rockwell Automation, providing machine builders and OEMs with integrated control, I/O, visualization, motion, safety and information technologies to build higher-performing, safer, more secure and data-driven machines. 

Who is this solution for?
This solution is designed for OEMs, systems integrators and end users who need a high-performance, scalable control and information platform to support more complex machines, process skids and production systems while preparing for future operation demands.

How does this help manufacturers?
CompactLogix 5390 controllers help manufacturers improve productivity, flexibility and operational efficiency with enhanced processing power, expanded scalability and modern connectivity. They enable faster machine performance, support growing application requirements, and provide a seamless path to integrate data, diagnostics and advanced technologies across operations.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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