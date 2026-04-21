Rockland Upsizes Financings

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces it has upsized its previously announced private placement of Units from $900,000 to $1,770,000, and the previously announced private placement of flow-through shares from $600,000 to $860,000 (see the previous news release dated April 10, 2026). The flow-through private placement has been re-priced from $0.27 to $0.255 and the warrant exercise price adjusted from $0.33 to $0.30. Closing of the private placements is expected for April 24, 2026.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financings will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Finders' fees will be payable on the private placements, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

 

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