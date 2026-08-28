Rockland Resources Sets Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, August 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces it has set 1,250,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.14 for a period of 3 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
We seek Safe Harbor.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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