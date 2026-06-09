Rockland Reports High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake

(TheNewswire)
Intercepts include 113.00 g/t Au over 0.5 m confirming gold mineralization extends below the Cole Mine workings
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 8, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to report assay results from the first three of 19 holes from the recently completed winter drill program at the 100% owned Cole Gold Mines Property in the prolific Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. Initial drilling targeted the historic Cole Mineshaft and confirmed the gold-bearing quartz vein system mapped during the 1933 to 1937 exploration program. Mineralization occurs as a stacked sequence of quartz veins from 30 cm to 1.8 m in width, with gold hosted in quartz and concentrated at felsic, mafic and ultramafic rheological boundaries. These holes have demonstrated that the gold-bearing vein system continues at depth below the Cole Mine workings. Coarse visible gold was observed in drill-core from multiple holes.
Owing to coarse gold being intersected in multiple holes, the Company is completing metallic screen analysis, combined with standard fire assay, to address the "nugget effect". The nugget effect refers to the erratic gold grades that can result when coarse, visible gold is unevenly distributed in a sample, which a standard small-aliquot fire assay may under- or over-state; metallic screen analysis processes a much larger sample to produce a more reliable grade. Metallic screen results remain pending on 6 samples from this set of holes and additional results from the balance of the program will be reported as received from the laboratory.
"Our initial drilling has definitely confirmed high-grade gold mineralization at Cole", stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland. "Intercepts of 100 g/t gold are rare in our industry, making us even more excited about our upcoming program as the vein sets in the Cole Mineshaft area are located in close proximity to a large-scale structure identified in our airborne survey".
Highlight Results from Initial Drilling
RR-26-01
-
1.95 g/t Au over 2.55 m from 82.20 m, including 0.50 m at 3.84 g/t Au
RR-26-02 (multi-vein)
-
28.30 g/t Au over 0.80 m from 103.20 m
-
11.40 g/t Au over 1.80 m from 109.00 m
-
9.46 g/t Au over 1.80 m from 92.00 m, including 0.50 m at 32.60 g/t Au
-
13.20 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 98.00 m
-
8.99 g/t Au over 0.60 m from 74.75 m
RR-26-03
-
113.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 236.50 m down hole, approximately 214 m vertical depth, or 53 m vertically below the deepest 1937 underground level
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4.59 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 146.00 m, including 0.50 m at 7.76 g/t Au
All intercepts are reported as down-hole lengths. True widths have not been determined and are pending further structural interpretation. Composite intercepts use a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff with maximum 2.0 m internal dilution.
Figure 1. Cole Mineshaft cross section, RR-26-01, 02, 03, showing logged lithology, historic Cole Mineshaft, and gold intercepts including 113.00 g/t Au below the 1937 historic limit.
This drill program was the culmination of a comprehensive, multi-year program consisting of prospecting, mapping and sampling as well as interpretation of geophysical surveying. Targets were identified, collated and ranked for drill testing. The winter drill program tested several initial targets on the Property including veining associated with the historic Cole Mineshaft, surface mineralization on the shore of Greg Smith Lake (the GSL Zone), and surface mineralization identified on the shore of Pipestone Bay. Several holes were drilled to gain a better understanding of the geology in an area where there is substantial overburden.
An airborne magnetic geophysical survey was also completed to assist in understanding the broader geological picture and identify key structures that could result in new discoveries on the Property. Several large-scale "D-2" structures were identified that will be the focus of the upcoming Phase 2 drill program.
Drill Hole Collars
|
Hole
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
EOH (m)
|
RR-26-01
|
413,692
|
5,658,319
|
200
|
-47
|
168.0
|
RR-26-02
|
413,692
|
5,658,319
|
211
|
-65
|
186.0
|
RR-26-03
|
413,677
|
5,658,396
|
200
|
-65
|
240.0
Coordinates in NAD83 UTM Zone 15N.
QA / QC
Drill core samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), an accredited laboratory, at its Thunder Bay, Ontario facility. Standard analysis is by fire assay on a 30 g aliquot with atomic absorption finish. Samples containing visible gold or returning 5 g/t Au or greater are additionally analyzed by metallic screen fire assay on a 1 kg aliquot, 50 g aliquot fire assay with gravimetric finish, and four-acid digest with ICP-MS finish. Certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream as part of the Company's QA / QC program; all returned results within acceptable tolerances.
Qualified Person
Disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 and a consultant to Rockland Resources.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The Company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long term value to its shareholders.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO and Director
For Further Information
Mike England, CEO and Director
Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).
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