Rockland Plans Drill Program at the Cole Gold Mines Project & Clarifies Wording of LOI with Evolution Mining

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, TheNewswire - July 30, 2026 Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces that it is planning a diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the west Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, with drilling anticipated to commence in mid-August 2026.
Rockland is currently accepting bids from drilling contractors for the program. The selected contractor and planned meterage will be announced upon award of the contract.
Clarification of LOI Terms with Evolution Mining
Further to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2026, Rockland wishes to clarify the ownership outcome contemplated under its non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with a subsidiary of Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) ("Evolution") in respect of Evolution's Pipestone Bay Project.
Rockland may earn up to a 70% interest in the Pipestone Bay Project. If Rockland earns the full 70%, Evolution has the right to reacquire an interest that would bring Evolution's ownership to 70%. Evolution may exercise that right only if:
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Rockland has defined a mineral resource containing at least 1.5 million ounces of gold or gold equivalent; and
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Evolution pays 1.5 times the relevant expenditures incurred by Rockland.
If Evolution exercises the right, Rockland will retain a 30% interest in the Pipestone Bay Project.
Qualified Person
Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., who serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as a consultant to Rockland Resources.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The Company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
We seek Safe Harbor.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the planned drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Project and its anticipated timing, the selection of a drilling contractor, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement with Evolution, and the potential ownership interests of Rockland and Evolution in the Pipestone Bay Project. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in the Company's filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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