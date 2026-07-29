Rockland Announces Letter of Intent for Option Agreement Over Pipestone Bay Project with Evolution Mining

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 29, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a subsidiary of Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) ("Evolution") to acquire an interest of up to 70% in Evolution's Pipestone Bay Project that adjoins Rockland's Cole Gold Mines Project in the west Red Lake region of Ontario. 

The large land package consists of ~2,850 hectares and adjoins the Cole project on both the west and south borders, significantly expanding and enhancing Rockland's exposure to this highly prospective and undertested portion of the Red Lake greenstone belt. The Pipestone Bay property is host to numerous high-grade exploration targets and showings and provides complete coverage of the large magnetic anomaly under Pipestone Bay that is interpreted to potentially represent a large intrusive body.


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Cumulative terms of the non-binding LOI call for Rockland to issue up to 500,000 shares and to incur up to $11.5 million over a 5.5-year term. Evolution has the right to reacquire from Rockland, such an interest, that results in Evolution's Project ownership becoming 70%, by paying 1.5 times incurred relevant expenditures (subject to Rockland defining a Mineral Resource containing at least 1.5 million ounces of gold or equivalent). A definitive agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming month with an exploration campaign to test the collective property immediately thereafter.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 and a consultant to Rockland Resources.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.


[ANNOTATION:

BY 'Claude'
ON '2026-07-21T22:03:00'C
NOTE: 'Naming inconsistency: lead paragraph says 'Cole Gold Project'; here it's 'Cole Gold Mines project'. Pick one defined term throughout. Left unedited since I don't know which is the correct/registered name.']Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The Company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

About Evolution Mining Limited  

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines – Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Rockland ResourcesRKL:CCCSE:RKLgold investing
RKL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG,OTC:PREIF) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") announces the final results of its diamond drill program at the Pueblo Grande Norte zone of the Company's 100% owned Pueblo Grande Project ("Pueblo Grande" or the "Project") in the Dominican Republic.The... Keep Reading...
Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada

Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at KadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals

LaFleur Minerals Achieves Major Milestone at Beacon Gold Mill

Canadian company LaFleur Minerals (CNSX:LFLR) is now fully permitted and funded to restart production at its Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada’s largest gold-producing belt.The company shared in a virtual investor conference that it is “evolving from explorer... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel with long handle rests on a gray marble surface, casting a shadow.

Belo Sun Secures Judicial Victory for Volta Grande Project

Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF) announced it has received the final dismissal of a longstanding civil lawsuit that had posed a significant legal hurdle for its Volta Grande gold project in Brazil's Amazon region.Brazil's Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1) permanently dismissed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Resumes Drilling at Kuma; First Assays Pending

Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

Related News

base metals investing

Sankamap Resumes Drilling at Kuma; First Assays Pending

base metals investing

Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

precious metals investing

Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

antimony investing

SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT

silver investing

Steve Penny: Silver at Key Inflection Point, What's Next for Price?

cobalt investing

Cobalt Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast