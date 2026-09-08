Rocket Lab Introduces High-Efficiency Solar Cell to Reduce Reliance on Supply-Constrained Critical Minerals

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the production release of Inverted Metamorphic (IMM) Apex, the latest iteration of its next-generation solar cell designed to deliver exceptional efficiency and reliability for space applications. IMM Apex boasts a Beginning of Life solar conversion efficiency of 31.5% and 40% lower cell mass, giving it best-in-class specific power (watts per kilogram) while maintaining excellent radiation hardness and performance over temperature.
IMM Apex is free of the germanium substrates used for conventional, multi-junction solar cells produced for the last three decades. By eliminating reliance on this critical mineral, IMM Apex mitigates rising costs and supply chain constraints currently facing the space power industry.
Crucially, IMM Apex is a mechanical and electrical drop-in replacement for heritage solar cell products on germanium, meaning customers can integrate it into existing systems without major investments to re-tool for new cell technology.
IMM Apex builds on the proven success of Rocket Lab's IMM cell technology, which powered NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its historic mission and has been powering satellites on orbit for more than a decade.
In addition to being free from germanium supply constraints, optimized manufacturing processes and targeted capital investments have enabled efficient manufacturing in multi-100-kilowatt volumes to meet growing demand.
"Rocket Lab is excited to bring this cutting-edge solar solution to market. IMM Apex delivers exceptional performance while addressing real-world challenges like rising material costs and supply chain constraints," said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab USA. "With IMM Apex, customers gain access to a high-efficiency, lightweight, germanium-free product that combines proven reliability with faster production times. IMM Apex is designed to more cost-effectively power the most ambitious missions without compromising performance."
IMM technology has undergone more than a decade of rigorous testing and qualification, ensuring its readiness for a wide range of customer needs and mission requirements. IMM Apex is available now, with ongoing advancements to support future applications.
IMM Apex adds to Rocket Lab's long history of delivering reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions for critical missions. The company has provided space-grade solar technology to critical civil, national security and commercial space programs including the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Artemis lunar explorations, and other interplanetary science missions. More than 1,100 satellites on orbit are powered by Rocket Lab solar products.
More information about Rocket Lab's Space Solar solutions is available here.
Rocket Lab Media
Matt McKinney
media@rocketlabusa.com
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, and statements regarding our satellite capabilities, manufacturing scale, and constellation support are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
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