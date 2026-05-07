Rocket Lab Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Surpasses All Guidance Metrics Including Revenue, Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA; Posts Record $200M Quarterly Revenue and over $2.2B Backlog; Guides Another Record Revenue

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"Rocket Lab has delivered another exceptional quarter with record financial performance of more than $200 million in revenue, consistent execution across launch and space systems programs, a record number of significant new contracts signed, and strategic acquisitions secured. We exited the quarter with $2.2 billion in backlog and currently have access to more than $2 billion in liquidity, putting us in a very strong position for continued growth and M&A execution.

"Rocket Lab continues to lead on execution and growth. We completed successful orbital launches and hypersonic test missions, introduced new space systems products including the highly sought after Gauss satellite electric propulsion system, have been selected to support the Department of War's Space Based Interceptor program under Golden Dome for America in partnership with Raytheon, and expanded our leading role in hypersonic test launch with a record contract under the MACH-TB program. We also closed the Mynaric acquisition to establish our first European footprint with Rocket Lab Europe, and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv, adding Mars-proven robotics heritage to our suite of capabilities, while also insourcing costly and supply-constrained spacecraft components, including solar array drive assemblies and other precision mechanisms and motion control systems. Rocket Lab's tailwinds are strong. We're already embedded in the most demanding and significant space programs of our generation and we're in an incredibly strong position to continue expanding this."

Highlights for the First Quarter 2026, plus business updates since March 31, 2026.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $200.3M, a 63.5% increase YoY
  • Record GAAP gross margin of 38.2%
  • Record backlog of $2.2B, up 20.2% QoQ
  • Record liquidity following completion of at-the-market offering, with access to more than $2 billion in total liquidity strongly positioning the Company for further organic growth and M&A execution
  • Record new launch contracts, with 31 new Electron and HASTE contracts signed in Q1, plus five new dedicated Neutron launches signed. Rocket Lab has now sold more launches in Q1 2026 than in the full year 2025, demonstrating strong continued demand and growth for the Company's extensive launch capabilities. Rocket Lab's total launch manifest now exceeds 70 contracted missions.
  • Completed the acquisition of Mynaric AG, a leading provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space, and mobile applications which further strengthens Rocket Lab's extensive capabilities as a supplier of satellite components at scale to the global space market.
  • Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems, a leader in space robotics, motion control systems, and precision mechanisms for spacecraft. The acquisition will achieve two strategic objectives for Rocket Lab: add Mars-proven robotics capability for advanced planetary and national security missions, and closes a critical gap in Rocket Lab's vertical integration strategy by bringing in-house costly and supply-constrained satellite components like solar array drive assemblies (SADAs) and other precision mechanisms.
  • Selected to directly support the Department of War's Space Based Interceptor (SBI) program, a critical element of President Trump's Golden Dome for America, in partnership with Raytheon. Rocket Lab's launch and satellite capabilities are both being utilized for SBI, demonstrating the value of the Company's agile and cost-effective end-to-end space capabilities for the warfighter and positioning the Company to capture significant revenue from what could become the U.S. government's most important national security program.
  • Introduced Gauss, a new electric satellite thruster designed for high-volume production to meet the growing demand for reliable satellite propulsion across commercial and national security constellations.
  • Achieved significant milestones across the Neutron program with ongoing integration and readiness of first-flight hardware, continued progress on Archimedes engine qualification, and advancement of the second stage and reusable fairing systems, positioning the medium-lift launch vehicle on track for its debut launch later this year.

Second Quarter 2026 Guidance
For the second quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab expects:

  • Revenue between $225 million and $240 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margins between 33% and 35%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 38% and 40%.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses between $138 million and $144 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $120 million and $126 million.
  • Interest Income, net $12.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $20 million and $26 million.
  • Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 629 million, including approximately 46 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Shares.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q2 2026 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $19 million to $21 million in Q2 2026.

Conference Call Information
Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our first quarter, other updates, and to provide our outlook for the second quarter 2026.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab's Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com/

Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact
Patrick Vorenkamp
investors@rocketlabusa.com

Rocket Lab Media Contact
Murielle Baker
media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the second quarter of 2026, launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development and anticipated timeline to launch, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.investors.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.


Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2026       2025  
Revenues:      
Product revenues $ 127,488     $ 80,804  
Service revenues   72,860       41,765  
Total revenues   200,348       122,569  
Cost of revenues:      
Cost of product revenues   81,084       53,869  
Cost of service revenues   42,771       33,453  
Total cost of revenues   123,855       87,322  
Gross profit   76,493       35,247  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development, net   80,513       55,109  
Selling, general and administrative   51,949       39,326  
Total operating expenses   132,462       94,435  
Operating loss   (55,969 )     (59,188 )
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (1,274 )     (6,795 )
Interest income   10,149       4,209  
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange   156       (134 )
Other income, net   124       479  
Total other income (expense), net   9,155       (2,241 )
Loss before income taxes   (46,814 )     (61,429 )
Benefit for income taxes   1,792       813  
Net loss $ (45,022 )   $ (60,616 )
Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab Corporation:      
Basic and diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.12 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:      
Basic and diluted   605,434,642       505,614,185  


Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values)
  March 31, 2026
(unaudited) 		  December 31, 2025
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,205,499     $ 828,660  
Marketable securities, current   177,852       187,917  
Accounts receivable, net   74,955       39,001  
Contract assets   75,036       61,606  
Inventories   183,146       158,407  
Prepaids and other current assets   83,874       89,953  
Total current assets   1,800,362       1,365,544  
Non-current assets:      
Property, plant and equipment, net   343,988       319,473  
Intangible assets, net   220,567       224,746  
Goodwill   208,738       205,750  
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   90,933       90,371  
Right-of-use assets - finance leases   13,767       13,895  
Marketable securities, non-current   93,494       82,247  
Restricted cash   5,524       4,885  
Deferred income tax assets, net   849       1,895  
Other non-current assets   41,719       15,672  
Total assets $ 2,819,941     $ 2,324,478  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade payables $ 63,112     $ 72,699  
Accrued expenses   33,546       19,299  
Employee benefits payable   40,720       25,803  
Contract liabilities   241,412       195,438  
Other current liabilities   23,555       21,237  
Total current liabilities   402,345       334,476  
Non-current liabilities:      
Convertible senior notes, net   36,869       152,395  
Long-term borrowings, net   1,716       1,716  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   85,517       85,191  
Non-current finance lease liabilities   14,568       14,653  
Deferred income tax liabilities   1,352       1,241  
Other non-current liabilities   13,207       12,952  
Total liabilities   555,574       602,624  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 45,951,250 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025   5       5  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued shares: 621,718,750 and 589,525,802 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; outstanding shares: 575,767,500 and 543,574,552 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively   58       54  
Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 45,951,250 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025          
Additional paid-in capital   3,324,206       2,735,669  
Accumulated deficit   (1,056,932 )     (1,011,910 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,970 )     (1,964 )
Total stockholders' equity   2,264,367       1,721,854  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,819,941     $ 2,324,478  


Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited; in thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
    2026       2025  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $ (45,022 )   $ (60,616 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   14,990       8,707  
Stock-based compensation expense   28,116       19,234  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets   (409 )     13  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount   133       831  
Noncash lease expense   2,797       1,519  
Change in the fair value of contingent consideration   187        
Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount   (458 )     (561 )
Deferred income taxes   1,155       (585 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (35,662 )     (2,974 )
Contract assets   (13,434 )     2,165  
Inventories   (24,571 )     (6,308 )
Prepaids and other current assets   4,081       (9,617 )
Other non-current assets   (26,098 )     1,571  
Trade payables   (8,161 )     9,779  
Accrued expenses   10,825       (2,712 )
Employee benefits payables   1,309       (253 )
Contract liabilities   45,753       (9,294 )
Other current liabilities   (2,941 )     (3,699 )
Non-current lease liabilities   (2,993 )     (1,670 )
Other non-current liabilities   71       245  
Net cash used in operating activities   (50,332 )     (54,225 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, equipment and software   (27,065 )     (28,677 )
Proceeds on disposal of assets   715       16  
Cash paid for business combinations, net of acquired cash   (8,021 )      
Purchases of marketable securities   (91,328 )     (84,639 )
Maturities of marketable securities   89,979       84,699  
Net cash used in investing activities   (35,720 )     (28,601 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from ATM Equity Offerings   450,347       92,806  
Issuance costs related to ATM Equity Offerings   (4,740 )     (2,088 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   1,081       48  
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan   4,189       2,237  
Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes   52,337       17,310  
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units   (39,848 )     (16,577 )
Proceeds from secured term loans         25,000  
Repayments on secured term loan         (2,894 )
Payment of debt issuance costs         (278 )
Finance lease principal payments   (73 )     (61 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   463,293       115,503  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   237       272  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   377,478       32,949  
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   833,545       275,302  
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,211,023     $ 308,251  


Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited; in thousands)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026       2025  
NET LOSS $ (45,022 )   $ (60,616 )
Depreciation   7,514       5,689  
Amortization   7,476       3,018  
Stock-based compensation expense   28,116       19,234  
Transaction costs   1,668       1,378  
Interest expense   1,274       6,795  
Interest income   (10,149 )     (4,209 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   187        
Benefit for income taxes   (1,792 )     (813 )
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange   (156 )     134  
Accretion of marketable securities and cash equivalents purchased at a discount   (458 )     (585 )
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets   (409 )     13  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (11,751 )   $ (29,962 )


  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026       2025  
GAAP Gross profit $ 76,493     $ 35,247  
Stock-based compensation   3,506       3,920  
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease   6,094       1,823  
Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 86,093     $ 40,990  
Non-GAAP Gross margin   43.0  %     33.4  %
       
GAAP Research and development, net $ 80,513     $ 55,109  
Stock-based compensation   (5,846 )     (4,894 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease         (165 )
Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 74,667     $ 50,050  
       
GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 51,949     $ 39,326  
Stock-based compensation   (18,764 )     (10,420 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease   (1,105 )     (776 )
Transaction costs   (1,668 )     (1,378 )
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 30,412     $ 26,752  
       
GAAP Operating expenses $ 132,462     $ 94,435  
Stock-based compensation   (24,610 )     (15,314 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease   (1,105 )     (941 )
Transaction costs   (1,668 )     (1,378 )
Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 105,079     $ 76,802  
       
GAAP Operating loss $ (55,969 )   $ (59,188 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments   36,983       23,376  
Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (18,986 )   $ (35,812 )
       
GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 9,155     $ (2,241 )
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange   (156 )     134  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets   (409 )     13  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   187        
Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 8,777     $ (2,094 )



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