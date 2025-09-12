Rock Tech Lithium Closes Third and Final Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $6.51 Million

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK,OTC:RCKTF) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the " Company " or " Rock Tech ") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated August 29 September 4 and September 5, 2025 the closing of the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") pursuant to which the Company sold 1,138,400 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.90 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,024,560 . In aggregate, the Company has issued an aggregate of 7,231,621 Units for total gross proceeds of $6,508,459 under the first, second, and third tranches of the brokered and non-brokered portions of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company, exercisable at price of $1.17 to purchase one additional common share of the company for a period of three years from the date of issuance thereof.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to fund the advancement of the Guben Converter and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The third tranche of the Offering was completed pursuant to Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside of Canada and pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "), accordingly, the securities issued in connection with the third tranche of the Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has filed on its SEDAR+ profile on August 29, 2025 an offering document pursuant to Form 45-106F19 (the " LIFE Offering Document ") in accordance with the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The LIFE Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://rocktechlithium.com/ . Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the third tranche closing of the Offering, the Company paid a cash commission of $57,964.50 to certain finders.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Company,
Mirco Wojnarowicz
CEO

ABOUT Rock Tech Lithium
Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 36,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada , Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local First Nations communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4 CAN.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the expectations of the Company's management regarding the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on several key assumptions and material factors, including but not limited to, obtaining necessary board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information also assumes favorable market conditions for lithium. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; investor demand; changes in project plans; and risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Overview

The green energy movement is gaining momentum as the demand for electric alternatives to power, transportation and production accelerates. To meet this growing demand, accessibility and supply chain considerations of the critical metals needed to power this revolution are key in transitioning to a more sustainable world.

Analysts expect global lithium demand to reach 1 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2025, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024, owing largely to rapidly increasing electric vehicle production. As the West competes for this limited resource, securing local lithium sources to meet increasing demand will be the key to minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy that is fast becoming a reality.

Vertically Integrated Lithium Production and Processing

 Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the " Company " or " Rock Tech ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced brokered offering (the " Offering ") of units of Rock Tech (" Units "), on a private placement basis, to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of U.S. $4.20 per Unit (or approximately C$5.38 ) 1 . In connection with closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,430,476 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately U.S. $39.6 million (or approximately C$50.7 million ) 1 .

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the results of an engineering study (the "Converter Engineering Study") for the construction and operation of the Company's proposed high grade merchant lithium hydroxide converter and refinery facility (the "Converter") in Guben, Germany .

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the latest performance results of the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack prototypes. These results confirm the technological maturity and robustness of the CERENERGY(R) technology and mark another decisive step towards industrialisation.

Highlights

- 650+ cycles with no capacity loss, proving exceptional material stability and long operational lifespan compared to conventional batteries

- Near 100% Coulombic efficiency, confirming minimal side reactions and strong intrinsic safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry

- High energy efficiency of up to 92%, surpassing typical 70-80% levels of competing battery technologies

- Proven safety under extreme conditions - cells remained stable during overcharge, deep discharge, and thermal cycling up to 300 degC with no gassing, leakage, or rupture

- Robust and reliable chemistry - sodium nickel chloride avoids flammable electrolytes and runaway risks, confirming suitability for safe, large-scale grid and renewable energy storage

- ABS60 prototype validated under real-world conditions -tested across diverse load profiles, high-current pulses up to 50 A, and thermal variations

- Stable, efficient performance - achieved ~88% round-trip efficiency with no observable capacity fade over 110+ cycles

CELL PERFORMANCE

The CERENERGY(R) prototype cells have successfully completed over 650 charge-discharge cycles without any detectable capacity loss. Cycle life is a critical measure of battery durability, as most conventional batteries experience gradual degradation with every cycle. Achieving such performance highlights the outstanding stability of the materials and points to the potential for a long operational lifespan.

For stationary energy storage systems (ESS), this translates into fewer battery replacements, lower lifetime operating costs, and greater reliability for end users.

The cells also delivered nearly 100% Coulombic efficiency alongside an energy efficiency of up to 92% across 650 cycles. Coulombic efficiency reflects the proportion of charge recovered during discharge relative to what was supplied during charging. A value approaching 100% indicates minimal side reactions or parasitic losses, confirming the intrinsic stability and safety of sodium nickel chloride chemistry. This high efficiency demonstrates that the cells are not expending energy on unwanted processes such as electrode degradation. Such performance is vital for scalability, ensuring reliable, longterm operation in commercial energy storage applications.

Energy efficiency represents the proportion of energy delivered relative to the energy supplied. Competing technologies, including conventional high-temperature batteries and many flow batteries, typically achieve only around 70-80%. By reaching 92%, CERENERGY(R) positions itself in a highly competitive class, offering more cost-effective energy storage, stronger economics for grid operators, and seamless compatibility with the requirements of renewable energy integration.

The cells achieved a nominal capacity of 100 Ah and 250 Wh, with reliable performance even at higher discharge rates. A key feature is their ability to support multiple daily charge-discharge cycles within the 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range at 25 A. This capability positions CERENERGY(R) as a highly flexible solution for grid operators and energy storage providers, enabling cost-efficient, long-life performance in applications that demand frequent cycling such as renewable integration, peak shaving, and backup power.

CERENERGY(R) prototype cells underwent rigorous abuse testing, including overcharge to 4 V, deep discharge to 0.2 V, and thermal cycling between room temperature and 300 degC. In all cases, the cells remained stable with no gassing, leakage, or rupture -clear proof of their outstanding safety. These results highlight the intrinsic stability of sodium nickel chloride chemistry, which avoids the flammable electrolytes and runaway risks common in lithium-ion batteries. The ability to withstand extreme electrical and thermal stress demonstrates CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and confirms its suitability for safe, largescale deployment in grid, renewable, and industrial energy storage applications. This was achieved over 3 cycles with 1.8 Full Charge Equivalent (FCE) into 22 hours.

BATTERY PACK ABS60 (60 kWh) PROTOTYPE

The first ABS60 battery pack prototype has been successfully validated under real-world operating conditions, marking a major step forward in product readiness. Testing included diverse load profiles,

continuous discharges at 25 A (equivalent to C-rate of C/4 (discharges in 4 hours), or one-quarter of the pack's rated capacity per hour) at 80% depth of discharge (DoD), short-duration high-current pulses up to 50 A, and carefully controlled thermal variations.

The pack consistently demonstrated stable performance, achieving ~88% round-trip efficiency while maintaining reliable thermal management. Efficiency refers to the proportion of input energy that can be retrieved during operation-a critical measure of economic viability for large-scale storage. Over more than 110 cycles, results showed no observable capacity fading and only a slight increase in internal resistance. Capacity fading refers to the gradual decline in usable energy over repeated cycles, while internal resistance influences power delivery and heat generation.

The absence of meaningful degradation confirms the durability and electrochemical stability of the ABS60 design. These outcomes are highly significant as they demonstrate that the pack can withstand real-world duty cycles while retaining performance and efficiency, translating into longer service life, fewer replacements, and lower total cost of ownership.

For grid operators and renewable integration projects, this combination of robust cycling capability, efficiency, and thermal stability underscores the ABS60's commercial readiness and competitive advantage in the stationary energy storage market.

These results are a strong confirmation of CERENERGY(R)'s technological leadership and a clear signal of the technology's competitiveness and robustness for future applications in energy storage and industrial markets.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "These results confirm CERENERGY(R)'s robustness and readiness for market adoption. Demonstrating long cycle life, high efficiency, and unmatched safety, we are now strongly positioned to deliver a competitive and sustainable alternative for grid and industrial energy storage."

*To view photographs, tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/17QS44T3



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: "A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels."

