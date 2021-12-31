Resource News Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES  Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced brokered offering of units of Rock Tech on a private placement basis, to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of U.S. $4.20 per Unit 1 . In connection with closing, the Company issued an aggregate of ...

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the " Company " or " Rock Tech ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced brokered offering (the " Offering ") of units of Rock Tech (" Units "), on a private placement basis, to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of U.S. $4.20 per Unit (or approximately C$5.38 ) 1 . In connection with closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,430,476 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately U.S. $39.6 million (or approximately C$50.7 million ) 1 .

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Rock Tech (the " Common Shares " and such Common Shares issued and sold, the " Unit Shares ") and one common share purchase warrant of Rock Tech (a "Warrant" , and together with the Units and the Unit Shares, the " Securities "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of C$6.77 per Warrant Share until June 30, 2024 , subject to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the certificate evidencing such Warrant, including acceleration and adjustment in certain circumstances. The Company anticipates closing the approximately U.S. $1.4 million remaining under the Offering under one or more additional tranches in the near future.

Offering Details

Rock Tech intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to finance the construction of the Company's proposed high grade lithium hydroxide converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany (the " Converter Project "), to fund the continued exploration and development of the Company's Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada (the " Georgia Lake Project ") and for general corporate purposes. See the Company's press release dated December 20, 2021 for additional details regarding the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Offering, including the allocation thereof.

The Unit Shares and the Warrants are subject to four month hold periods in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), which expire on May 1, 2021 , as will any Warrant Shares issued on exercise of Warrants prior to the expiry of such hold periods.

The Securities issued and sold pursuant to the closing have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws of any state of the United States and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. Unless the resale is registered under the U.S. Securities Act, holders of the Securities may not trade them in the United States pursuant to Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act until the date that is one year from (i) closing, or December 30, 2022 , in the case of the Unit Shares and the Warrants, and (ii) the date of exercise of the Warrant in the case of the Warrant Shares.

Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering, outside of Canada with only investors outside of Canada eligible to participate, on a reasonable efforts basis, and will receive compensation of U.S. $1.0 million in connection with its services relating to the Offering.

The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares have been conditionally accepted for listing on the TSX-V, which is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX-V.

A material change report will be filed in connection with the Offering less than 21 days before closing, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances, as the details of the Offering were not confirmed until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close the first tranche of the Offering on an expedited basis.

See the Company's press releases dated December 20, 2021 and December 23, 2021 for additional details regarding the Offering.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany ". As early as 2024, the Company intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a nameplate production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The Company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

www.rocktechlithium.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

1 Based on the C$/U.S.$ exchange of $1.2804 as of December 29, 2021.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: closing of additional tranche(s) of the Offering; the anticipated benefits of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to closing additional tranche(s) of the Offering in a timely manner; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products; expected growth, performance and business operation; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects and opportunities; general business and economic conditions; results of development and exploration; interest and tax rates; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and future projects; future operating costs; receipt of all required regulatory approvals on the expected terms and in a timely manner;  and Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the inability to satisfy the conditions to closing additional tranche(s) of the Offering on a timely a basis, or at all; the Company's ability to access additional funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Converter Project and the Georgia Lake Project) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including future outbreaks or mutations and any associated policies or restrictions on business; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to the construction, development and operation of the Converter Project or the Georgia Lake Project; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , including those discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date such information was created. Other than as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

Overview

The green energy movement is gaining momentum as the demand for electric alternatives to power, transportation and production accelerates. To meet this growing demand, accessibility and supply chain considerations of the critical metals needed to power this revolution are key in transitioning to a more sustainable world.

Analysts expect global lithium demand to reach 1 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2025, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024, owing largely to rapidly increasing electric vehicle production. As the West competes for this limited resource, securing local lithium sources to meet increasing demand will be the key to minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy that is fast becoming a reality.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV:RCK,FWB:RJIB) is an emerging lithium ChemTech company focused on bridging the gap between resource-rich Canada and process-focused Europe. Aiming to be one of the first lithium hydroxide producers outside of China, the company will capture a first-mover advantage in the growing Western lithium market.

Rock Tech has a significant raw material feedstock from its wholly owned, high-quality Georgia Lake spodumene project in Ontario, Canada. Having core operations in Canada strategically positions the company in a jurisdiction with historically safe mining-friendly conditions and one of the cleanest sources of lithium in the world.

The company is pursuing a two-pillar approach that includes the production of sustainably sourced spodumene feedstock at Georgia Lake and the construction of a lithium hydroxide converter in Europe, becoming a critical component of the growing lithium-ion battery supply chain.

“Rock Tech Lithium is building the first-ever lithium hydroxide converter in Europe, playing a key role in the rapid expansion of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and the burgeoning electric vehicle market,” according to company officials. This would make Rock Tech one of the first movers for lithium hydroxide supply in Europe. In collaboration with the world-renowned Technische Universität Bergakademie Freiberg, commonly known outside Germany as the Freiberg University of Mining and Technology, the oldest university of mining and metallurgy in the world, the company has developed an innovative nitrate process that has the potential to reduce energy consumption and increase by-product revenue streams.

Lithium hydroxide production is planned to start in 2023. The company already has a fully funded pre-feasibility study on its lithium hydroxide converter underway with a PFS at Georgia Lake beginning shortly, which significantly pushes project advancement. As part of the PFS, Rock Tech will be conducting pilot-scale tests to better understand the scalability of its innovative lithium process and provide material for further customer qualification testing.

The company maintains a tight share structure with an anti-dilution approach to minimize financing risk in the future. The shareholder portfolio also includes a deeply connected mix of directors, management and cornerstone shareholders with ownership of just over 70 percent of the outstanding shares. The company presently has approximately 55 million shares issued and outstanding.

Rock Tech Lithium’s management team is a diverse group of entrepreneurs, mining and processing experts with combined track records of successfully building industrial projects globally. Dedication to stakeholder interests and exploration aligned with sustainability and economic development goals primes the company for significant success and growth in the booming lithium and green energy space.

Rock Tech Lithium’s Company Highlights

  • Canada-based emerging lithium ChemTech company focused on becoming vertically integrated by developing its high-quality 100 percent owned lithium resource in Georgia Lake, Ontario, and patented processing lithium hydroxide operations in Europe.
  • The company is building the first-ever lithium hydroxide converter in Europe, which could significantly aid the current lithium-ion battery supply chain and growing electric vehicle market demands.
  • Rock Tech’s innovative nitrate process was a collaborative effort created in partnership with the world-renowned Freiberg University of Mining and Technology in Germany. The innovative process has the potential to substantially save energy and produce greater by-product revenue streams.
  • The company intends on beginning lithium hydroxide production in 2023. Completing a pre-feasibility study and finalizing negotiations for financing and subsidies in Canada and Europe are part of its ongoing goals.

Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake Project

The Georgia Lake lithium project is a spodumene-bearing lithium project located northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Historical exploration on the property and several drill campaigns from 2009 to 2017 have positioned the project for fast-tracked development. The company has also filed a patent for its innovative lithium hydroxide process, which could considerably reduce inherent carbon dioxide emissions and reduce waste costs.

A 2018 NI 43-101 Technical Report based on 351 drill holes reported a compliant resource estimate of 6.58 million tonnes (measured and indicated) and 6.72 million tonnes (inferred). A PEA, on a non-vertically integrated operation, from the same year estimated an 11 year mine life, including open pit and underground operations for the Main Resource Zone with Life of Mine Revenue set at C$1,136 million.

The mining to refining approach places Rock Tech in a unique first-mover position with operations wholly in the West. The sustainable lithium supply from Georgia Lake will be transported to Germany for lithium hydroxide refining and battery-grade output. Rock Tech intends on starting production in 2023 and completing its fully funded pre-feasibility studies for the project this year.

RockTech Lithium’s Management Team

Dirk Harbecke — Chairman of the Board

Dirk Harbecke has more than 25 years of experience as a manager, entrepreneur and investor with international activities in Africa, China, the Middle East, Europe and the United States. He also worked at the Boston Consulting Group and was the co-founder and CEO of ADC African Development Corporation AG (ADC), a German-listed investment group. Under his leadership, ADC became a leading pan-African financial services group. Harbecke holds an MBA degree from St. Gallen University in Switzerland.

Simon Bodensteiner — Director & CEO

‍Simon Bodensteiner is a mining engineer with over 15 years of professional experience in Germany and Australia. He gained extensive knowledge in corporate, operational and technical roles and worked for both world-class firms, including Rio Tinto and the Boston Consulting Group and junior mining companies.  Bodensteiner has a record of success in project management and deals negotiations in open pit and underground environments, focusing on mine strategy improvements.

Brad Barnett — Director & CFO

Brad Barnett has been with Rock Tech Lithium since 2010. He originally joined as an accountant before being promoted to CFO in 2015. Barnett has extensive experience in regulatory filings, compliance and finance. He holds a Master of Science in Corporate Finance, a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) and a Diploma in Financial Management (Honours).

Klaus Schmitz — Director

Klaus Schmitz possesses broad and global operational expertise, including comprehensive experience in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) for both conventional and renewable power generation and industrial plants. He was previously the COO and deputy chairman of the Management Board for Hitachi Power Europe and the Executive president and head of the Power Division for Bilfinger SE. Additionally, Schmitz has served as an advisor for Dussmann, McKinsey, Nippon Denka Kogyosho, Osaka, INP and DSD Steel Group.

Dr. Peter Kausch, Ph.D., M.Sc. — Director

Dr. Peter Kausch holds a Doctorate and Masters of Science degrees in Mining Engineering and has over 40 years of experience in the natural resources sector. He has worked as an advisor to the United Nations Seabed Committee and held various progressive positions with Rheinbraun AG (now RWE Power AG), including managing director of Rheinbraun US GmbH and chairman of Rheinbraun Australia Pty Ltd, Sydney.

Dr. Wolfgang Voigt, Ph.D. — Director

Dr. Wolfgang Voigt is Professor Emeritus in Inorganic Chemistry at the Technische Universität Freiberg, Germany. His research focus for the last 20 years has mainly centered on salt chemistry, particularly lithium chemicals. He has previously been engaged in several brine and hard rock lithium projects worldwide and combines technical knowledge of proven processes with innovative technological concepts for more efficient spodumene conversion.

Dr. Jingyuan Liu, Ph.D. — Technical Advisor

Dr. Jingyuan Liu is a world-leading mining and processing engineer who has overseen the planning, construction, and operation of downstream lithium plants and consulted various high-profile lithium projects worldwide. He holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia. Dr. Liu is currently Principal of Process Engineering at Wave International, a renowned Australian resource consultancy and engineering firm with a critical focus on lithium projects and further acts as General Manager, Operations for Altech Chemicals Ltd.

RockTech Lithium’s Advisory Board

Prof. Dr. Heinz Riesenhuber — Director

Prof. Riesenhuber served as Member of the German Parliament (Deutscher Bundestag) from 1976 to 2017. He is still acting President of the German Parliamentary Society (Deutsche Parlamentarische Gesellschaft). From 1982 to 1993 he served as Minister of Scientific Research and Technology. Before, he held several management positions in the German Metallgesellschaft AG, formerly one of Germany’s largest industrial conglomerates with over 20,000 employees and revenues exceeding US$10 billion, specializing in mining, specialty chemicals and commodity trading. Riesenhuber served as Director on the Boards of EVOTEC (as Chairman), Henkel, Altana and Mannesmann.

Carl-Peter Forster — Director

Carl-Peter Forster started his career at McKinsey & Company as a management consultant. After four years there, he joined BMW in Munich, where he became a member of the Executive Board in 1999 as head of global manufacturing. In 2001, he joined the European division of General Motors and became Managing Director of Opel and Vice President of GM Europe. In 2006 he became CEO and President of GM Europe and joined the parent company’s Global Automotive Strategy Board. After leaving General Motors, he became Group CEO at Tata Motors.

Norbert Steiner — Director

Norbert Steiner acted as CEO of the German MDAX company K+S Aktiengesellschaft from 2007 to 2017, the largest mining company in Germany. Amongst other topics, he was responsible for Corporate Development, Governance, Risk, and the Business Units Salt, Potash and Magnesium Products. K+S had revenues from 2013 to 2015 between 3.8 billion euros and 4.2 billion euros, operating earnings (EBIT) through the same period between 640 euros and 780 million euros and almost 15,000 employees worldwide, thereof 10,000 in Germany.

Prof. Jens Gutzmer — Director

Prof. Gutzmer is the Founding Director of the Helmholtz Institute Freiberg for Resource Technology and Professor of Economic Geology and Petrology at the Department of Mineralogy, TU Bergakademie Freiberg, Germany. As coordinator and founding CEO he was involved in 2014 and 2015 setting up the EIT Raw Materials, an EU-funded Knowledge and Innovation Community that has become the world’s leading partnership for innovation and education in the raw materials sector.

