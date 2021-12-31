NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced brokered offering of units of Rock Tech on a private placement basis, to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of U.S. $4.20 per Unit 1 . In connection with closing, the Company issued an aggregate of ...

RCK:CA