Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
DY6 Metals

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update to shareholders on its initial lithium focused ground reconnaissance program completed late last year at its Mzimba South (Figure 1) and Afro Gifts (Karonga South) licence (Figure 2).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • DY6 has undertaken the first lithium focused exploration program reported in Malawi – initial reconnaissance indicates huge potential for a major Li discovery
  • Initial ground reconnaissance sampling at Mzimba South licence returned grades of 6.2% Li2O (lepidolite mica) and 0.3% Li2O (pegmatite rock assemblage), and also high in cesium and rubidium with significant potential for LCT pegmatite hosted mineralisation
  • The first pass program at Mzimba South consisted of 8 samples from 5 outcrop locations, where artisanal workers have been excavating pegmatites for gemstones (tourmaline, aquamarine and beryl)
  • The exposed pegmatites are heavily kaolonised, with the lepidolite and quartz zones appearing less weathered
  • A recent follow-up rock chip sampling program consisting of 6 samples from 6 outcrop locations has been undertaken at Mzimba South and Central, with samples being prepared for dispatch to SGS South Africa
  • The Mzimba licences cover a very large area (710.5km2) and remain significantly underexplored for LCT pegmatites
  • DY6 has recently submitted environmental and social management plans (ESMPs) for Mzimba, Karonga and Tundulu, with the licences expected to be granted in the coming weeks
  • Following grant, DY6 is preparing to undertake a more detailed mapping and sampling program across these new lithium projects

Figure 1. Location map of the Mzimba Lithium Projects (Central, West, and South)

Assay results were received from eight (8) samples from Mzimba and eleven (11) samples from Karonga project (Afro Gifts Licence Area) providing indications of locally fractionated pegmatite systems which have the potential to host lithium mineralisation. The Mzimba samples were collected from an artisanal mining area in the Southern licence targeting gemstones with the pegmatites identified by observing the presence of weathered quartz, large flakes of weathered biotite, muscovite and phlogopite micas and kaolinised feldspars (Figure 3).

Figure 2. Location map of Karonga Li Project, granted licence EPL0659, which adjoins the Company’s recent licence application (APL0526)

Figure 3. Core of the opened pegmatite showing Quartz crystals, books of Muscovite micas and K- feldspar with matrix of Albite feldspar

One rock chip sample composed predominantly of Mica with minor Quartz, and Feldspar returned exceptional Lithium grade (Li2O) of 6.2% and notably high in Cesium (Cs) and Rubidium (Rb), all excellent LCT mineralisation pathfinders. The samples were collected at the far NE region of the southern licence with the observance of outcropping along strike direction ranging NNE to WSW. (Figure 4). Furthermore, on a visual observation perspective, the topography and geology of the three Mzimba tenements are similar and as such the strike length of the pegmatites of the three tenements combined is significantly high.

The standout rock chip samples were:

  • 0.279% Li2O, 1,018ppm Cs and 3,802ppm Rb (01A)
  • 6.20% Li2O, 3,089ppm Cs and >10,000ppm Rb (01C)

The sample (01C) highlighted in (Figure 5a) has a low K:Rb (potassium to rubidium) ratio <7 indicating the prospectivity of Mzimba with numerous pegmatite zones identified to date. The analysis and anomalous Rb concentration along with mineral identification implies the presence of lepidolite mineralisation in the sample. A similar rock chip sample (MZB006) (Figure 5b) was collected from the same district in a recent field visit in February and appears composed of lithium hosted in Lepidolite mica. Pegmatites and potential lithium rich micas are evident across the Mzimba prospects with future exploration work to determine the extent of the lithium bearing pegmatites.

Our early-stage assays of 11 samples of pegmatite intrusions at Karonga South have delivered the geochemical information required to develop an understanding of the intrusive fractionation processes that have occurred in the district and identifying the location of fractionated rocks is the first important step to the discovery of pegmatitic LCT mineralisation. The initial sampling focused on a small area of the Afro Gifts licence and future exploration in the coming weeks will target a strike zone from South to North.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:dy6resource stocksrare earth investing
DY6:AU
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Progresses Through Heavy Rare Earth Processing as It Completes Second Milestone of Strategic US DoD Contract

Ucore Announces:

  • Successfully separating holmium through lutetium from lanthanum through dysprosium on a scale of 1000s of liters and above the targeted purity of 99% with its RapidSX™ technology Demo Plant

  • Completion of second DOD Project Milestone

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the second milestone outlined in its US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement (the "OTA") with the US Department of Defense (the "DoD") at the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light rare earth elements ("REE") chemical concentrate feedstocks - i.e., mixed rare earth oxides (MREOs) and carbonates (MRECs).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/200305_ucoreimage1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Thousands of liters of separated rare earth chloride products: T5 Raffinate (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy), T2 Strip One Liquor (Ho, Y, Er, Tm, Yb) and T3 Strip Two Liquor (Yb, Lu) – each tank has a 17,400 liter capacity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/200305_ucoreimage1.jpg

The OTA is focused on the ultimate individual separation of the rare earth permanent magnet ("REPM") elements praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), terbium (Tb), and dysprosium (Dy) plus yttrium (Y) from US-friendly heavy MREO sources. Since completion of Demo Plant commissioning work in December 2023, the Company has been processing MREO under the OTA. Work under the Agreement is broken down into 10 milestones, with the completion of each milestone representing a significant step in unlocking the four primary REEs required to produce rare earth permanent magnets from a single MREO source - including highly sought after Dy which enables REPMs to operate in a high temperature environment and is nearly exclusively processed in China.

Ucore is working to change this narrative - the Company recently completed the second OTA milestone by successfully separating holmium through lutetium from lanthanum through dysprosium on a scale of 1000s of liters of separated raffinate and strip liquor products above the targeted purity of 99% (see Figure 1).

Rare earth separation and refining within the CDF is achieved through a series of separations utilizing the single RapidSX™ 52-stage Demo Plant (or "RapidSX™ Machine") for each separation[i] to isolate and purify individual rare earth REEs in combination with each of the six 17,400-liter tanks. Each of the ten OTA milestones correlates to a Project payment and seven of these relate to completion of specific separations with the two different heavy MREOs, with the remainder relating to the sourcing of feedstocks and further reporting of results. The Company expects to complete work under the OTA in Q3-2024 to be immediately followed by a similar demonstration with light MRECs through its recently announced $4.28 million Natural Resources Canada Program.

# # #

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Rare Metals to Present at the 2024 PDAC Conference

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Conference in Toronto, Ontario from March 3-6, 2024.

Ucore representatives will be available at the PDAC Investors Exchange, Booth #2110 from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6 and welcome the opportunity to update investors and other stakeholders on recent developments. Further, Ucore's Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the Electric Materials 2 Session, on Wednesday, March 6 at 10:25am in Room 801B.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enova Mining Limited

Option to Acquire Potential World Class District Sized Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding option to acquire 100% of the CODA Rare Earth Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Upsized Debenture Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the " Second Closing ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") in the amount of $480,000 for cumulative gross proceeds of $1.99 million (the " Offering ").  The net proceeds from the Offering are to be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Maiden Inferred Resource Declared for the Gronnedal Rare Earth Project, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden inferred Mineral Resource for the Grønnedal REE deposit which forms part of Eclipse’s Ivigtût project in southwest Greenland. The inferred resource estimate incorporates results from Eclipse’s initial drilling and trenching program completed in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to report on surface sampling results at its flagship, 11,187-hectare, Mount Discovery project located in southwestern Quebec (the "Property"), as well as provide an update on preparations for a winter drill program.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

ARway.ai Expands Global Education Industry Reach with New SaaS Student Plan Subscriptions

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

×