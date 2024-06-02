Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Robotic Factories Supercharge Industrial Digitalization as Electronic Makers Adopt NVIDIA AI and Omniverse

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that major Taiwanese electronics makers are using the company's technology to transform their factories into more autonomous facilities with a new reference workflow. The workflow combines NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI, NVIDIA Omniverse ™ physically based rendering and simulation, and NVIDIA Isaac ™ AI robot development and deployment.

By using the workflow to build digital twins for real-time simulation of different factory layouts, manufacturers can optimize space, processes and efficiency without costly physical changes.

"AI for manufacturing is here. Every factory is becoming more and more autonomous due to the transformational impact of generative AI and digital twin technologies," said Deepu Talla, vice president of robotics and edge computing at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Omniverse, Metropolis and Isaac, the industrial ecosystem can accelerate its adoption of autonomous technologies, helping advance operational efficiencies and lower costs."

Electronics Manufacturers Adopt NVIDIA Technology to Build Robotic Facilities
Delta Electronics, Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron are using the reference workflow to build, simulate and operate their robotics-enhanced facilities.

In a COMPUTEX keynote demo, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang demonstrated how Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, develops digital twins of its factories on NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for virtually integrating 3D data from leading industry tools such as Teamcenter from the Siemens Xcelerator platform.

Omniverse helps Foxconn's teams optimize equipment layout for operational flow and AI cameras that will monitor worker safety with NVIDIA Metropolis. Foxconn can then use the factory digital twins as virtual training environments to simulate, test and validate its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) built on NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor acceleration libraries, as well as its AI robot manipulation arms, which are powered by NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator AI models.

"AI and robotics are poised to revolutionize manufacturing, enhancing safety on factory floors and driving significant operational efficiencies," said Young Liu, CEO and chairman of Foxconn. "By integrating NVIDIA Omniverse, Metropolis and Isaac into our operations, we can create sophisticated digital twins of our factories to train robots, optimizing workflows with unprecedented precision and reducing costs."

Delta Electronics , a manufacturing leader in electronics and IoT-based smart green solutions, is using NVIDIA Isaac Sim ™, an extensible robotics simulation platform developed on Omniverse and OpenUSD , an open and extensible ecosystem for 3D worlds, to virtually integrate its demo production lines. It then generates physically accurate, photorealistic synthetic data for training computer vision models for its NVIDIA Metropolis-powered automatic optical inspection and defect detection solutions.

Pegatron, a Taiwan-based manufacturer and service provider, is deploying an NVIDIA Metropolis multi-camera workflow and launching a new suite of services that connects its NVIDIA Omniverse and Metropolis factory digital twin workflow to NVIDIA NeMo ™ and NVIDIA NIM ™ to help factory operators "chat" in real time. The technological advances will help improve worker safety and productivity in Pegatron's massive factory network that spans over 21 million square feet and produces over 15 million assemblies per month.

Wistron, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, has built digital twins of its factories to accelerate the production of NVIDIA DGX ™ and NVIDIA HGX ™ servers. Now, it is extending its use of Omniverse to develop digital twins of the data centers that are used to test and ensure the quality, performance and energy consumption of newly assembled NVIDIA HGX systems.

Using NVIDIA Omniverse to simulate its facility and workflows first, Wistron brought its factory online in half the typical time — just two and a half months instead of five — and increased worker efficiency by more than 50% through testing and optimizing layouts.

"The combination of NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Metropolis allows us to test new layouts virtually to identify new processes and monitor real-time operations using live IoT data from every machine on the production line," said Alec Lai, president of global manufacturing at Wistron. "Digitalizing our factory planning process has reduced end-to-end cycle times by 50%."

Ecosystem Expansion to Industrial Applications
Leading Taiwan systems integrator Kenmec is an early implementer of both Omniverse and Metropolis workflows and services for major manufacturers such as Giant Group.

To help developers across the ecosystem, these digital twin workflows are available as a reference architecture series .

Learn more about the newly available updates to NVIDIA Isaac .

Watch Huang's COMPUTEX keynote to get the latest on AI and industrial digitalization.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:
Natalie Hereth
Enterprise Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
nhereth@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of our products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Isaac AI robot, NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor acceleration libraries, NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator AI models, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA DGX and NVIDIA HGX servers, and NVIDIA HGX systems; third parties using and adopting our technologies and products, our collaboration with third parties and the benefits and impact thereof, and the features, performance and availability of their offerings; every factory becoming more and more autonomous due to the transformational impact of generative AI and digital twin technologies; and with NVIDIA Omniverse, Metropolis, and Isaac, the industrial ecosystem being able to accelerate their adoption of autonomous technologies, helping them advance operational efficiencies and lower costs are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA HGX, NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbef377a-3f39-4080-9a3e-73ad7ed97598


