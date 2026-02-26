Roblox to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:45AM PST/ 10:45 EST.
A live audio webcast will be available on Roblox's investor relations website at ir.roblox.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.
About Roblox
Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique experiences. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come togetherin a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com .
