Roblox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials containing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operational results and first quarter and full year 2026 guidance today on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com .

Earnings Q&A Session

Roblox will host a live call to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be open to the public at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here .

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique experiences. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jaime Morris
Head of Investor Relations
Investors: ir@roblox.com

Media Contact:
Stefanie Notaney
Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications
Press: press@roblox.com

