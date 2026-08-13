Robinhood Ventures Fund II Raises $200 Million in IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 13th
- Robinhood Ventures Fund II (NYSE: RVII) is set to make its NYSE debut today.
- The business development company, a type of closed-end fund, priced shares at $25 apiece.
- Sarah Pinto, head of Robinhood Ventures, will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy behind the fund.
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and AWS announce a deepening of their collaboration.
- The collaboration looks to accelerate customer migration.
- Executives from both companies will join NYSE Live to discuss how this will benefit enterprises.
- Hyliion says it's secured a $41.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy
- The company will design, develop, and deliver two multi-megawatt KARNO power modules.
- Founder & CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to explain the company's larger strategy.
- Investors digest the July Producer Price Index ahead of market open.
- Economists expected to see headline figure increase by 4.9% year-over-year.
Opening Bell
Robinhood Ventures Fund II (NYSE: RVII) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Capital Group celebrates its Morningstar gold-rated active ETFs
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange