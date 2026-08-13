Robinhood Ventures Fund II Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Robinhood Ventures Fund II

Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share. This brings the total size of the Fund to $225.5 million, or up to $255.5 million if the underwriter's option to purchase additional common shares is exercised in full. The total fund size is calculated before deducting the sales load and offering expenses.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Aug. 13, 2026 under the symbol RVII, and the offering is expected to close on Aug. 14, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

RVII has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 common shares of beneficial interest from RVII at the same price as the initial offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

RVII is a business development company ("BDC"), a type of closed-end fund, that provides retail investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private companies in their earliest stages. Investors can learn more by reading the registration statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the lead bookrunner for the offering. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities are joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of common shares of beneficial interest of RVII was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 12, 2026.

This offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Citigroup, ℅ Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel:800-831-9146); Wells Fargo Securities LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of RVII before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about RVII, should be read carefully before investing.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Disclosures:

An investment in Robinhood Ventures Fund II is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVII. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward looking statements," including with respect to the completion of RVII's initial public offering and the expected listing of RVII's shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RVII." These statements also include statements regarding RVII's objectives to provide retail investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private companies in their earliest stages, to make seed investments in companies across sectors, to focus on companies that are current or previous participants in the Y Combinator startup accelerator program or companies with a founder or co-founder that participated in the program, and other statements that are not historical facts. You can sometimes identify forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "will," "expect," "anticipated," "aim," "intended," or similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risks" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in RVII's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. RVII and Robinhood have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3996552d-6798-448d-8a01-f28794b80be2


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