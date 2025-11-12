Rivian to Participate in the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Rivian to Participate in the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Wednesday, November 19, at 11:25am ET Rivian's CFO, Claire McDonough will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

A live webcast will be available here .

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as software and services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .

Investors: ir@rivian.com

Media: Harry Porter: media@rivian.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Rivian Automotive Inc.RIVNNASDAQ:RIVN
RIVN
The Conversation (0)
Rivian Automotive Inc.

Rivian Automotive Inc.

Keep Reading...
Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide... Keep Reading...
EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AGM Presentation

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

Related News

Base Metals Investing

AGM Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production

Gold Investing

Aureka Pays AU$1.3 Million to Exit Tandarra Joint Venture

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Confirms Ultra High-Grade Tungsten Zone at Borralha with 18.0 m @ 0.85 % WO3 including 4.0 m @ 3.72 % WO3