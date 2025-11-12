Rivian to Participate in the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Wednesday, November 19, at 11:25am ET Rivian's CFO, Claire McDonough will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as software and services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.
