Rivian to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that its leadership team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:
- J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 3. Claire McDonough, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15am ET. A live webcast will be available here .
- Morgan Stanley 2026 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 5. Claire McDonough, Chief Financial Officer and James Philbin, SVP, Autonomy & AI will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00am PT. A live webcast will be available here .
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.
Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225095737/en/
Investor Contact
ir@rivian.com
Media Contact
Harry Porter: media@rivian.com