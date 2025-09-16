Rivian Holds Kickoff Ceremony for Georgia Plant, Accelerating American Manufacturing Growth

- Rivian held a formal groundbreaking ceremony in celebration of its strong partnership with Georgia and anticipated construction beginning in 2026.
- The new facility represents a multi-billion investment, expected to create 7,500 jobs by 2030.
- Customer vehicle production is expected to begin in 2028, with plans to manufacture the midsize, 5-seater R2 SUV and R3 crossover.
- Rivian intends to build the facility in two phases, each resulting in 200,000 units of annual production capacity, for a total of 400,000 units of annual capacity–supporting the sale of American EVs in international markets.
- Billions in economic benefits are expected from the project–supporting suppliers, vendors and small businesses in the local Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties and surrounding region.
Rivian today was joined by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns, and other state and local officials for a groundbreaking ceremony at the company's manufacturing site outside Social Circle, Georgia. Expected to create 7,500 jobs by 2030 and 2,000 construction jobs, the plant will build Rivian's next generation vehicles, including the midsize R2 SUV and R3 crossover.
"We are cementing Rivian's future at our Georgia plant, helping ensure America maintains its technology leadership and excellence in automobile manufacturing," said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. "Our Georgia facility will support our global expansion and provide the scale necessary to get millions of future drivers in our incredible all-electric vehicles, both in the United States and overseas."
The first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2026, with the start of customer vehicle production in Georgia anticipated in 2028. Once the second phase of construction is complete, the facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 400,000 vehicles.
"Today is another milestone in bringing quality, good-paying jobs to Georgians in this part of the state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "With today's groundbreaking, this innovative company is further delivering on its commitment to the people of Georgia, and the thousands of hardworking Americans who will work at this facility will see generational benefits for their families."
In addition to the 7,500 direct jobs expected to be created by this multibillion-dollar investment, an additional nearly 8,000 indirect jobs will result from the Rivian project, according to an analysis conducted by IMPLAN. Collectively, these 15,000+ jobs are expected to generate over $1 billion in labor income annually—supporting suppliers, vendors and small businesses in the local Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties and the surrounding region according to the study.
"Today we celebrated a milestone accomplishment for another historic economic development project here in our great state," said Speaker Jon Burns. "Rivian's newest plant in Stanton Springs will not only create 2,000 construction jobs and 7,500 permanent jobs once complete, but will also lay the foundation for billions in long-term economic benefits across our state. I'm proud of the work the House and our state leaders have done to champion this partnership, and I'm looking forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have on Georgia's families and communities for generations to come."
Empowering Communities and Protecting Our Environment
As construction of the Georgia plant begins, Rivian has continued to build strong relationships in the state and is developing partnerships with universities, technical colleges, and local, regional, and state institutions as it scales.
Employing modern construction techniques and advanced environmental management, the nearly 2,000-acre site is elegantly integrated with the surrounding environment and is intended to feature recreational trails for employees and customers, including a Rivian experience trail.
"The Rivian project is exactly the kind of opportunity the JDA envisioned 25 years ago: high-tech, good-paying jobs in the communities we call home," said Jerry Silvio, Chairman of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton & Walton Counties. "With Rivian here, our region continues to be a hub for innovation and high-tech manufacturing. When we see a Rivian vehicle drive down a Georgia road, we see more than a truck—it's our community and a source of pride for everyone here."
On Sunday, September 14, Rivian held a community event featuring local businesses, entertainment, and family activities to welcome nearly 1,000 future neighbors and friends to the new site of the Stanton Springs Plant.
