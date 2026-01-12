Rivian Hires Greg Revelle as Chief Customer Officer

Revelle Brings Deep Experience in eCommerce and Marketing to American Automaker
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced the appointment of Greg Revelle to Chief Customer Officer (CCO) of Rivian. Revelle joins Rivian from Revatek, a startup he founded dedicated to enhancing the off-grid outdoor experience through innovative energy storage. He has also held leadership roles at Kohl's, Best Buy, AutoNation and Expedia, in addition to being a current board member at Cars.com. Beginning today, Revelle will oversee the entirety of the customer journey at Rivian, leading its go-to-market strategy, including sales, marketing and operations.
"We are excited that Greg is bringing his deep experience across eCommerce, marketing and automotive to Rivian," said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. "Greg has a proven track record of leading large teams in a dynamic environment."
Revelle joins Rivian as the company prepares to produce and launch R2, a 5-passenger SUV built on the company's midsize platform, expected to hit the market in the first half of 2026. R2 will deliver a combination of performance, capability and utility in a five-seat package optimized for big adventures and everyday use. The midsize platform will underpin both R2 and R3 product lines.
"Rivian's commitment to AI and software-defined vehicles is something I've admired for a while," said Revelle. "The company has built versatile, intuitive vehicles that solve real-world needs for customers, seamlessly bridging the gap between daily utility and outdoor adventure. I'm looking forward to helping the company scale and bring R2 to market in the coming year."
About Rivian:
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.
Learn more about the company, products and careers at www.rivian.com .
Forward-Looking Statements:
