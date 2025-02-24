Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the TSX Venture Exchange's conditional approval for the previously announced spin-out of Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the arrangement provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement will be voted on by Riverside shareholders at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting scheduled for March 31, 2025 (the "Meeting"). This potential share distribution offers Riverside shareholders, prior to the record date, a similar opportunity to the previous Capitan Silver (CAPT.V) spin-out. In that transaction, Riverside shareholders received shares of Capitan Silver, which have since doubled in value compared to their price at the time of the spinout.

The Arrangement aligns with Riverside's strategic plans and key 2025 catalysts, positioning the company for continued progress in the coming months. As part of this strategy, Riverside will retain royalties on each of its Ontario gold projects-Pichette, Oakes, and Duc-adding to its growing portfolio of mineral royalties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, Riverside is actively working on gold, copper, and rare earth element (REE) projects in British Columbia and Sonora, Mexico, with exploration programs funded by partners. These partnerships provide Riverside with carried interests and potential future royalties, further enhancing long-term value for shareholders. Additional information concerning the Arrangement is contained in Riverside's news release dated January 28, 2025 and will be provided to Riverside shareholders in an information circular in respect of the Meeting.

"The spinout of Blue Jay Gold is an exciting opportunity for Riverside shareholders to gain direct exposure to a new, focused gold exploration company," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "Under the Arrangement, shareholders will receive one share of Blue Jay Gold for every five shares of Riverside held, giving them a stake in a company dedicated to advancing these high-potential Ontario gold projects. We've seen this strategy create additional value in the past. Our previous spinout of Capitan Mining gave shareholders direct ownership in a separate exploration company, and those shares went on to appreciate significantly. By structuring Blue Jay Gold in a similar way, we are unlocking the potential of these assets while allowing Riverside to retain upside through royalties. This approach can provide both immediate and long-term value for our shareholders."

In a recent interview, John-Mark Staude, President of Riverside Resources, and Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold, discuss their 2025 plans, including the upcoming Blue Jay Gold spin-out and exploration initiatives in Ontario and Mexico. Listen to the full conversation here: https://www.kereport.com/2025/02/21/riverside-resources-plans-for-2025-blue-jay-gold-spin-out-update-ontario-gold-projects/.

The Company has taken an additional key step toward completing the spinout with the filing of the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Pichette Project in Ontario with the TSX Venture Exchange. This report provides scientific data and general context for interested parties to review. The filing aligns with the authorization process for Riverside's planned Blue Jay Gold share spinout, which will be voted on at the AGM at the end of March. A similar approach was used for Capitan Mining.

The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of February 24, 2025, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Qualified Person for the NI 43-101 Report on Pichette Project

Locke Goldsmith, P Geo, P Eng is the qualified person and independent of the Company for the purpose of this transaction and this technical report which has been submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Riverside Resources Inc.

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $4M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

ON BEHALF OF Riverside Resources Inc.

"John-Mark Staude"

Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude
President, CEO
Riverside Resources Inc.
info@rivres.com
Phone: (778) 327-6671
Fax: (778) 327-6675
Web: www.rivres.com

Eric Negraeff
Investor Relations
Riverside Resources Inc.
Phone: (778) 327-6671
TF: (877) RIV-RES1
Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241826

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the next stage of exploration is now progressing, following the successful completion of the joint Q4 2024 drilling program at the Cecilia Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. The drill program was conducted in partnership with Fortuna Mining, which continues to advance their earn-in option on the project (See news release: March 13, 2024). Riverside, acting as the operator, completed an initial five-hole, 2,250-meter drilling campaign designed to test four distinct target areas generally with one geological evaluation drill hole per target to seek scale and evidence of a potentially strong hydrothermal system which would set up for a follow up 2025 exploration program which has now begun. The drilling in Q4 hit favorable indicators as outlined below and continued to develop the district scale targets both at Cerro Magallanes and on the broader >60 km sq property package with vast areas to expand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive arrangement agreement with Riverside's subsidiary, Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay") in respect of the spin-out of its Pichette, Oakes and Duc projects (the "Ontario Gold Projects"), located in Ontario, Canada, to its shareholders by way of a share capital reorganization effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the arrangement provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). Under the Arrangement, Riverside will distribute the common shares (each, a "Blue Jay Share") of Blue Jay to Riverside's shareholders. Should the arrangement become effective, Riverside shareholders would own shares in two public companies: Blue Jay, which will focus on the development of the Ontario Gold Projects, and Riverside, which will continue to build its diverse portfolio of projects in Canada, Mexico, and its royalty interests, while also generating new prospective mineral properties, as it has successfully done for the past 17 years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Corporate Outlook and Milestones for 2025

Riverside Resources Corporate Outlook and Milestones for 2025

  Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to present its 2025 outlook while highlighting key milestones accomplished during 2024. With a 100% owned portfolio of high-potential exploration projects, a robust financial position, and well-established strategic partnerships, Riverside remains focused on delivering value through a disciplined and exploration-driven approach. The Company is committed to advancing its assets, fostering new opportunities, and positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the evolving resource sector.

The Company is in a strong cash position, with over C$4 million in cash reserves, no outstanding debt, and a tightly managed share structure with fewer than 75 million shares outstanding and no warrants. This robust financial foundation provides Riverside with the flexibility to advance its exploration initiatives and capitalize on emerging opportunities in North America as it continues to build its royalty portfolio of precious and base metals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Expands British Columbia Rare Earth Elements Property Portfolio with Taft Project Acquisition

Riverside Resources Expands British Columbia Rare Earth Elements Property Portfolio with Taft Project Acquisition

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Taft Project ("Project"). The Project covers a total area of 3,000 hectares (30 km2) and is located in the highly prospective Revelstoke Carbonatite Belt region of British Columbia for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and gold mineralization. This transaction aligns with Riverside's strategy of targeting high-value mineral assets in favorable jurisdictions and taking advantage of government support led by technical quality as a focus. Critical metals, such as rare earth elements (REE), are essential for national security and economic prosperity and Riverside is actively strengthening its position by acquiring and staking high-potential critical metals projects. The Company plans to begin a field program on the Project immediately.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Announces the Launch of Blue Jay Resources and Its Ontario Gold Project Portfolio

Riverside Resources Announces the Launch of Blue Jay Resources and Its Ontario Gold Project Portfolio

Intention to Spinout Blue Jay in 2025

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completed transfer of its three key Ontario gold properties: Pichette, Oakes, and Duc to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources Inc ("Blue Jay"). This move lays the groundwork for Riverside's strategic plan to advance its Ontario portfolio by establishing Blue Jay as a standalone exploration company. Blue Jay can fully focus on the exploration, discovery, and value-creation potential that these assets deserve. This structure provides Riverside shareholders with exposure to potential gains, while also paving the way for capital investment aimed at unlocking value in these properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Multiple High-Grade Veins Encountered in Corridor Bridging the Southern Portion of a 1-kilometre Gap Between the DPB and the NW Step Out Area with Additional Resource Expansion Program Drilling Planned

RESOURCE EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • TXC25-123 returned assays up to 23.47 g/t Au and 2,223 g/t Ag for 4,335 g/t AgEq over 0.31 metres within a 3.05 metre zone grading 225 g/t Ag and 2.41 g/t Au for 442 g/t AgEq;

  • TXC24-113 yielded 7.14 g/t Au and 614 g/t Ag for 1,257 g/t AgEq over 0.31 metres, and 1.68 metres of 364 g/t Ag and 0.03 g/t Au for 367 g/t AgEq;

  • TXC25-124 returned 8.06 metres grading 1.23 g/t Au and 122 g/t Ag for 233 g/t AgEq, including 0.76 metres of 779 g/t Ag and 7.85 g/t Au for 1,486 g/t AgEq;

  • Multiple high-grade vein intercepts in drillholes TXC24-113, TXC25-123 and TXC25-124 returning multi-kilogram AgEq assays;

  • The NW Step Out target shows potential to add an additional 30 to 50% of new resource to Tonopah West, allowing for the capture and inclusion of the NW resource (1.0M tonnes containing an inferred 6.4M ozs Ag and 63k ozs Au or 12.1M ozs AgEq)1 into a future updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West; and

  • Seven additional core holes are planned to reduce the spacing to 50-metre drill centres along a 450 metre portion of the trend.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its exploration drill program (the "Resource Expansion Program") that is targeting expansion potential across a one kilometre trend of vein corridor linking the Denver-Paymaster ("DP") and Bermuda -Merten ("Bermuda) vein groups (collectively "DPB") and the Northwest ("NW") Step Out resource areas on its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

The first assays from the Resource Expansion Program targeting the extension of the Tonopah West vein system returned results that confirm the Company's geologic model and will be followed up on over the coming months in an expanded program. The initial Resource Expansion Program consisted of nine core holes with reverse circulation (RC) pre-collars and two core holes drilled from the surface. A total of 6,548 metres (21,484 feet) of drilling was completed.

The assay results show the extension of the silver and gold system continues to the northwest from the DPB resource area across the 1-kilometre vein corridor with each drillhole intersecting multiple mineralized quartz veins. A follow-up drill program is being planned that will reduce the drill spacing for over 450-metres of strike to 50 to 75-metre centers along the silver-gold trend that will be included in a future updated resource estimate. The NW Step Out zone is also open to the northwest and down dip, and connection with the DPB resource looks promising.

The mineralized quartz veins returned significant gold and silver values with gold (Au) up to 23.467 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and silver (Ag) values at 2,223 g/t Ag. In addition, drill thickness shows significant potential with vein intercepts exceeding 8 metres in TXC25-124. The NW Step Out target shows potential to add an additional 30 to 50% of new resource Tonopah West, connecting the zone to DPB, allowing for the capture and inclusion of the existing NW resource (1.0 million (M) tonnes containing an inferred 6.4 M ounces (ozs) Ag and 63k ozs Au or 12.1M ozs silver equivalent (AgEq))1 into a future updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "Initial assay results from our Resource Expansion Program have validated our geologic model, confirming multiple +1k g/t AgEq intercepts on the extension of the system across a host of veins over a 500-metre span of our one-kilometre gap. These results strengthen our confidence in adding both significant ounces and mine life at Tonopah West. Drilling has successfully connected high-grade mineralization within the southern portion of a one-kilometer gap within the vein corridor, linking the DPB resource area and mine plan to the 12-million-ounce AgEq NW Step Out deposit-excluded from our 2024 preliminary economic assessment. Initial results have successfully traced mineralized structures along a 500-metre extension of this zone, suggesting the potential to increase our existing mineral inventory by 30% to 50% and integrate the orphaned NW Step Out deposit. With our model becoming more robust, we are increasing expansion drilling with the goal of fully integrating the one-kilometre trend into our next preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West, with an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West planned in both Q3, 2025, in addition to a further updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West scheduled for completion in Q2 2026."

Table 1: Tonopah West Assay Intercepts using 150 g/t AgEq cut off

Drillhole IDProgramFrom (m)To (m)Drillhole Interval (m)Ag g/tAu g/tAgEq g/t
TXC24-113Expansion478.08478.390.31614.07.1401,256.7
TXC24-113Expansion503.13504.661.52116.80.904198.2
TXC24-113Expansion538.43540.111.68364.00.033367.0
TXC24-114Expansion394.08395.631.5593.91.553233.7
Including394.08394.410.34288.05.270762.4
TXC25-123Expansion436.87437.540.67182.01.690334.1
TXC25-123Expansion471.83474.883.05225.42.412442.5
Including471.83472.140.312,223.023.4674,335.3
TXC25-124Expansion370.03378.628.60121.61.233232.6
Including371.55372.310.76778.67.8541,485.6
TXC25-124Expansion407.40410.262.87176.81.785337.5
Including407.40407.760.371,344.013.5002,559.2
AgEq gpt=(Au gpt*90)+Ag gpt; True thickness unknown at this time; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

 

Drillholes TXC24-106, -109, -110, and -111, drilled on the northern portion of the trend were too far east to reach the mineralized structures. Drillhole TXC24-108 cut multiple veins, but returned values below the cut-off grade (0.31 metres grading 117 g/t Ag, 0.165 g/t Au for 132 g/t AgEq; 0.67 metres grading 73 g/t Ag, 0.263 g/t Au for 96 g/t AgEq; and 0.64 metres yielding 50 g/t Ag, 0.24 g/t Au for 72 g/t AgEq starting at 578m, 590m and 631m respectively). TXC24-112 was drilled in a northwesterly direction and deviated to the northwest thereby paralleling the main structural grain. One drillhole, TXC24-107, which was cored from surface was lost before reaching the target depth.

With drillholes TXC24-113, -114 and TXC25-123 and -124 cutting multiple high-grade veins, the exploration group has a better understanding of the geometry of the NW Step Out structures that will be used for refined targeting of our expanded Resource Expansion Program.

Table 2: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)

Drillhole IDAreaTypeUTM_NAD27 EUTM_NAD27 NElevation (m)Depth (m)AzimuthIncline
TXC24-106NW Step OutRC/Core476887.14214846.11746.6770.5270-80
TXC24-107NW Step OutLost476889.24214843.01746.9118.0230-65
TXC24-108NW Step OutCore476891.54214844.81747.3713.4230-65
TXC24-109NW Step OutRC/Core476911.14214747.81748.0657.5270-80
TXC24-110NW Step OutRC/Core476925.94214639.91744.1657.5270-80
TXC24-111NW Step OutRC/Core477058.84214642.71747.6708.7230-65
TXC24-112NW Step OutRC/Core477316.74214181.81751.9737.0290-65
TXC24-113NW Step OutRC/Core477311.24214181.01751.7540.1220-75
TXC24-114NW Step OutRC/Core477403.84214041.91757.9618.1220-75
TXC25-123NW Step OutRC/Core477508.74214018.01767.1502.3180-65
TXC25-124NW Step OutRC/Core477647.04213941.21763.5525.5180-60

 

Figure 1 is a plan map showing the location of all the drillholes in the Resource Expansion Program and highlighting those mentioned in this news release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/241966_2d02b911645078a6_001.jpg

Figure 1: Drillhole location map of the Resource Expansion Program showing drillholes mentioned in this news release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/241966_2d02b911645078a6_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.

All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the intention to expand the Resource Expansion Program; the timing of completion of the Company's drill program at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; the interpretation of the assay results from the Resource Expansion Program; the potential to add an additional 30 to 50% of new resource Tonopah West, connecting the zone to DPB, allowing for the capture and inclusion of the existing NW resource; the timing of completion of updated mineral resource estimates and updated preliminary economic assessments on Tonopah West; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (" Investor Cubed ") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada. The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed (the " Agreement ") provide for up to a one-year term (terminable at SCRi's option after three months), provides for cash compensation of C$10,000 per month payable by Silver Crown to Investor Cubed for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Subject to approval by Cboe Canada Inc., Investor Cubed will also be entitled to 25,000 common shares of Silver Crown to be issued in equal quarterly instalments over the one-year term subject to termination clause under the Agreement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On February 6, 2025, the Company disseminated a news release (the "MCTO Notice") disclosing that it had voluntarily applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") as it was not able to complete and file its audited financial statements, CEO and CFO certifications, and management discussion & analysis (the "Annual Filings") for the year ended September 30, 2024 by the filing deadline of January 28, 2025. On February 6, 2025, the Company announced that the ASC granted the MCTO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
8m at 8.23g/t from 65m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

8m at 8.23g/t from 65m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced 8m at 8.23g/t from 65m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Download the PDF here.

RUA GOLD Closes C$5.75 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

RUA GOLD Closes C$5.75 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Highlights 

  • Closing the oversubscribed brokered offering for $5.75 million of gross proceeds. 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Commences Drill Program at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Explorations Commences Drill Program at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 20, 202 5 Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its wholly-owned Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. Bazooka is contiguous with property controlled by Agnico Eagle, which hosts the Wasamac gold project located 15 km west-southwest of the mining center of Rouyn-Noranda and approximately 100 km west of the Agnico's 100%-owned Canadian Malartic Complex.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

