Ring and Watch Duty Launch New Feature 'Fire Watch': A Lifeline for Communities Facing Wildfire and Smoke Danger

New safety feature helps alert communities to early fire warning signs and bring ground truth to first responders, one year after devastating LA fires
Ring today announced Fire Watch, a groundbreaking safety feature in the Neighbors section of the Ring app designed to give communities and first responders real-time, ground-truth information during active fire events. In collaboration with Watch Duty, a non-profit dedicated to humanizing and accelerating emergency information, Fire Watch helps deliver timely emergency alerts, surfaces critical insights for first responders, and keeps communities better informed when every second counts.
Key Takeaways
- Fire Watch includes three components designed to keep customers better informed and safer during wildfire events: Real-Time Fire Alerts from Watch Duty; AI-Powered Smoke and Fire Detection; and Voluntary Community Contribution.
- Fire Watch enables Ring camera owners to voluntarily share periodic snapshots with Watch Duty to enhance its trusted and comprehensive fire reporting, and support first responders on the ground.
- Feature will begin rolling out nationwide this spring.
About Ring
Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell , to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offers users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com . With Ring, you're always home.
About Watch Duty
Watch Duty is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to humanizing and accelerating emergency information to protect lives and strengthen communities. What began in a few California counties has grown into a nationwide network serving millions. Combining human expertise and advanced technology, Watch Duty delivers clarity in the chaos, keeping people informed, safe, and connected before, during, and after disasters.
