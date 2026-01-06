Ring and Watch Duty Launch New Feature 'Fire Watch': A Lifeline for Communities Facing Wildfire and Smoke Danger

Ring and Watch Duty Launch New Feature 'Fire Watch': A Lifeline for Communities Facing Wildfire and Smoke Danger

New safety feature helps alert communities to early fire warning signs and bring ground truth to first responders, one year after devastating LA fires

Ring today announced Fire Watch, a groundbreaking safety feature in the Neighbors section of the Ring app designed to give communities and first responders real-time, ground-truth information during active fire events. In collaboration with Watch Duty, a non-profit dedicated to humanizing and accelerating emergency information, Fire Watch helps deliver timely emergency alerts, surfaces critical insights for first responders, and keeps communities better informed when every second counts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105740993/en/

Fire Watch Ring App Notification

Fire Watch Ring App Notification

Key Takeaways

  • Fire Watch includes three components designed to keep customers better informed and safer during wildfire events: Real-Time Fire Alerts from Watch Duty; AI-Powered Smoke and Fire Detection; and Voluntary Community Contribution.
  • Fire Watch enables Ring camera owners to voluntarily share periodic snapshots with Watch Duty to enhance its trusted and comprehensive fire reporting, and support first responders on the ground.
  • Feature will begin rolling out nationwide this spring.

To get the full story on Fire Watch and its groundbreaking safety capabilities, visit Ring.com .

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell , to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offers users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com . With Ring, you're always home.

About Watch Duty

Watch Duty is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to humanizing and accelerating emergency information to protect lives and strengthen communities. What began in a few California counties has grown into a nationwide network serving millions. Combining human expertise and advanced technology, Watch Duty delivers clarity in the chaos, keeping people informed, safe, and connected before, during, and after disasters.

Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AmazonAMZNNASDAQ:AMZN
AMZN
The Conversation (0)
Earth Alive

Earth Alive

Keep Reading...
National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

National Safety Council Releases New Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Workplace Injury Prevention

Research paper examines why diversity, equity and inclusion should be a foundational element of musculoskeletal disorder prevention and provides equitable solutions to minimize worker risks While efforts have been made in recent years to increase workplace safety through regulations, innovative... Keep Reading...
Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

Swift Navigation a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift's Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads.... Keep Reading...
Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive Grubhub offers with Grubhub+—a $120 annual value For a limited time, Prime members can also save $5 on a Grubhub order over $25 from now through June 2 Amazon (NASDAQ:... Keep Reading...
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an... Keep Reading...
Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

New 2.8 million square foot facility offers unique career development opportunities for employees, with innovative technology that increases delivery speeds Amazon is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest robotics fulfilment centre, YYC4, in Calgary, Alberta . Measuring 2.8 million... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Related News

resource investing

Policy Uncertainty Is Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Gold Investing

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada