Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be lifted immediately following the release by RIM of an announcement regarding the termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

palladium investingplatinum investingasx:rimcobalt investingcopper investingresource investing
RIM:AU
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Fifield Project, the Avondale Project, funding arrangements and next steps.

Keep reading...Show less
Maximus Resources

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to update shareholders on assay results received from a completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch gold deposit (Hilditch) (90Å Maximus, 10Å Bullabulling Pty Ltd) located on a granted mining tenement 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia

Keep reading...Show less
Red circuit grid.

Becker Mining and alwaysAI to Collaborate on AI Solutions for Mining Industry

Becker Mining Systems, a mining technology solutions company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with alwaysAI to address critical challenges facing the mining sector.

The companies will look at making improvements to a variety of areas in the industry, such as restricted area monitoring, equipment utilization and personal protective equipment compliance.

Using computer vision (CV) technology, Becker and alwaysAI will focus on automating processes and setting up real-time monitoring in order to lower dependence on manual supervision and improve overall safety.

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

West Cobar Metals Limited (“West Cobar”, ASX:WC1) is pleased to advise that assays from the latest drilling of its 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper - Antimony Project (Figure 1), located 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales have shown drill intersections of broad and consistent copper and antimony mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Poseidon Nickel Limited

Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the gold exploration programs at Black Swan.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada flag.

MAC President Calls for Renewed Investment, Streamlined Approvals to Move Mining Sector Forward

Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada, gave his annual address in front of members of the association and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on September 17.

He spoke about the opportunities and challenges facing the country's mining industry, saying that while there are areas to improve, he's encouraged to see Canada's federal and provincial governments stepping up to support the sector.

Read on for highlights from Gratton's talk on the state of mining in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

High-Grade Uranium Interval of 1963ppm at Likuyu North at the Mkuju Uranium Project; Commencement of Initial ISR Work

QXR Secures Option to Additional Prospective US Lithium Brine Projects and Restructures Terms for Liberty Lithium Brine Project

