REX American Resources to Report Fiscal Q3 2025 Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on December 4, 2025

REX American Resources Corporation ("REX" or the "Company") (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, announced today that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2025 operational and financial results on Thursday, December 4, 2025 pre-market and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial (877) 269-7751 (US) or (201) 389-0908 (international). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com . A replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13757314. The replay will be available for 30 days after the call.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com .

Investor Contacts:

Douglas Bruggeman
Chief Financial Officer

Caldwell Bailey
ICR, Inc.
RexAmerican@icrinc.com

