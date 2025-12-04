REX American Resources Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders of $0.71

  • Generated $0.71 of net income per share in Fiscal Q3 ‘25
  • Reported $36.1 million of gross profit for Fiscal Q3 ‘25
  • Reported $175.6 million of net sales and revenue for Fiscal Q3 ‘25
  • Reported 78.4 million gallons of consolidated ethanol sales volumes for Fiscal Q3 ‘25
  • Ethanol expansion project moving forward with completion still expected in 2026

REX American Resources Corporation ("REX" or the "Company") (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, today announced financial and operational results for the Company's fiscal third quarter 2025.

REX American Resources' fiscal third quarter 2025 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

REX reported Q3 '25 net sales and revenue of $175.6 million compared to Q3 ‘24 net sales and revenue of $174.9 million. Third quarter 2025 gross profit for the Company was $36.1 million, compared with $39.7 million in Q3 '24. The decrease in gross profit was primarily the result of lower ethanol and distillers grain pricing. The Company reported interest and other income of $3.2 million in Q3 '25, compared to $4.6 million in Q3 '24. This led to Q3 ‘25 income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests of $35.5 million, compared with $39.5 million in Q3 '24.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q3 ‘25 was $23.4 million, compared to $24.5 million in Q3 '24. Third quarter ‘25 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.71, compared to $0.69 per share in Q3 '24. Per share results for Q3 '25 and Q3 '24 are based on 33,002,000 and 35,445,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Update on One Earth Energy Ethanol Production Expansion and Carbon Capture Projects

REX has made progress on the expansion of ethanol production at the One Earth facility, and the facility is on track for 2026 completion.

As previously discussed, REX substantially completed construction of the capture and compression portions of its One Earth carbon capture and sequestration project at the Company's Gibson City, Illinois location during Fiscal Year 2024. Currently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Class VI injection well permitting process is ongoing. Final permitting decision for the sequestration portion of the project is expected to be completed in June 2026 according to the published EPA timeline.

Capital expenditures at the end of the third quarter related to the One Earth carbon capture and sequestration project and related expansion of ethanol production capacity at the Gibson City location totaled $155.8 million. The Company's combined budget for completion of the projects is $220-$230 million.

Balance Sheet

As of October 31, 2025, REX had $335.5 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments available and no bank debt.

Management Commentary

"REX continues to deliver value to shareholders, marking our 21st consecutive quarter of positive earnings," said Zafar Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of REX. "As our ethanol expansion and carbon capture projects advance, we are evaluating how best to leverage the 45Z tax credits to further enhance shareholder value. Most importantly, our team remains laser-focused on our core business, which continues to perform strongly and is well-positioned to deliver another profitable quarter and positive cash flow. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we look forward to a successful 2026 and as we enter the fiscal fourth quarter."

Conference Call Information

REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the Company's fiscal third quarter results and will also host a question and answer session. To access the conference call, interested parties may dial (877) 269-7751 (US) or (201) 389-0908 (international). Participants can also view an updated presentation, as well as listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com . A replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13757314. The replay will be available for 30 days after the call.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline and natural gas, commodity market risk, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy and tariffs, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the effects of terrorism or acts of war and the effect of pandemics on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX American Resources Corporation AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales and revenue

$

175,625

$

174,877

$

492,528

$

484,263

Cost of sales

139,493

135,196

427,735

410,358

Gross profit

36,132

39,681

64,793

73,905

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(8,214

)

(8,426

)

(20,359

)

(20,977

)

Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates

4,388

3,621

6,285

7,086

Interest and other income, net

3,151

4,629

10,461

14,950

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

35,457

39,505

61,180

74,964

Provision for income taxes

(7,988

)

(9,402

)

(13,711

)

(17,581

)

Net income

27,469

30,103

47,469

57,383

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,056

)

(5,603

)

(8,267

)

(10,314

)

Net income attributable to REX common shareholders

$

23,413

$

24,500

$

39,202

$

47,069

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

33,002

35,189

33,267

35,100

Basic net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders

$

0.71

$

0.70

$

1.18

$

1.34

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

33,002

35,445

33,267

35,346

Diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders

$

0.71

$

0.69

$

1.18

$

1.33

REX American Resources Corporation AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Unaudited

October 31,

January 31,

2025

2025

ASSETS:

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

272,004

$

196,255

Short-term investments

63,537

162,820

Accounts receivable

27,442

21,511

Inventory

27,675

31,676

Refundable income taxes

6,067

6,445

Prepaid expenses and other

14,938

17,112

Total current assets

411,663

435,819

Property and equipment, net

260,173

210,683

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,291

20,985

Finance lease right-of-use assets

18,032

-

Other assets

1,321

16,721

Equity method investment

39,579

35,800

TOTAL ASSETS

$

750,059

$

720,008

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable – trade

$

33,616

$

28,337

Current operating lease liabilities

6,859

5,746

Current finance lease liabilities

469

-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

16,537

16,360

Total current liabilities

57,481

50,443

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Deferred taxes

10,152

3,562

Long-term operating lease liabilities

12,818

15,367

Long-term finance lease liabilities

2,793

-

Long-term taxes payable

7,843

4,334

Other long-term liabilities

2,769

2,700

Total long-term liabilities

36,375

25,963

EQUITY:

REX shareholders' equity:

Common stock

329

344

Retained earnings

566,594

559,993

Total REX shareholders' equity

566,923

560,337

Non-controlling interests

89,280

83,265

Total equity

656,203

643,602

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

750,059

$

720,008

REX American Resources Corporation AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Unaudited

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net Income including noncontrolling interest

$

47,469

$

57,383

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

11,007

12,433

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

4,859

4,192

Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets

949

-

Income from equity method investments

(6,285

)

(7,086

)

Dividends received from equity method investments

2,506

3,007

Interest income from investments

(3,707

)

(4,219

)

Deferred income taxes

6,590

11,934

Stock-based compensation expense

3,636

2,980

Loss on disposal of property and equipment – net

191

45

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(5,931

)

854

Inventories

4,001

(2,143

)

Refundable income taxes

378

172

Other assets

904

(12,639

)

Accounts payable – trade

2,961

(21,629

)

Long-term taxes payable

3,509

-

Other liabilities

(8,990

)

(6,178

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

64,047

39,106

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(55,653

)

(55,428

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(129,010

)

(210,328

)

Maturity of short-term investments

232,000

302,981

Deposits

118

195

Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment

-

210

Net cash provided by investing activities

47,455

37,630

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Treasury stock acquired

(33,382

)

-

Payments to noncontrolling interests holders

(2,252

)

(1,884

)

Principal paid on finance lease liabilities

(119

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(35,753

)

(1,884

)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

75,749

74,852

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – Beginning of period

196,255

223,397

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – End of period

$

272,004

$

298,249

Non-cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures

$

5,235

$

3,275

Non-cash investing activities – Capital additions transferred from prepaid expenses

$

952

$

188

Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards accrued

$

3,392

$

1,648

Non-cash financing activities – Stock awards issued

$

-

$

2,172

Non-cash financing activities – Excise tax on stock repurchases accrued

$

258

$

-

Operating right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution

$

3,007

$

13,734

Finance right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution

$

3,381

$

-

Investor
Douglas Bruggeman
Chief Financial Officer

Caldwell Bailey
ICR, Inc.
rexamerican@icrinc.com

REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation

