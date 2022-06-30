Precious MetalsInvesting News

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX:FGOVF) (" Freegold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting ") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022 (the " Circular ") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 96,220,856 shares were voted representing approximately 28.49% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Ron Ewing

95,557,011

99.31

663,845

0.69

Kristina Walcott

95,500,536

99.251

720,320

0.749

Alvin Jackson

95,263,691

99.005

957,165

0.995

David Knight

95,588,240

99,343

632,616

0.657

Gary Moore

82,186,891

85.415

14,033,965

14.585

Garnet Dawson

83,083,990

86.347

13,136,866

13.653

Gregory Hanks

95,588,962

99.343

631,894

0.657

Glen Dickson

81,101,224

84.287

15,119,632

15.713

Reagan Glazier

96,161,212

99.938

59,644

0.062

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks , as well as the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood. Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold Intersects 2.18 g/t Au over 190.2 m in GS2203 and 1.45 g/t Au over 207.2 m in GS2201 at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.18 g/t Au over 190.2 m in GS2203 and 1.45 g/t Au over 207.2 m in GS2201 at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional seven holes ( 4,164.3m ) as part of the ongoing program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit") through systematic drilling.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth (m)

Dip

Azimuth

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au g/t

Cut to 88 g/t Au

Dolphin

GS2115

567.3

-70

360

233.8

284.9

51.1

1.25


including





236.8

238

1.2

14.15


including





271.5

273.4

1.9

12.3



GS2132

648.3

-70

315

172.8

175.9

3.1

10.76







300.8

599.5

298.7

0.95


including





474.6

599.5

124.9

1.42



GS2139

504.7

-70

315

434.9

492.9

58

0.93



GS2141

545.6

-70

360

34.1

34.7

0.6

58.1







319.1

529.4

210.3

0.86


including





355.7

434.9

79.2

1.05



GS2201

686.7

-70

360

142.1

648.3

506.2

0.88


including





306.1

648.3

342.2

1.1


including





441.1

648.3

207.2

1.45


including





550.8

553.8

3

19


including





630

633.1

3.1

24.4



GS2203

595

-70

360

129

147.6

18.6

4.2


including





143.5

145

1.5

15.55


including





145

145.9

0.9

10.05







287.8

478

190.2

2.52

2.18

including





359.1

359.9

0.8

168


including





463

464.3

1.3

75.7


including





464.3

465.9

1.6

61.2



GS2208

616.7

-70

360

90

367.2

277.2

0.97


including





90

118.8

28.8

2.52


including





266.3

319.5

53.2

1.76


including





266.3

289.1

22.8

2.31


The width refers to drill hole inter2cepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Hole GS2201 was drilled in the Tolovana area, as were holes GS2115, GS2132 and GS2141. Hole GS2115 was drilled on the north side of the Tolovana vein zone and intersected 51.1m grading 1.25 g/t Au. Hole GS2203 was drilled along the eastern side of the Dolphin intrusive. Hole GS2208 was drilled towards the updip portion on the northern side of the main mineralized zone. All of these holes intersected substantial widths with significantly higher grade than the previous resource grade. Hole GS2201 intersected 207.2 m grading 1.45 g/t Au within a broad zone of 506.2 m grading 0.88 g/t Au. The results continue to demonstrate higher grade over increasing widths downdip within the projected mineralized zone.

Four drill rigs have been operating since mid-February. The results of 2020, 2021, and several holes from the 2022 program are expected to be incorporated into an updated pit constrained resource estimate in the fourth quarter of this year.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historical shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs are continuing to successfully delineate these higher-grade veins and the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of the previous drilling and well outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

Drill Plan Map and Cross Section:
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/479350e_06212022.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/s478900e_06212022.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/drillplanmap_06212022.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska and   was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled, and three NI 43-101 compliant resource updates were completed. In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was produced by TetraTech (Press release – January 26th, 2016 ).

Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation carried out at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories. A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.  Core Samples were also prepared using the PRP80-1Kg using the Bureau Veritas facilities. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-ES (method code MA200). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code FA-430 (30g sample size) and  over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, FA530. Additional Au screening is performed using BV's FA632 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Crushing was conducted at BV's Fairbanks facility, with subsequent analysis conducted by its Vancouver , Reno and/or Hermosillo facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold continues to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks as well as the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources and as such no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full service Camp at Golden Summit in order to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold Intersects 1.36 g/t Au over 408.5 m including 85.3m grading 3.47 g/t Au at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.36 g/t Au over 408.5 m including 85.3m grading 3.47 g/t Au at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional six holes ( 3,559m ) as part of the ongoing program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

The primary goal of these programs is to increase the current resource grade and size and define the limits of the mineralized corridor through systematic drilling.  Four drill rigs have been operating since mid-February.

Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 12 holes ( 6,091m ) as part of the program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization that is hosted in Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historic shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization that extends from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs continue to successfully delineate both these higher-grade veins as well as the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of previous drilling and outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled (3,397metres) and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (South32).  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

Eight widely spaced holes were drilled on the property and provided a limited test of the areas outside of the Hill 1835 area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high.

FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports results from its ongoing exploration project at Golden Summit, located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

Results continue to validate Freegold's model that the Cleary Vein System (CVS) grade increases and broadens at depth as it gets closer to the Dolphin intrusive. Hosted within a structurally complex environment, the interpreted CVS is a zone of veins, veinlets, and stockwork zones hosted within the surrounding schist, which is interpreted to be the down-dip extent of the high-grade veins zones found within the historical high-grade Cleary, Colorado , Wackwitz, and Wyoming veins, which together with their broader enveloping stockwork zones have the potential to significantly expand the existing resource through both increased tonnage and grade. Within these wide zones of higher-grade mineralization, numerous high-grade intercepts occur within the broader zones, and oriented core is being utilized to define further and isolate these high grades.

Drilling during 2021 successfully intersected intrusive on the Cleary side at depth. This further strengthens Freegold's interpretation that the Dolphin intrusive may underlie Cleary at depth and that Cleary may be fault downdropped on the east side of Bedrock Creek, potentially further expanding the footprint of the Dolphin intrusive. The Dolphin intrusive is the source of the gold mineralization hosted within the existing resource.

Cleary


Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold

(g/t)


GS2112

491.5

-70

360


35

83

48

0.44

oxide






279.2

289.3

10.1

10.7






including

281.7

284

2.3

13.9






including

284

286

2

32.6


GS2113

536

-70

360


15.7

101

85.3

0.23

oxide






371.4

415.3

43.9

1.17


GS2123

519.4

-70

360


12.4

53

40.6

0.31

oxide






98

123.2

25.2

1.29






including

121.7

123.2

1.5

13.1







238.7

278.5

39.8

0.55







335.9

390.4

54.5

1.46






including

366.8

390.4

23.6

2.76






including

388.5

389.2

0.7

17.1







416

452.9

36.9

1.16


GS2144

554.7

-70

360


477.6

529.1

51.5

2.05


GS2150

439

-70

360


123.7

165.7

42

0.78







228.8

243.9

15.1

1.53







350.5

404.5

54

0.87







417.9

439

21.1

0.72


Dolphin

Drill Hole

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)


GS2114

464.5

-90







NSV

GS2117

504.7

-70

360


139

150.9

11.9

0.58


GS2120

500.2

-70

360


33.8

45.1

11.3

0.5







158.8

238

79.2

1.06






including

176.5

177.1

0.6

18.1


GS2124

539.5

-70

360


0

26.2

26.2

0.35

oxide






26.2

43

16.8

2.27







163.4

195.4

32

1.11







302.1

524

221.9

0.95






including

302.1

462.1

160

1.16






including

422.5

424

1.5

14.9






including

443.1

444.7

1.6

10.04


GS2128

588.5

-70

360


23.2

60

36.8

2.34

oxide





including

55.2

56.7

1.5

48

oxide






296

545.9

249.9

1.05






including

393.5

417.6

24.1

1.94







524.6

526.1

1.5

21.5


GS2133

495.3

-70

360


138.7

148.8

10.1

1.52






including

146.6

147.5

0.9

10.6







183.7

213.1

29.4

0.87







294.4

305.1

10.7

0.95







395

494.4

99.4

1.45






including

431.6

433.1

1.5

40.8






including

435.6

436.6

1

23.8


GS2155A

648.2

-70

360


0

81.4

81.4

0.81

oxide






102.7

151.1

48.4

1.02







239.9

625.1

385.2

0.78






including

239.9

319.1

79.2

0.98






including

486.8

625.1

138.3

1.18






including

587.3

590.4

3.1

15.2






including

590.4

593.4

3

16.2


NSV: No Significant Values

Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Holes GS2117, GS2120, GS2124, and GS2133 which are shown in the accompanying cross-section (479300E), continue to demonstrate broad zones of above resource grade all within schist with the widths continuing to increase with depth, again demonstrating the potential for significant resource expansion with the potential for increased grade. Hole GS2133 stopped within the projected mineralized zone due to hole conditions. Hole GS2155A was collared within the Dolphin intrusive and intercepted 81 metres of 0.81 g/t Au within the oxide zone. It also intersected 15.7 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in the deeper portion of the projected mineralized zone.

GS2123, on the Cleary side, was collared 25 metres west of GS2017, which intersected 588g/t Au over 1.7 metres within a broader zone of 3.07g/t Au over 98.2 metres from 300.5 to 398.7 metres (588g/t Au intercept cut to 88g/t Au – 11.72g/t Au over 98.2 metres uncut). Significantly GS2123 also intersected a broad zone of higher-grade mineralization from 335.9 to 390.4 metres grading 1.46 g/t Au over 54.5 metres which included a high-grade intercept of 17.1 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. Hole GS2144 intersected 2.05 g/t Au over 51.5 metres, again demonstrating the broadening of the higher-grade zone at depth at Cleary.

The 2022 program Phase 1 (~ 20,000 metres) continues to further delineate the area to the south of the Cleary Vein Swarm and the area between the Dolphin and the Cleary where previous high-grade intercepts were reported. Drilling south of the previous drilling has intersected significant veining, quartz breccia, and visible gold in areas with no previous drilling.

In addition, drill testing will also be undertaken on other areas of the project that have the potential to host additional mineralization. The 2020-2021 drilling results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2022.

During 2021, over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 36 holes and will be reported over the coming weeks.

Drill Plan & Cross Section

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_cross_section_479300E_nr_03212022.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_drill_plan_map_nr_03212022.pdf

Drill cores are logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by ALS Global Ltd and Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver , Reno and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. Freegold will continue to report assays as they are finalized.  A sample quality control/quality assurance program is in place.

Freegold will continue to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Golden Summit hosts a large-scale intrusive-related gold system with mineralization in three primary forms, a) intrusive hosted quartz-sulfide stockwork veinlets (such as the Dolphin), b) auriferous quartz-sulfide veins (historic underground mines), and c) shear-hosted gold-bearing veinlets, all primarily driven by the 90 million year old multi-phase Dolphin intrusive.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, PGeo –Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood, where a ~3,400-meter program was completed in 2021. Assays are pending.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule,e and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources, and as such, no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction, and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

For further information:

Kristina Walcott
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.662.7307
jkw@freegoldventures.com

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Bravada Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants and Updates Wind Mountain Program

Bravada Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants and Updates Wind Mountain Program

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 6,434,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.12 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued on July 23, 2018, pursuant to a private placement (see news release NR-07-18) and are scheduled to expire on July 23, 2022. The Company proposes to extend the expiry by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the warrants will be July 23, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Snowline Gold Encounters Widespread Mineralization in 340 Metre Step-Out at Its Valley Zone and Mobilizes Second Drill

Snowline Gold Encounters Widespread Mineralization in 340 Metre Step-Out at Its Valley Zone and Mobilizes Second Drill

  • Moderate to intense sheeted quartz veins throughout 415 m drill hole at Valley (V-22-007), with 26 instances of trace visible gold noted from 19 m to 388 m depth
  • Hole represents 340 m step-out along strike of system from 2021 discovery drilling
  • Second drill now active at Valley; its first hole (V-22-008) encountered sheeted quartz mineralization 460 m away from nearest drill hole
  • Drilling ongoing, with assay results and full drill core evaluations pending.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:GD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has encountered 415 m of nearly continuous mineralization downhole from bedrock surface in V-22-007 at its Rogue Project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-007 was a 340 m step-out along-strike to the southeast of 2021 drill hole V-21-003 (which intersected 168.65 m averaging 1.25 gt Au from bedrock surface). A second drill rig mobilized to site and has completed drilling V-22-008, which intersected sheeted quartz veins 460 m from the nearest hole to date, further expanding the footprint of known mineralization at Valley

Snowline Gold Corp., Thursday, June 30, 2022, Press release picture

Snowline Chair and Director Craig Hart comments that "I've seen a lot of rocks and a lot of drill core from many intrusion-related gold systems, but these Valley intersections have the most intense vein densities I've ever seen. There are overprinting vein generations and varying vein orientations which is unusual and further indicates a very robust mineralizing system. To see these vein densities over significant widths is very encouraging. The numerous observations of visible gold and bismuthinite indicate that the system is mineralized, but of course the assay results are required before we get too excited." Dr. Hart is a globally recognized expert in intrusion-related gold systems.

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of its fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement first announced on June 8, 2022 and June 16, 2022 of 7,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

NEXUS GOLD Plans to Spinout Canadian Assets

NEXUS GOLD Plans to Spinout Canadian Assets

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 28, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) announces its intent to spinout (the " Spinout ") the Company's existing Canadian projects (collectively, the " Canadian Projects "), which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec.

TomaGold reports the outcome of its annual meeting

TomaGold reports the outcome of its annual meeting

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held today on a hybrid basis. All the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 30, 2022, were re-elected as directors.

Shareholders holding 53,106,180 shares, or 33.04% of TomaGold's issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Financing and Appointment of New Director

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Financing and Appointment of New Director

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced financing for gross proceeds of $682,125 through the exercise of warrants by certain warrantholders, including a number of insiders.

"The proceeds received by Prismo will be primarily used to drill a minimum of 2,000 meters of HQ core at the Company's Verdes property in several holes to test mineralization at depth under the high-grade intercepts from previous drilling campaigns," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo. He added: "Two of these holes intersected high-grade mineralization similar in grade and width to the results of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA and NYSE: VZLA) in the Panuco district, whose property is contiguous to Palos Verdes. The best intercepts of these previous drilling campaigns were 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020). The Company believes these intercepts indicate the presence of a potentially large Ag-Au shoot of the type being defined by Vizsla Silver."

