Results of Annual General Meeting

AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") advise that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today (28 May 2026 in Port Aux Basque, Newfoundland, Canada), all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following pages.

< END >

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Company Secretary.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.aumegametals.com, or contact:

Sam Pazuki, Managing Director & CEO
Canada Phone: +1 780 665 4925
Australia Phone: +61 8 6117 0478
Email: info@aumegametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299550

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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