Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Metro Mining Limited

Restructure of Nebari Senior Debt and Royalty De-risks Balance Sheet, Lowers Costs and Provides Flexibility

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) announces that, after a competitive refinancing process, it has entered into a binding and definitive agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (collectively, Nebari), for two additional tranches of financing for up to US$21.5 million (A$33M)1.

  • Binding documents executed by Metro Mining and Nebari Partners LLC (Nebari) to convert Nebari’s private royalty into a Tranche 3 Financing Facility of US$11.5M (A$18M)
  • 2% reduction in the coupon rate across senior debt tranches 1, 2 and 3 to SOFR +7%
  • An additional “Stand-by” Tranche 4 of US$10M (A$15M) at the same rate made available
  • Principal amortisation will commence in July 2025 and reach maturity in March 2027
  • Minimal establishment fees with no new issue of warrants or options
  • This transaction de-risks the balance sheet in the short term, reduces financing costs in 2025 by $4M and avoids shareholder dilution.
US$11.5M (~A$18M) is provided to “buy back” the private royalty held by Nebari, which will be converted to senior debt. A US$10 million “Stand-by” facility has also been provided, with a minimum drawdown of US$5M in lieu of a line fee, and the remainder able to be drawn at Metro’s option before the end of December 2025. These 2 new tranches are in addition to the existing, 2 tranche, US$30 million senior debt facility with Nebari, agreed in 2023 (ASX release: 13 March 2023 - Metro Mining Funds Bauxite Hills Expansion to 7 million tonnes per annum with A$45 million facility from Nebari Partners LLC2).

The coupon on Tranche 1 and 2, and the new tranches 3 and 4, are all priced at a 7% premium to the US Federal Reserve 90-Day Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR, currently 4.98%). This coupon rate is a 2% reduction for original Tranche 1 and 2, and for Tranche 3 a significant reduction versus the default royalty rate of 2.2% payable from April 2025.

A deferral of principal amortisation from March 2025 to July 2025 has also been negotiated, with a new option to defer further. A summary of the facilities is provided in Appendix 1.

Overall, borrowings due and payable in CY2025 have reduced from A$39M to A$23M with interest payments projected to be $9M vs previous interest and royalty payments of $13M3.

All junior debt is expected to be paid down before the end of CY2024.

Simon Wensley, CEO & Managing Director of Metro, stated: “I am extremely pleased that after an effective and competitive refinancing process that we have been able to restructure our senior debt and private royalty with Nebari, reflecting Metro’s much reduced corporate risk profile. This substantially de-risks our pathway into 2025 when the full effects of our 7Mtpa expansion will be evident, selling into a very strong bauxite market. The new facilities and terms from Nebari demonstrate their continued flexibility and support of Metro”.

Andre Krol, Managing Partner of Nebari, stated: “Since initially funding Metro’s expansion, management has continued to demonstrate excellent balancing of value and risk in their decision making as they deliver on their plans. Based on Metro’s performance and our experience with it as a borrower, Metro has earned an improved internal credit rating. We are thus extremely pleased to be able to provide a fit for purpose restructure of the senior debt facility and additional facilities.”

ICA Partners and Ashurst acted as financial and legal advisors respectively to Metro in relation to the Financing Facility.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metro Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cyprium Metals

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) is pleased to present the Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) for the Nifty Copper Complex. The PFS confirms the economic viability of large-scale production of copper in concentrate (“Concentrate Project”) through the refurbishment and expansion of Nifty’s brownfield concentrator and accompanying new surface mine. The PFS also confirms economics of producing copper cathode by re-treating Nifty’s Heap Leach Pads 1-6 (“Initial Cathode Project”) which is a subset of oxide opportunities. This PFS supports the first Ore Reserve Estimate (“ORE”) to be published on the Concentrate Project and Initial Cathode Project (collectively referred to as the “Projects”).

Keep reading...Show less
Desoto Resources Limited

First Drilling Approvals Received Under New Northern Territory Licensing Process

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that first drilling approvals have been received for its Northern Territory Exploration Licences. DeSoto is the first company to be granted drilling approvals under the Northern Territory’s new Environmental (Mining) Licence system which came into effect on the 1st July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

3km Strike of Outcropping Manganese Confirmed from Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce results from detailed mapping and pXRF analysis of rock chip samples undertaken within the manganese corridors at the Wandanya Project. The results show the scale potential of the manganese mineralisation discovered at Wandanya and potential for significant high grade iron formations, which had not been previously drilled or mapped prior to Black Canyon prospecting the targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Ausquest limited

Premium Magnetite Iron Product (>70% Fe) Confirmed Across Waterfall Prospect (WA)

Further to its previous ASX announcements (listed below), AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it has successfully produced a premium iron product grading >70% Fe from DTR test work completed on samples from 14 of the 16 drill-holes at the Waterfall Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Morrisey Project in Western Australia’s Midwest mining district.

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Minerals Limited

Exploration Update - Visible Gold Intersected at Salanie

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX: AON) (‘Apollo Minerals’ or ‘the Company’) provides an update on its exploration activities at the Salanie Gold Project (“Salanie”) in Gabon and the Belgrade Copper Project in Serbia. The first round of drilling has now been completed at both projects. Visible gold has been intersected at the A1 Prospect at Salanie, an area that has not seen exploration or modern drilling in 70 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank Limited

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) (‘Metal Bank’, ‘MBK’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce further details regarding the Wadi al Junah Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project (‘Wadi al Junah’ or ‘the Project’), which has been awarded to Consolidated Mining Company (CMC) following a highly competitive Saudi government exploration licensing Round 6.

Keep reading...Show less

×