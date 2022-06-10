Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N), as previously announced, presented the Plantein™ line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Naturally Splendid presented eight (8) Plantein™ plant-based entrees, including our plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

Although the show is primarily for consumers, several local independent and retail chain stores also had representatives at the Expo. Many of these retail operations have reached out to Naturally Splendid inquiring about listing our products. In addition to the existing leads from the previous Food Expo, the sales team will actively follow up on these inquiries.

Naturally Splendid VP Mr. Bryan Carson states, "As we are actively working our sales efforts on FoodService and Retail nationally, we didn't want to lose sight of creating some local excitement about our products. The Greater Vancouver Region has over 2.5 million consumers, and this Expo is a low-cost way to target the plant-based consumer; as part of the show, we teamed up with Directfoods.com to get our products home-delivered. With everything being local and with Directfoods.com delivery, we reduce our packaging costs significantly. The response from attendees at Planted Expo has been exceptional. The Company has been receiving orders online since the show started on Saturday, and we look for growth opportunities for the business everywhere. We invite you to check out Planted Expo attendee responses for yourselves at https://youtu.be/BJUsq_QDfG8.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-570-0902 ext 101

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
CEO, Director

Contact Information:
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

