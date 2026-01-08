Resmed to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on January 29, 2026

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Thursday, January 29, 2026, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:
Location: https://investor.resmed.com
Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST
International: London, Thursday, January 29, 2026, 9:30 p.m. GMT
    Sydney, Friday, January 30, 2026, 8:30 a.m. AEDT


Please note, ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed's investor relations website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from January 29, 2026, until February 12, 2026, at:

  • U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
  • International: +1 201.612.7415
  • Conference ID: 13757750

About Resmed
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, ResMed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

