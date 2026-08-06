Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

  • Q4 revenue increased by 9% to a record $1.5 billion; up 8% on a constant currency basis 
  • Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share up 2% to $2.64; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share up 16% to $2.95
  • Returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during FY2026, an increase of more than 70%

Note: A webcast of Resmed's conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at http://investor.resmed.com

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We closed fiscal year 2026 with strong fourth quarter results, reflecting continued momentum of our global business, sustained demand for our market-leading products, and disciplined execution of our strategy," said Resmed's Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.

"Year-over-year, we delivered 9% reported revenue growth, 90 basis points of gross margin expansion, and a 16% increase in earnings per share. For full year 2026, our $1.6 billion in free cash flow enabled us to invest in innovation, strengthen our market leadership, and return more than $1 billion to our shareholders."

"As we enter fiscal year 2027, we will leverage our global scale and enhance our digital capabilities to benefit our patients, providers, and customers. We will use our industry-leading portfolio to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and drive long-term profitable growth for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

  • FY 2026 revenue increased by 10% to $5.7 billion; up 8% on a constant currency basis
  • FY 2026 GAAP gross margin up 170 bps to 61.1%; non-GAAP gross margin up 240 bps to 62.4%
  • FY 2026 GAAP operating margin up 70 bps to 33.4%, non-GAAP operating margin up 180 bps to 36.1%
  • FY 2026 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.43; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $11.17, an increase of 17%
  • FY 2026 operating cash flow of $1.8 billion; free cash flow of $1.6 billion
  • Guiding to more than $1.85 billion in capital to be returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during FY 2027; announced quarterly dividend increase of 10% to $0.66 per quarter

Other Business and Operational Highlights

  • Announced agreement to sell MatrixCare business; transaction expected to close during the first quarter of Resmed's fiscal year 2027.
  • Completed acquisition of Noctrix Health, a medical device company selling FDA De Novo classified wearable therapeutics for Restless Leg Syndrome, or RLS.
  • Partnered with ŌURA to expand access to sleep health education and pathways to care, helping more people sleep better and improve their overall health.
  • Following other successful launches in APAC, EMEA and the Americas, launched AirSense 11 in Taiwan. Additionally, launched AirCurve 11 ST/ST-A in the U.S. and AirTouch F30i Comfort in Brazil and Chile.

Financial Results and Operating Metrics
Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   % Change   Constant
Currency(A)
Revenue $ 1,464     $ 1,348     9 %   8 %
Gross margin   58.8 %     60.8 %   (200) bps    
Non-GAAP gross margin(B)   62.3 %     61.4 %   90 bps    
Research and development expenses   106       86     22     19  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   296       267     11     8  
Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses(B)   291       265     10     7  
Income from operations   449       455     (1 )    
Operating margin   30.7 %     33.7 %   (300) bps    
Non-GAAP income from operations(B)   515       476     8      
Non-GAAP operating margin   35.2 %     35.3 %   (10) bps    
Net income   383       380     1      
Non-GAAP net income(B)   428       375     14      
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.64     $ 2.58     2      
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 2.95     $ 2.55     16      
Operating cash flow   455       539     (16 )    
Free cash flow(C)   404       508     (21 )    


  Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   % Change   Constant
Currency(A)
Revenue $ 5,653     $ 5,146     10 %   8 %
Gross margin   61.1 %     59.4 %   170 bps    
Non-GAAP gross margin(B)   62.4 %     60.0 %   240 bps    
Research and development expenses   378       331     14     12  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   1,120       993     13     10  
Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses(B)   1,108       991     12     9  
Income from operations   1,887       1,685     12      
Operating margin   33.4 %     32.7 %   70 bps    
Non-GAAP income from operations(B)   2,039       1,763     16      
Non-GAAP operating margin   36.1 %     34.3 %   180 bps    
Net income   1,523       1,401     9      
Non-GAAP net income(B)   1,632       1,407     16      
Diluted earnings per share $ 10.43     $ 9.51     10      
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 11.17     $ 9.55     17      
Operating cash flow   1,806       1,752     3      
Free cash flow(C)   1,650       1,662     (1 )    

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a "constant currency" basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

(C) Free cash flow is equal to operating cash flow less purchases of property, plant and equipment. 

Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results
All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

  • Strong revenue growth: Revenue increased 9% (8% in constant currency) to approximately $1.5 billion, driven by strong demand across sleep devices, masks, accessories, and software solutions.

  • Global momentum: Americas Sleep and Breathing Health revenue grew 8%, Rest of World Sleep and Breathing Health grew 10% in constant currency, and Residential Care Software revenue increased 2% in constant currency.

  • Healthy profitability: GAAP gross margin of 58.8%. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 90 basis points to 62.3%, predominantly from productivity pipeline execution. The primary difference is our $42 million Astral field safety notification expenses.

  • Robust earnings growth: GAAP income from operations of $449 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.64. Non-GAAP income from operations increased 8% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew 16% to $2.95, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.

  • Strong cash generation: Operating cash flow totaled $455 million and free cash flow totaled $404 million, supporting $287 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining investment in innovation and growth initiatives.

Dividend program
The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share, representing an increase of 10% over our previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will have a record date of August 20, 2026, payable on September 24, 2026. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed's common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be August 19, 2026, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX's settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from August 19, 2026, through August 20, 2026, inclusive. 

Webcast details
ResMed will discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed's Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the "Q4 2026 Earnings Webcast" to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13761408. The telephone replay will be available until August 20, 2026.

About Resmed
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, ResMed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

Safe harbor statement
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed's projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

ResMed INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
               
Net revenue $ 1,463,647   $ 1,347,993     $ 5,653,443     $ 5,146,327  
               
Cost of sales   552,245     520,068       2,128,040       2,060,753  
Amortization of acquired intangibles(1)   8,301     9,367       31,779       32,116  
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(1)       (1,512 )           (1,512 )
Astral field safety notification expenses(1)   41,885           41,885        
Total cost of sales $ 602,431   $ 527,923     $ 2,201,704     $ 2,091,357  
Gross profit $ 861,216   $ 820,070     $ 3,451,739     $ 3,054,970  
               
Research and development   105,726     86,443       378,285       331,284  
               
Selling, general, and administrative   290,655     265,125       1,108,042       991,019  
Acquisition and portfolio review related expenses(1)   5,628     2,031       11,486       2,031  
Total selling, general, and administrative   296,283     267,156       1,119,528       993,050  
               
Amortization of acquired intangibles(1)   10,499     11,928       45,466       45,273  
Restructuring expenses(1)             21,745        
Total operating expenses $ 412,508   $ 365,527     $ 1,565,024     $ 1,369,607  
Income from operations $ 448,708   $ 454,543     $ 1,886,715     $ 1,685,363  
               
Other income (expenses), net:              
Interest (expense) income, net $ 20,885   $ 5,757     $ 49,914     $ 4,114  
Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments   2,232     1,269       6,955       3,644  
Gain (loss) on equity investments   1,001     (2,533 )     (15,014 )     (10,299 )
Other, net   1,338     (983 )     (9,154 )     (5,256 )
Total other income (expenses), net   25,456     3,510       32,701       (7,797 )
Income before income taxes $ 474,164   $ 458,053     $ 1,919,416     $ 1,677,566  
Income taxes   90,732     78,348       396,123       276,843  
Net income $ 383,432   $ 379,705     $ 1,523,293     $ 1,400,723  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 2.65   $ 2.59     $ 10.47     $ 9.55  
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.64   $ 2.58     $ 10.43     $ 9.51  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.95   $ 2.55     $ 11.17     $ 9.55  
               
Basic shares outstanding   144,706     146,472       145,523       146,716  
Diluted shares outstanding   144,976     147,037       146,054       147,340  

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.


ResMed INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

  June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,469,234     $ 1,209,450  
Accounts receivable, net   1,036,233       939,492  
Inventories   945,805       927,711  
Prepayments and other current assets   416,081       428,952  
Assets held for sale $ 457,386     $  
Total current assets $ 4,324,739     $ 3,505,605  
Non-current assets:      
Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 581,829     $ 550,790  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   153,167       167,497  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   3,362,312       3,511,541  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets   543,903       438,958  
Total non-current assets $ 4,641,211     $ 4,668,786  
Total assets $ 8,965,950     $ 8,174,391  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 308,923     $ 278,157  
Accrued expenses   494,921       402,253  
Operating lease liabilities, current   29,141       30,506  
Deferred revenue   162,911       166,030  
Income taxes payable   98,108       132,274  
Short-term debt   259,950       9,900  
Liabilities held for sale $ 41,156     $  
Total current liabilities $ 1,395,110     $ 1,019,120  
Non-current liabilities:      
Deferred revenue $ 170,951     $ 156,803  
Deferred income taxes   64,640       77,682  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   137,413       153,015  
Other long-term liabilities   213,028       141,520  
Long-term debt   399,415       658,392  
Total non-current liabilities $ 985,447     $ 1,187,412  
Total liabilities $ 2,380,557     $ 2,206,532  
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock $ 764     $ 761  
Additional paid-in capital   2,190,614       2,033,599  
Retained earnings   7,255,121       6,081,490  
Treasury stock   (2,778,591 )     (2,073,292 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (82,515 )     (74,699 )
Total stockholders' equity $ 6,585,393     $ 5,967,859  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,965,950     $ 8,174,391  


ResMed INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025		   June 30,
2026		   June 30,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 383,432     $ 379,705     $ 1,523,293     $ 1,400,723  
Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   44,778       63,628       201,342       198,473  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   10,343       10,660       42,810       37,338  
Stock-based compensation costs   27,458       24,751       104,348       91,661  
(Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received   2,340       (1,269 )     (2,382 )     (3,644 )
(Gain) loss on equity investments   (1,000 )     2,533       15,014       10,299  
Gain on previously held equity investment   (4,353 )           (4,353 )      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable, net   (37,209 )     (5,215 )     (96,778 )     (76,684 )
Inventories, net   (33,866 )     (32,133 )     (9,920 )     (80,165 )
Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets   12,150       47,017       (140,260 )     82,629  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other   50,558       49,089       172,715       90,958  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 454,631     $ 538,766     $ 1,805,829     $ 1,751,588  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment   (51,127 )     (30,585 )     (156,285 )     (89,865 )
Patent registration and acquisition costs   (5,384 )     (3,193 )     (18,670 )     (10,777 )
Purchases of intangible assets   (739 )           (2,218 )      
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (325,319 )     (138,578 )     (350,724 )     (139,248 )
Purchases of investments   (2,000 )     (2,013 )     (28,536 )     (6,416 )
Proceeds from exits of investments         250       2,752       4,628  
Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts   918       40,406       8,482       41,633  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (383,651 )   $ (133,713 )   $ (545,199 )   $ (200,045 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net   29,314       30,156       74,503       74,439  
Purchases of treasury stock   (200,000 )     (100,008 )     (700,037 )     (300,025 )
Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary         (10,855 )           (10,855 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (388 )     (590 )     (21,833 )     (18,077 )
Payments of business combination contingent consideration                     (855 )
Repayment of borrowings   (5,000 )     (5,000 )     (10,000 )     (40,000 )
Dividends paid   (87,090 )     (77,590 )     (349,662 )     (310,880 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (263,164 )   $ (163,887 )   $ (1,007,029 )   $ (606,253 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 905     $ 35,573     $ 6,183     $ 25,799  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (191,279 )     276,739       259,784       971,089  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   1,660,513       932,711       1,209,450       238,361  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,469,234     $ 1,209,450     $ 1,469,234     $ 1,209,450  


ResMed INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures "non-GAAP gross profit" and "non-GAAP gross margin" exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and field safety notification expenses and are reconciled below:

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025   June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025
               
Revenue $ 1,463,647     $ 1,347,993     $ 5,653,443     $ 5,146,327  
               
GAAP cost of sales $ 602,431     $ 527,923     $ 2,201,704     $ 2,091,357  
Less:Amortization of acquired intangibles(A)   (8,301 )     (9,367 )     (31,779 )     (32,116 )
Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A)         1,512             1,512  
Less: Astral field safety notification expenses(A)   (41,885 )           (41,885 )      
Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 552,245     $ 520,068     $ 2,128,040     $ 2,060,753  
               
GAAP gross profit $ 861,216     $ 820,070     $ 3,451,739     $ 3,054,970  
GAAP gross margin   58.8 %     60.8 %     61.1 %     59.4 %
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 911,402     $ 827,925     $ 3,525,403     $ 3,085,574  
Non-GAAP gross margin   62.3 %     61.4 %     62.4 %     60.0 %


The measures "non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses" and "non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues" exclude acquisition and portfolio review related expenses and are reconciled below:

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025   June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025
Revenue $ 1,463,647     $ 1,347,993     $ 5,653,443     $ 5,146,327  
               
GAAP selling, general, and administrative   296,283       267,156       1,119,528       993,050  
Less:Acquisition and portfolio review related expenses(A)   (5,628 )     (2,031 )     (11,486 )     (2,031 )
Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative   290,655       265,125       1,108,042       991,019  
               
As a percentage of revenue:              
GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses   20.2 %     19.8 %     19.8 %     19.3 %
Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses   19.9 %     19.7 %     19.6 %     19.3 %


ResMed INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)
The measure "non-GAAP income from operations" is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025   June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025
               
GAAP income from operations $ 448,708   $ 454,543     $ 1,886,715   $ 1,685,363  
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A)   8,301     9,367       31,779     32,116  
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A)   10,499     11,928       45,466     45,273  
Restructuring(A)             21,745      
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A)       (1,512 )         (1,512 )
Astral field safety notification expenses(A)   41,885           41,885      
Acquisition and portfolio review related expenses(A)   5,628     2,031       11,486     2,031  
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 515,021   $ 476,357     $ 2,039,076   $ 1,763,271  


The measures "non-GAAP net income" and "non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025   June 30, 2026   June 30, 2025
               
GAAP net income $ 383,432     $ 379,705     $ 1,523,293     $ 1,400,723  
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A)   8,301       9,367       31,779       32,116  
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A)   10,499       11,928       45,466       45,273  
Restructuring expenses(A)               21,745        
Gain on previously held equity investment(A)   (4,353 )           (4,353 )      
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A)         (1,512 )           (1,512 )
Astral field safety notification expenses(A)   41,885             41,885        
Acquisition and portfolio review related expenses(A)   5,628       2,031       11,486       2,031  
Tax benefit from business cessation(A)         (21,430 )           (21,430 )
Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds(A)                     (29,976 )
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(A)   (17,059 )     (5,544 )     (39,453 )     (20,448 )
Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 428,333     $ 374,545     $ 1,631,848     $ 1,406,777  
               
GAAP diluted shares outstanding   144,976       147,037       146,054       147,340  
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.64     $ 2.58     $ 10.43     $ 9.51  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 2.95     $ 2.55     $ 11.17     $ 9.55  

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring expenses, gains on previously held equity investments, field safety notification expenses, acquisition and portfolio review related expenses and associated tax effects, in addition to tax benefits from business cessation, and the tax effect of interest and penalties on tax refunds from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed's performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.


ResMed INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 

Revenue by Product and Region
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2026		 (A) June 30,
2025		 (A) % Change   Constant
Currency(B)
Americas(C)              
Devices $ 459   $ 433   6 %    
Masks and other   394     359   10      
Total Americas(C) $ 853   $ 792   8      
               
Rest of World(C)              
Devices $ 291   $ 261   12 %   9 %
Masks and other   148     128   16     12  
Total Rest of World(C) $ 439   $ 389   13     10  
               
Global revenue              
Total Devices $ 750   $ 694   8 %   7 %
Total Masks and other   542     487   11     10  
Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 1,292   $ 1,181   9     8  
               
Residential Care Software   172     167   3     2  
Total $ 1,464   $ 1,348   9     8  
               


  Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,
2026		 (A) June 30,
2025		 (A) %
Change		   Constant
Currency(B)
Americas(C)              
Devices $ 1,768   $ 1,654   7 %    
Masks and other   1,513     1,343   13      
Total Americas(C) $ 3,281   $ 2,998   9      
               
Rest of World(C)              
Devices $ 1,124   $ 1,011   11 %   6 %
Masks and other   572     497   15     9  
Total Rest of World(C) $ 1,697   $ 1,507   13     7  
               
Global revenue              
Total Devices $ 2,892   $ 2,665   9 %   7 %
Total Masks and other   2,085     1,840   13     12  
Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 4,978   $ 4,505   10     9  
               
Residential Care Software   676     641   5     4  
Total $ 5,653   $ 5,146   10     8  

(A)    Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B)    In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a "constant currency basis," which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(C)    Historically we have presented our geographical split of revenue as "U.S., Canada, and Latin America" and "Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets". Effective this quarter, this presentation has been renamed to Americas (formerly U.S., Canada, and Latin America) and Rest of World (formerly Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets). The methodology for attributing revenue to these geographies remains unchanged. Revenue from prior periods is consistent and comparable to previous reporting.

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