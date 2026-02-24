Resmed Expands U.S. Operations with New Distribution Center in Greenwood, Indiana

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home, is opening a new distribution center in Greenwood, Indiana. Scheduled to begin operations in 2027, the center will expand Resmed's U.S. presence and strengthen the company's distribution capacity to better serve patients and providers across North America.

The Greenwood center will operate as a major logistics hub, enhancing the delivery of essential healthcare products across North America while reinforcing Resmed's commitment to the local Greenwood community. It's estimated that the facility will employ more than 100 full-time and contingent workers over time across operations, logistics and management. ResMed is working closely with local and state partners, including the State of Indiana and the City of Greenwood, to support job creation and advance the project.

The Greenwood center complements Resmed's existing distribution centers in Atlanta, Georgia and Moreno Valley, California. Its central location will connect coastal operations and support ongoing improvements in efficiency, productivity and delivery speed. Once fully operational, it will improve two-day transit coverage across North America from 75% to 90% and shorten delivery times to Canada by one full day.

"We're proud to grow our U.S. footprint and invest in the local Greenwood community," said Shane Azzi, chief supply chain officer at Resmed. "Greenwood's talented workforce and strong spirit of collaboration played a major role in our decision to locate here. The new distribution center will help us deliver products more quickly, strengthen our ability to serve patients and providers and support the region's long term growth."

"Indiana's life sciences sector continues to attract new global and innovative leaders to the state," said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. "Here in the crossroads of the U.S., ResMed will be centrally located and have access to robust infrastructure, helping the company serve customers more quickly and deliver life-changing solutions."

"Resmed's decision to locate in Greenwood is a win for our residents and our local economy," said Mark W. Myers, Mayor of Greenwood. "This investment reflects our pride in bringing high-quality jobs to Greenwood and expanding the region's role in delivering essential healthcare products nationwide. We're grateful that ResMed chose Greenwood as the home for this new operation."

About Resmed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, ResMed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.



