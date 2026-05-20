Renforth Resources to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

Renforth Resources to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 21st

Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR,OTC:RFHRF, OTC:RFHRF, FSE:9RR), with gold and critical minerals deposits in Malartic, Québec, today announced that Nicole Brewster, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 21st, 2026.

DATE: May 21st, 2026
TIME: 3:45 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

  • Schedule virtual 1x1 meetings here
  • Schedule in-person 1x1 meetings here

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email greg@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Ongoing field work on the Parbec Gold deposit beside Canadian Malartic
  • Upcoming drilling on the Victoria Nickel Sulphide polymetallic deposit

About Renforth Resources

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of critical minerals and gold assets in the Province of Québec. The Company's principal assets are the Victoria polymetallic Ni-Co-Cu-Zn-Ag-Au-PGM deposit and the Parbec gold deposit, both located near Malartic, Québec, in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Renforth Resources
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO
416-818-1393
nicole@renforthresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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