Renforth Resources Receives Initial Assay Results From 2026 Parbec Stripping Program; Standout Sample Returns 0.567 G/T Gold With Coarse Gold and Tungsten Signature

(TheNewswire)
W-Au association confirmed across 2019 drill core, 2025 channels, and 2026 grab samples; systematic mapping and sampling programme commencing.
TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - June 11, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the initial six surface grab samples collected during stripping operations, prior to washing, during the 2026 stripping program at its Parbec gold deposit in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
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0.567 g/t Au by 30-gram fire assay (Au-ICP21), grab Sample L882915 exceeding the Company's 0.3 g/t materiality threshold for surface sampling, obtained within the open pit footprint
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The same grab sample returned 1.56 g/t Au by 0.5-gram ICP-MS (ME-MS41, semi-quantitative). The divergence between the two methods is a recognized indicator of coarse gold — a characteristic of free-milling, high-quality gold mineralization.
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L882915 also returned W 92.6 ppm and Bi 1.51 ppm with elevated boron — consistent with a scheelite-bearing orogenic gold signature well-documented in the Cadillac-Malartic camp.
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The W-Au association is now confirmed across three separate Parbec datasets: 2019 drill core, 2025 channel samples, and 2026 grab samples.
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The program pivots immediately to systematic mapping and sampling of the recently stripped ground
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Samples were analyzed by ALS Laboratories; certificate SD26189144, finalized June 9, 2026.
ASSAY RESULTS — 2026 PARBEC STRIPPING PROGRAMME GRAB SAMPLES*
ALS Certificate SD26189144 | Finalized June 9, 2026
|
Sample ID
|
Au (g/t) 30g Fire Assay (Au-ICP21)
|
Au (g/t) 0.5g ICP-MS (ME-MS41)
|
W (ppm)
|
Bi (ppm)
|
Notes
|
L882913
|
0.026
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
L882914
|
0.013
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
L882915
|
0.567
|
1.56
|
92.6
|
1.51
|
Standout; coarse gold indicator; elevated B
|
L882916
|
<0.001
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
L882917
|
0.008
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
L882918
|
0.062
|
—
|
—
|
—
*GRAB SAMPLES ARE SELECTIVE IN NATURE AND DO NOT REFLECT AN AREA GREATER THAN THE SAMPLE
Yellow highlight = standout sample.
Red value = fire assay result exceeding the 0.3 g/t materiality threshold. ME-MS41 results are semi-quantitative.
DISCUSSION
The 2026 Parbec stripping programme was designed to expose and directly sample bedrock in the diorite splay area south of the Cadillac Break, within the Pontiac sediments. The program has successfully removed overburden from the contact of the Cadillac Break with the Pontiac Sediments to the south and revealed the underexplored Diorite Splay identified by Renforth. The uncovered ground features an altered and silicified diorite, which generally carries gold when sulfides are present, as we have seen in prior drilling and surface sampling. We know this mineralization occurs along the length of the Cadillac Break on the property, subparallel to the break and in lenses. This zone was previously identified in drill core and channel sampling as prospective for the style of orogenic gold mineralization characteristic of the broader Cadillac-Malartic camp.
Of the six grab samples submitted to ALS (samples L882913 through L882918), one sample — L882915 — returned results of significance. The 30-gram fire assay result of 0.567 g/t Au represents a meaningful gold value for a surface grab sample and clears the Company's internal 0.3 g/t threshold for materiality. Grab samples are selective in nature and do not represent anything more than the sampled material itself, they should not be assumed to be representative of mineralization elsewhere on the property.
Of note is the discrepancy between the fire assay (0.567 g/t) and the 0.5-gram ICP-MS result (1.56 g/t). When a smaller-charge analytical method returns a higher value than a larger-charge fire assay, this is a well-understood phenomenon in gold analysis indicating the presence of coarse gold particles — gold that is not evenly distributed within the sample matrix. This result is consistent with the coarse, free-gold style of mineralization documented in orogenic deposits of the Malartic camp and the nugget effect previously observed at Malartic.
Renforth has carried out 3 small multi-element testing programs at Parbec. These were a 2019 drill core pulps and rejects ME assay program, a channel sampling program in spring 2025 and the 6 mid-program grab samples taken in May. Analysis from this most recent multi element sampling has resulted in the identification of a pathfinder element signature accompanying the gold result, further reinforcing the interpretation of an orogenic gold system being present at Parbec. Sample L882915 returned tungsten at 92.6 ppm and bismuth at 1.51 ppm, with elevated boron. This W-Bi-B assemblage is consistent with scheelite-bearing orogenic gold systems, a signature that Renforth has now confirmed across three independent sampling events at Parbec: 2019 NQ drill core, 2025 channel samples, and the 2026 grab samples reported herein.
With stripping and washing complete the Company is now advancing to systematic mapping and channel sampling of the stripped ground to better characterize the geometry, continuity, and grade distribution of the exposed mineralization at Parbec. Early field observations on the ground, drone imagery and aerial photography support Renforth's long standing hypothesis of structures perpendicular to the Cadillac Break, providing additional support to our geological model for the Parbec gold deposit.
Highlight Pathfinder ME Assay Results for 2019, 2025 and 2026 Programs
*Program QA/QC Summarized Below
|
Year
|
Zone / Location
|
Sample
|
Au g/t
|
W ppm
|
Bi ppm
|
S %
|
Notes
|
2019
|
Magnetic Diorite (PAR-18-78)
|
2474055
|
15.66
|
103
|
0.27
|
1.63
|
Whole rock reject, mag diorite
|
2019
|
Magnetic Diorite (PAR-18-78)
|
2474054
|
13.13
|
66.9
|
0.29
|
1.46
|
Whole rock reject, mag diorite
|
2019
|
Magnetic Diorite (PAR-18-78)
|
2474053
|
6.97
|
67.2
|
0.36
|
1.80
|
Whole rock reject, mag diorite
|
2019
|
Magnetic Diorite (PAR-18-78)
|
2474049
|
5.27
|
61.9
|
0.18
|
0.56
|
Whole rock reject, chl sch + mag diorite
|
2019
|
Silicified Diorite — Partridge Zone (PAR-18-84)
|
2473678
|
5.08
|
366
|
0.32
|
1.03
|
Pulp, sil diorite + qz
|
2019
|
Silicified Diorite — Partridge Zone (PAR-18-84)
|
2473679
|
0.79
|
57.8
|
0.24
|
0.50
|
Pulp, sil diorite
|
2019
|
Silicified Diorite — Partridge Zone (PAR-18-84)
|
2473682
|
6.62
|
23.6
|
0.30
|
1.25
|
Pulp, sil dio + kspar + py
|
2019
|
Silicified Diorite — Partridge Zone (PAR-18-84)
|
2473680
|
0.61
|
4.7
|
0.09
|
0.31
|
Pulp, sil diorite (background)
|
2019
|
Partridge Zone Tuffs (PAR-18-74)
|
2473290
|
13.10
|
25.2
|
0.54
|
1.40
|
Whole rock reject, sheared diorite + py
|
2019
|
Partridge Zone Tuffs (PAR-18-74)
|
2473291
|
6.11
|
29.9
|
0.34
|
0.58
|
Whole rock reject, sheared diorite + py
|
2019
|
High Assay / Discovery Zone (PAR-18-87)
|
2422254
|
7.26
|
6.9
|
4.28
|
1.19
|
Pulp — Bi dominant style
|
2019
|
High Assay (PAR-18-84)
|
2473687
|
17.67
|
9.2
|
15.6
|
0.69
|
Pulp — strong Bi, W background
|
2019
|
High Assay (PAR-18-92)
|
2058
|
24.62
|
3.6
|
14.4
|
0.53
|
Pulp — highest Au, strong Bi
|
2019
|
High Assay (PAR-18-70)
|
2472862
|
10.89
|
36.2
|
0.69
|
1.34
|
Pulp, QFP veinlet
|
2019
|
Island Trenches — N of Cadillac Break
|
1408863
|
9.18
|
4.3
|
0.52
|
1.77
|
Surface grab*, qz vein in int vol
|
2019
|
Island Trenches — N of Cadillac Break
|
1408864
|
9.60
|
3.5
|
0.39
|
1.81
|
Surface grab, int vol + hairline qz veins
|
2025
|
Diorite Splay Trench — S of Cadillac Break (PAR-CHNL-25-02)
|
F667563
|
1.657
|
33.2
|
4.05
|
0.99
|
Channel, K-spar alt felsite, 1.2–1.9m
|
2025
|
Diorite Splay Trench — S of Cadillac Break (PAR-CHNL-25-02)
|
F667564
|
1.836
|
542.8
|
5.09
|
1.14
|
Channel, HIGHEST W — peak of anomaly, 1.9–2.4m
|
2025
|
Diorite Splay Trench — S of Cadillac Break (PAR-CHNL-25-02)
|
F667565
|
0.784
|
32.2
|
1.73
|
0.49
|
Channel, 2.4–3.2m — flanking
|
2026
|
Diorite Splay / Stripped area — S of Cadillac Break
|
L882915
|
0.567 (FA) 1.56 (ICP)
|
92.6
|
1.51
|
0.59
|
Grab* — coarse gold indicated by FA/ICP divergence
1 - *Grab Samples are selective in nature and not reflective of a property or mineralization as a whole
2 - Background W in unmineralized / low-gold samples across all three datasets: consistently 0.4–5 ppm (two orders of magnitude below peak anomalies).
3 - Highlighted rows (yellow) indicate W values ≥50 ppm
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"The coarse gold indicator from sample L882915 is an early result from the stripping program with significant importance," said Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources. "Coarse gold in a grab sample from an area we've been systematically developing tells us the mineralized system is real, it's present at surface, and it responds to the same structural and geochemical controls we've been tracing in core and channels. The tungsten-gold association appearing consistently across three years of sampling at Parbec is not coincidental — it's a reproducible orogenic signature. We have more work to do now, including more multi-element testing, and with the presence of pathfinders proven at Parbec we now have more tools to use as we work to grow our gold deposit."
QA/QC by Program
2019 – Samples were selected from securely stored pulps and rejects which had been sealed at the lab post processing during previously press released 2017 prospecting and 2018 drill programs by a "qualified person". The sealed pulps and rejects were packaged, sealed and couriered by a "qualified person" to the facilities of ALS Geochemistry where they were assayed with ME-ICP106 and ME-MS61.
2025 – Samples were selected and channel cut in the field by the "qualified person", bagged, tagged and sealed. They were personally delivered to the Val d'Or facility of MSALABS where they underwent Gamma ray analysis of the sample for gold by photon assay instrument and 0.25g 4-acid ICP digestion, ICP-MS finish (ultratrace) 48 element analysis.
2026 – Grab samples were selected in the field by a "qualified person", bagged, tagged and sealed. They were delivered by courier to the facilities of ALS Geochemistry and analysed using Ultra Trace Aqua Regia ICP-MS and Fire Assay for Gold 30g ICP-AES Finish.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis Newton, P.Geo. OGQ, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Le présent communiqué est disponible en français sur le site web de Renforth.
ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
(416)818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF
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