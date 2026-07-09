Renforth Resources Commences Drill Program On Wholly Owned Victoria Ni/Cu/Co Polymetallic Open Pit Deposit In Quebec

Renforth Resources Commences Drill Program On Wholly Owned Victoria Ni/Cu/Co Polymetallic Open Pit Deposit In Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
  

TORONTO, Ontario — July 9, 2026 — TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drill program on our wholly owned Victoria NiCuCo Open Pit Polymetallic deposit on our Malartic Metals Package Property located between Cadillac and Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine Complex property and approximately 19km south of the LaRonde VMS Mine, both held by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T:AEM NYSE:AEM). This program is the first drilling to build upon our September 2025 Victoria MRE, designed to undercut two areas of significant mineralization encountered in prior drilling, as detailed below.

 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Undercut SUR-21-05 and SUR-21-04, the latter assayed 74.55m of 0.14% Ni and 95.43ppm Co from 126.45 to 201m down the hole, including 10.5m of 0.55% Cu from 182.7 to 193.2m down the hole.* 

  • Undercut SUR-21-26, SUR-21-27 and SUR-21-28, the latter assayed 170.55m of 0.16% Ni  and 100.2 ppm Co from 40.9 to 211.45m down the hole, culminating in a highlight interval of 1.5m of 3.46% Ni and 491ppm Co from 196.5 to 198m down the hole.* 

 

*Please refer to prior press releases issued on November 10, 2021 and March 29, 2022 for fulsome results

   

"We are happy to have the drill turning on our Victoria project again, initially undercutting some very good prior results in order to, with success, begin expanding the initial resource. Personally I find Victoria a very exciting project which I feel will continue to grow, both within the 2.5km our open pit resource currently covers, as we drill deeper and infill this footprint, and, in addition, when we eventually step out and drill off the remainder of the 20km long mineralized structure that our Victoria deposit currently sits in a small part of. This deposit, currently presented as a "low grade" Ni equivalent open pit with a <1:1 strip ratio, road access and a hydroelectric powerline crossing it, in an entirely underexplored area within a very established mining district, is just beginning to tell us its story. We have proven, and previously press released, that we can sort the mineralized material and process it conventionally with initial testing of both technologies, our next step is to drill for expansion and a better understanding of grade. As we have high grade results in several commodities in hand we know there is potential, now starts the follow up" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

   

First Undercut Area

 

Undercutting SUR-21-05 and SUR-21-04 which were drilled in March 2021, resulting in the following assay highlights as previously press released November 10, 2021.

 

Hole ID

From

To

Length (m)

Cu %

Ni %

Co ppm

Zn %

SUR-21-04

28.5

31.5

3

     

0.13

SUR-21-04

40.3

45

4.7

     

0.49

SUR-21-04

48

50.3

2.3

 

0.12

   

SUR-21-04

51.5

60

8.5

     

0.35

SUR-21-04

69.5

74.1

4.6

     

0.41

SUR-21-04

79

81.3

2.3

     

0.27

SUR-21-04

81.3

121.4

40.1

 

0.12

90.93

 

or

81.3

201

119.7

 

0.13

90.49

 

SUR-21-04

126.45

201

74.55

 

0.14

95.43

 

including

182.7

193.2

10.5

0.52

0.09

79.66

0.44

including

192.65

193.2

0.55

0.95

0.17

217

 

SUR-21-04

193.2

201

7.8

 

0.28

165.65

 

SUR-21-05

9.1

11.3

2.2

     

0.51

SUR-21-05

11.3

84

72.7

 

0.13

97.27

 

SUR-21-05

85.3

96.7

11.4

0.12

   

0.81

SUR-21-05

96.7

114

17.3

 

0.13

87

 

*Length stated is as measured in the core box, the true width is not currently known.

 

Vertical Cross Section First Undercut Area


Click Image To View Full Size

The first planned undercut drillhole in this area is the green drillhole in the vertical cross section above showing the block model outline and prior drilling which form the Victoria MRE.

   

Second Undercut Area

 

Drillholes SUR-21-26, SUR-21-27 and SUR-21-28 were drilled in December 2021 with the assay result highlights press released on March 29, 2022 as they appear below.

  

DDH

 

From m

To m

Length m

Ni%

Co ppm

Cu%

Zn%

SUR-21-26

 

2.8

61

58.2

0.17

116.4

   

SUR-21-26

incl.

37.5

57.45

19.95

0.24

152.3

   

SUR-21-26

incl.

51

55.4

4.4

0.3

176.3

   

SUR-21-26

 

65.35

67.2

1.85

 

98.72

 

1.9

SUR-21-26

 

90.5

96

5.5

0.15

83.5

   

SUR-21-26

 

107.15

109.2

2.05

0.19

131.3

   

SUR-21-26

 

122.5

124.55

2.05

 

84.77

 

0.27

SUR-21-27

 

15.4

16.3

0.9

0.16

150

   

SUR-21-27

 

30

34.5

4.5

0.17

150.7

   

SUR-21-27

incl.

31.5

33

1.5

0.19

163.5

   

SUR-21-27

 

44

73.5

29.5

0.18

159.3

   

SUR-21-27

 incl

55.5

73.5

18

0.2

151.2

   

SUR-21-27

or

55.5

65.25

9.75

0.235

172.5

   

SUR-21-27

and incl.

70

72.5

2.5

0.23

167.6

   

SUR-21-27

 

91.5

93

1.5

0.15

108

   

SUR-21-27

 

97.5

99

1.5

0.16

103

   

SUR-21-27

 

109

112

3

0.16

105.5

   

SUR-21-28

 

31.5

36

4.5

0.18

155.6

   

SUR-21-28

 

40.9

211.45

170.55

0.16

100.2

   

SUR-21-28

incl.

61.5

77.35

15.85

0.2

133.6

   

SUR-21-28

which incl.

70.6

72.6

2

0.34

214.5

   

SUR-21-28

also incl.

153

153.8

0.8

0.19

134

   

SUR-21-28

and incl.

187.5

199.5

12

0.54

138.7

   

SUR-21-28

or

195

202.5

7.5

0.8

174.5

   

SUR-21-28

which incl.

196.5

198

1.5

3.46

491

0.1

 

*Length stated is as measured in the core box, the true width is not currently known.

 

Vertical Cross Section Second Undercut Area


Click Image To View Full Size

The first drillhole planned to undercut prior results in this second area is depicted in green in the vertical cross section above, which also shows the block model outline and prior drilling which form the existing Victoria MRE.

   

Renforth will update shareholders as required during, and on completion of, the drill program at Victoria.

 

Assay results highlighted above, taken from prior press releases, were the result of testing of drill core selected in the field from logged drill core, bagged, tagged, and sealed and delivered to initially AGAT Laboratories in Val D'Or where they were processed for Sodium Peroxide Fusion – ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish Multi Element Analysis under the supervision of Francis R. Newton P. Geo OGQ.

 

At the date of the initial report of these results no testing had been done for platinum group elements, Renforth completed that testing after this work and the calculation of the Victoria MRE.

 

The initial testing to prove the ability to sort the mineralized material from Victoria referenced above is discussed in the press release "Renforth Resources Inc. Reports Success on Initial Sorting Test of Victoria Polymetallic Mineralization" issued October 1, 2024. The initial testing demonstrating that conventional processing can be implemented at Victoria, as referenced above, is discussed in the press release titled "Renforth Resources Inc. Receives Positive Initial QEMSCAN Characterization and Liberation Analysis Results at Victoria Sulphide Nickel Polymetallic in Quebec" released March 27, 2025. Both are addressed in the Victoria MRE report "Technical Report and mineral Resources Estimate of the Victoria Nickel Polymetallic Sulphide Deposit, Malartic Metals Package Property, Malartic, Quebec" effective September 26, 2025, and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

 

This press release contains no new exploration information.

 

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

   

Renforth is still awaiting receipt of the assay data from the channel cutting program recently completed on the wholly owned Parbec Gold Deposit, located beside the Canadian Malartic Mine held by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) where Renforth is focussed on increasing and recategorizing the resource ounces present in the open pit deposit. When the assay data is received results will be shared.

   

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

 

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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