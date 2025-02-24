- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto
Red Cloud is excited to announce its annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, taking place on February 27 and 28, 2025, at the OMNI King Edward Hotel Toronto.
This flagship event will feature over 90 resource companies presenting, plus welcome CEOs, high-net-worth and institutional investors - capped off with an engaging keynote agenda.
After a year of strong commodity prices and overlooked junior resource stocks, 2025 is ushering in a shift as investors return to the sector. Gold is leading the resurgence, reaching record highs above US$2,900, driving free cash flow for producers and increasing demand for new development projects.
As Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC conference approaches, industry leaders are eyeing key junior companies as prime acquisition targets, signaling a turning point in the commodity cycle. With the valuation gap between producers and projects at extreme levels, senior mining companies are poised to move into growth mode for the first time in a decade.
Founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining sector, Red Cloud offers a unique platform that helps companies navigate growth opportunities through expert guidance and innovative financial solutions.
"Gold's strength is reigniting interest in the junior resource sector, creating new opportunities for investors and companies alike. With producers generating strong cash flow but facing a need for growth, we expect increased M&A activity and a renewed focus on high-quality development projects. This shift marks an exciting turning point, and Red Cloud is committed to helping our clients capitalize on the momentum," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities
Keynote presentations from industry leaders listed below:
Thursday February 27, 2025
- Ken Hoffman, Senior Advisor at McKinsey's Basic Materials Institute
- Fireside chat with John Burzynski, Chairman at Osisko Metals
Friday February 28, 2025
- Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell, Director Cupel Advisory Corp.
- Fireside chat Lobo Tiggre, CEO at Louis James LLC
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/241791_agenda_-_fms_2025_-_red_cloud_v7_mailchimp_day1_agenda_fms2024_002.jpg
Figure 2
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/241791_agenda_-_fms_2025_-_red_cloud_v7_mailchimp_day2_agenda_fms2024_002.jpg
Visit our website to register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and learn more about the conference: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities, and all additional sponsors.
For additional information and inquiries, please contact our events team: marketing@redcloudsecurities.com
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, Retail Investment Advisory services, and Corporate Access.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy and execution in the digital media, production, and distribution. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
https://x.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
https://www.youtube.com/@RedCloudTV
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
www.redcloudsecurities.com
https://x.com/RedCloudSec
https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-securities/
Application for quotation of securities - CUF
Issue of Shares
Comet Gold Project Review Following Gold Discovery Along Strike
Accelerate Resources Limited (“AX8”, “Accelerate” or the “Company”)is pleased to announce the commencement of a gold prospectivity review and reinterpretation at its Comet Gold Project (“Comet”) inspired by the recent exploration success by Caprice Resources at their Island Gold Project located 10km to the south-west in Western Australia’s Murchison Goldfield.
Key Points
- Accelerate commences comprehensive review of its Comet Gold Project in the Murchison region following the recent high-grade gold discovery at Caprice Resource’s (ASX: CRS) Island Gold Project, just 10km to the south-west.
- The 100% owned Comet Gold Project hosts significant gold mineralisation within Banded Iron Formation (BIF) lithologies, similar to those at The Island Gold Project.
- Notable previous drill intercepts at Comet include 9m at 3.89 g/t Au, 4m at 7.08 g/t Au and 6m at 2.29 g/t Au (see details in main body text).
- Accelerate’s 100% ground holding represents 73km2 with over 26km of prospective strike, strategically situated 19 km from Westgold Resources 1.2 million tonne per annum Tuckabianna gold mill in the +20Moz Murchison Goldfields of WA
Building on the Caprice high-grade gold discovery and the historic success of former ASX- listed Musgrave Minerals (now Ramelius Resources ASX: RMS) along the Break of Day trend, Accelerate is advancing its investigation of Comet by prioritising Banded Iron Formation (BIF) mineralisation at the Comet East, Comet North and the Antarctica Prospects (Figure 1). The review is expected to be complete by end of the Quarter and results will guide next steps in exploration including drill testing of BIF-hosted mineralisation targets along strike of the Caprice discoveries and the Break of Day trend.
Gold Targets
Drilling campaigns by Accelerate and historic explorers, including Silverlake Resources, have delivered significant assay results across three prospects at Comet, with the most recent program completed in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Comet East Prospect (Figure 2) is situated approximately 1 km east of the former Comet-Eclipse Gold Mine of Westgold Resources (ASX: WGX), where wide-spaced shallow drilling during the 1990’s intersected significant gold mineralisation including 4m at 7.08 g/t Au from 27m (PRB305), and 3m at 4.53 g/t Au from 60m (PRC269)1.
Figure 1: Comet Gold Project in relation to the Island Gold and Break of Day Projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Accelerate Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Heritage Survey Completed at Yalgoo
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the heritage survey at the Company’s Yalgoo Project has been completed ahead of the first drill program. Premier1 acknowledges the traditional custodians of the land on which the company operates and pay respect to their Elders past, present and emerging. The heritage surveys are critical to ensure sites of significance for traditional owners are protected and not disturbed.
- Heritage survey completed with no impediments for first drill program
- Site works have begun for access and drill site preparation
- RC drilling expected to start early March with drill rig secured
- Drilling to target the high-grade gold results from rock chips in the Wadgingarra area including Crescent East, Olive Queen and Carlisle prospect areas
Managing Director Jason Froud commented:
“We would like to thank Sticks and Stones Cultural Resources Management (SandSCRM), the Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation (YSRC) and the Yamatji traditional owners for their efforts and cooperation in completing the heritage survey in a timely manner, and we look forward to working with them as we carry out our future exploration work programs.
We are extremely eager to commence our upcoming and first drill program at Yalgoo and test the high- grade targets across the Wadgingarra area. The drill program is designed to test both extensions to known gold occurrences as well as previously unexplored areas. Our previous work has highlighted the prospectivity of the area and which has seen only very limited exploration since the 1980s.”
The heritage clearance survey was completed by Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation (YSRC), heritage consultants (SandSCRM) and representatives of the traditional owners, the Yamatji People. Surveys were conducted with participants from the YSRC, their heritage consultant and Premier1.
The Yalgoo Project is within a determination area where native title rights and interests have been extinguished and native title is surrendered pursuant to the Yamatji Nation Indigenous Land Use Agreement (Yamatji Nation ILUA – Determination WAD 345 of 2019). Whilst Premier1’s tenements pre- date the establishment of the ILUA, it is critical to ensure sites of significance for traditional owners are protected and not disturbed. The heritage survey has cleared the entire work area and site works for access and drill pads have now commenced (Figure 1).
Programme of Work (PoW) approvals have also been received from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulations and Safety over the priority target areas within Exploration Licence E59/1989 (Figure 2). The PoW provides Premier1 with the ability to construct tracks and drill pads and conduct drilling to a maximum depth of 250m. Premier1 now has in place sufficient PoW and heritage clearances to complete the first phase of drilling exploration at Yalgoo.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exclusive Cat Coins Offer
To celebrate the commencement of gold production at our Paulsens Gold Operation (“Paulsens”), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (“Black Cat” or the “Company”) is excited to offer shareholders an exclusive opportunity to purchase a Black Cat embossed, one ounce (1oz) commemorative gold coin to mark this milestone (“Cat Coin”).
In partnership with our refiner, ABC Refinery, this exceptional gold bullion coin is exquisitely presented in a specialised gift box and includes a certificate of purity (1 oz @ 99.99% gold) and authenticity:
- The coins are crafted from Black Cat’s first gold at Paulsens; and
- The coins feature a minted finish, with the Black Cat logo (image and lettering) on one side and the ABC Refinery stamp on the reverse (see image below).
In order to receive an application form to purchase the Cat Coin, an applicant must be a Black Cat shareholder with a registered address in Australia as at the close of trading on 21 February 2025. A limited number of Cat Coins will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and will be issued at the discretion of the Board. The Cat Coins will be priced using the prevailing spot price of gold.
Shareholders will be sent a personalised application form with details on how a Cat Coin can be applied for. The Company encourages Shareholders to sign up for communications digitally – instructions on how to do this are shown below. Shareholders wishing to purchase a Cat Coin should ensure the application is returned before 5pm (WST) 7 March 2025
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Black Cat Syndicate, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Contracts Awarded at Rae Cu Project
Mobilisation activities at Rae to commence imminently
- Northspan Explorations Ltd (“Northspan”) awarded a Contract for drilling at the Company’s Rae Copper Project. Northspan have been successfully undertaking drilling in Northern Canada for more than 40 years, including recently having safely and successfully completed drilling activities at nearby Nunavut projects
- The maiden campaign will target approximately 4,000 meters of drilling at the Hulk sedimentary target and Danvers project area
- Drilling will commence at the recently acquired Danvers project area, with works looking to further define the expansion upside noted by previous operators
- Geophysical methods are currently being evaluated to assist in defining depth and strike extents at Danvers, with mineralisation remaining open in all directions
- Several robust targets within the Rae Group sediments at Hulk have been defined for drill testing sediment hosted copper potential where:
- Key regional scale structures are present as fluid conduits for mineralising fluids entering the sedimentary basin
- Conductive signatures have been identified within sub basins at the Hulk target from 2024 MobileMT airborne surveys, indicating possible sulphide accumulations
- Copper mineralisation has been sampled by the Company in outcrop
- Alongside the drilling, detailed geological mapping and sampling will be undertaken this year to further expand the strike extent of surface mineralisation, and to identify further drill targets within the wider Rae Project area, with a focus on the Danvers, Hulk and Stark prospects
Figure 1 - Rae Copper Project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
