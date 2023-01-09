Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Technology NewsInvesting News

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Korean electronics manufacturer, Sonid Inc. (" Sonid "). The MOU represents promising steps towards a potential commercial joint venture or technology licensing arrangement of RecycLiCo's technology.

The MOU outlines the strategic partnership and business framework for establishing a lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Both companies will leverage their strengths and engage in plans regarding the commercial collection, pretreatment, and hydrometallurgical processing of end-of-life batteries. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to expand their operations and contribute to the sustainability of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

"RecycLiCo is a company with excellent lithium-ion battery recycling technology," said Choi Si-Myung, CEO of Sonid. "We are excited to work with them to bring this technology to the Korean market through a commercial joint venture or technology licensing arrangement. This partnership will allow us to increase the efficiency and sustainability of our operations, and we look forward to working with RecycLiCo to establish a lithium-ion battery recycling facility."

"The signing of this MOU marks the beginning of a potential partnership that could bring the RecycLiCo technology to commercial scale," commented Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. "By coupling RecycLiCo's innovative recycling-upcycling technology with Sonid's commercial expertise, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable and efficient lithium-ion battery supply chain."

About Sonid Inc.

Sonid Inc. is a Korea-based listed company KOSDAQ:A060230 principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic materials. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Electronic Material segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of optical clear resins (OCRs), resins, silver pastes, etchant and others. The Electronic Component segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of near field communication (NFC) antennas and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and others. The Real Estate segment is mainly engaged in the rental of non-residential buildings. The Other segment is mainly engaged in the electronic payment business and others (Website: http://www.sonid.co.kr ).

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsTSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap

During the demonstration plant's leach stage testing, various operating parameters were investigated to determine the optimal conditions and collect data for ongoing commercial plant design and planning. Analysis of a range of leach data showed that the successful extraction results were achieved.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to highlight the Company's advanced battery recycling and upcycling process's potential ability to produce less carbon-dioxide ("CO2") equivalent emissions than traditional extraction methods (i.e. mining and refining), when producing lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"). The findings were reported in the life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy

Minviro estimates that for every kilogram of LHM being produced, the RecycLiCo process would potentially release 3.3 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions whereas traditional mining and refining would release an estimated 12.7 kg of CO2 emissions, based on industry averages. This means that on average, for every 100,000 new electric vehicle battery packs produced using LHM from the RecycLiCo process, potentially 40,570 tonnes (roughly the weight of 300 blue whales) of CO2 equivalent emissions may be avoided.1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announces the appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary. Additionally, as previously announced when assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2022, (see ASX announcement dated 20 June 2022), Stu Crow has now transitioned to the role of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We continue to strengthen the bench of talent with internationally recognized executives and board members as we pursue the tremendous opportunity, we have to set a new global standard for producing cleaner, high-purity lithium at speed and scale," Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"The addition of Mark Anning brings significant expertise and experience and will be a critical partner in support of our initiatives to grow and strengthen the company.

"I also thank Stu for his service as Executive Chairman as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains."

The appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary, will be effective January 9, 2023. From that date Mr. Peter Nielsen will step down as Company Secretary and will remain the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Resources. Mr. Anning has practiced at Partner level in private practice, and in-house at CEO and Chair direct report level for several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies. Mr. Anning's 30 years in legal and corporate practice has seen him specialise in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, risk management, and corporate governance.

Mr. Anning is a Chartered Secretary and holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Commerce and LLB (Hons) from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.

Mr. Anning is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and is admitted to practice in all Commonwealth Courts and the Supreme Courts of Queensland and Victoria.

Stu Crow's transition from his role of Executive Chairman is occurring in accordance with the timetable laid out at the time of his appointment in June 2022. Mr. Crow was appointed Executive Chairman to oversee the designation of a new CEO, recruit additional board members, and establish US offices.

He will remain non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"With the strengthening of both our leadership team and the board of directors, it is the right time for me to return to the non-executive chairman role," Stu Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said.

"We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working with my partners on the board to ensure that we continue to deliver on our path to becoming a leading supplier of cleaner lithium.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google's YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November."

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") reaffirms its vision to embrace Indigenous people and Indigenous values within our projects, to develop a sustainable approach on our path to critical minerals development, while honouring the lives, memories, and hopes of all seven generations close.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005776/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces the Company received TSX-V approval and closed its private placement. It has issued 18,625,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.04 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $745,000. The Company is pleased to have offered the 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, its second time in 2022, which was introduced to support specified critical minerals exploration expenditures incurred in Canada.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years following closing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies is pleased to review the following Company highlights from 2022.

Technology Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aircore Drilling Recommences At Penny’s

Cleansing Notice / Appendix 2A

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Helium Development Well Permits Awarded Galactica/Pegasus

Related News

manganese investing

Element 25 Limited: Pause In Trading

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Gold Investing

5 Experts Share Best 2023 Tips for Resource Investors

NEW! 2023 Graphite Outlook Report

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

Precious Metals Investing

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

×