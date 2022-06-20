GamingInvesting News

Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders.

Golem Network is a decentralized open-source platform designed for sharing computer resources. Thanks to Golem's architecture, it has provided Reality NFT with a platform that handles backend tasks, including access to blockchain and the calculation of passive income for NFT owners, thus enabling the creation of Reality's NFT ecosystem.

"Because of its decentralized nature, the Golem Network is a natural choice when it comes to hosting gateways to the blockchain. Golem's discovery mechanism allows it to avoid centralization points which are typical for web2 solutions. As a consequence of this approach it is much easier to assure permanent access to a service hosted on Golem," said Paweł Burgchardt - Chief Product Officer at Golem Factory.

Sieciech Czajka - Senior Software Engineer at Golem Factory, added: " The Golem Network allows hosting various applications ranging from batch processing (eg. scientific calculations, rendering) to service-like backends. Once demand for calculations is rising it is really easy to scale up by ordering more providers and deploying additional instances of a service on them. We are currently working closely together with Reality NFT to help them take advantage of decentralized computing and apply this technology to strengthen their backend."

"In the course of developing the Golem platform, our R&D team has been conducting research in various areas of cryptoeconomy and mechanism design. Through this research we have amassed a substantial body of experience that we are now happy to share with our partners. Similarly as with Golem, our goal is to lay solid foundations for a sustainable economy and help Reality Games create user value," said Marcin Benke - R&D Advisor at Golem Factory.

Soon the Golem Network will present more fascinating projects. In the meantime, the company runs a contest where users can win $1500 for an NFT from OpenSea. You can find more information at realitynft.golem.network .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehyeh_J2qgY
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843084/Golem_Network_Team.jpg

Golem Network team (PRNewsfoto/Golem Factory GmbH)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reality-nft-powered-by-golem-networks-decentralized-solutions-301571002.html

SOURCE Golem Factory GmbH

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c5100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE EXPLOSIVE INNOVATION OF AIO DECENTRALIZED EXCHANGE, WINERY SWAP, WILL LAUNCH 2 IDO EVENTS IN JUNE 2022

In recent years, many people have been attracted to the explosion of DEX - Decentralized Exchange. DEX creates a very smart "trusted" environment by managing the exchange with smart contracts and atomic swaps. At the same time, the assets can be traded without the involvement of a third party, which is known as a peer-to-peer transaction. DEXs are valued for their enhanced privacy, robust security, and improved user control. Winery Swap, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on Binance Smart Chain (BEP20), is going to hold IDO for two new interesting games - Bingo Family and NFT Marbles this June .

Hot events coming soon - IDO for two projects in June 2022

There is hot news for Winery Swap users that Winery Swap is going to hold IDO for two new interesting games:

This event gives users a chance to invest in new potential projects to earn more profits. This launching promises to be an interesting activity that attracts a lot of users.

What is Winery Swap?

Winery Swap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) using the Automated Market Maker Model (AMM). This enables users to swap cryptocurrencies and tokens without the need for a centralized middleman while maintaining custody of their tokens. It is based on automated smart contracts that are deployed on Binance Smart Chain, one of the top blockchains at present.

CORK is the governance token of Winery Swap, users can use it in diversity functions. CORK has listed on Coinmarketcap, users can easily track and follow alternatives.

Winery Features

Winery Swap has a lot of functions such as:

  • Swap : users can swap any crypto available on DEX with the top lowest transaction fees in the crypto market, only 0.17%
  • Liquidity : Users can easily gain 0.12% earn fees only by adding liquidity without a lot of attempts
  • Oak Barrel - Farm: Stake LP tokens to earn more CORKs and earn fees at a high APR
  • Champagne - Pool: Stake one token and easily earn any other token you want with attractive profits
  • Win - Lottery: 4 rounds each day and chance to win up to 50% of total prizes
  • NFT Launchpad , NFT Earn : Collect unique NFTs, stake, boost, and upgrade to earn more profits than just selling
  • IDO launchpad : Invest soon with a glamorous price, just buy, claim and get multiplier profits when the token is listed on Winery Swap

Many opportunities to invest and gain rewards for users on Winery Swap

  • Constantly updates new features that benefit users like NFT launchpad, NFT earn, and IDO launchpad where users can earn in many ways.
  • Users can participate in an Airdrop to receive a large number of new free tokens.
  • Create a marketplace where users can list NFTs and trade to profit with the lowest transaction fee of 0.1%.

Despite the fact that DEX is still in its early stages, the number of decentralized exchanges is undeniably increasing. In this day and age, when many services, products, and assets have been and are being digitized. This change promises to users a new wind of opportunity and provides numerous benefits to users when trading digital assets.

WINERY -All-in-one Decentralized Exchange

Telegram | Discord | Twitter | Medium | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Linkedin | Github | Gitbook

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-explosive-innovation-of-aio-decentralized-exchange-winery-swap-will-launch-2-ido-events-in-june-2022-301570987.html

SOURCE Winery Swap

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Zug, Switzerland, 15th June 2022: GAIMIN launches the world's first interoperable, cross-game, utility NFT - GAIMIN's NFTxg.

GAIMIN has solved a key issue for gamers - re-usable, purchased in-game assets that are not lost when a game closes or the gamer wants to play a different game. With GAIMIN's world first NFT xg a gamer can now securely invest in their gaming experience and retain ownership of a cross-game asset inventory.

GAIMIN launches the world's first Interoperable, Cross-Game, Utility NFT - GAIMIN's NFTxg. (CNW Group/Gaimin)

GAIMIN's NFT xg delivers true cross-game, cross-device, interoperable utility NFTs to moddable AAA games, enabling a gamer to own and retain full ownership their in-game asset purchases, re-using their NFTs across different games with utility relevant to the specific game in which they are being used.

A gamer can now build up an in-game repository through purchase and other acquisition methods and have an immediately available repository for a new game.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN stated, " I am delighted to announce GAIMIN's NFT xg , a world first in the development of a interoperable, cross-game, utility NFT. In releasing the NFT xg we have solved the gamer's key problem - true in-game asset ownership. Not only does the NFT xg enable a gamer to own their in-game assets, but it also assures the 60+% of gamers who do not purchase in-game assets they can now purchase and own assets, improving their gaming experience and creating a gaming inventory that can be later sold or rented/loaned to other gamers."

Martin commented further, " The key feature of the NFT xg is its ability to transfer utility between different games. We have initially implemented NFT xg technology into Minecraft and GTA V with other moddable, private server hosted games, such as RUST which is next on the list. One such NFT xg is the "Ridged Quickblade" which is usable in both Minecraft and GTA V and will also be available in RUST shortly - one NFT with interoperable in-game attributes and enchantments, 3 in-game uses!"

Currently only games incorporating GAIMIN NFT and blockchain technology can support the NFT xg - these are Minecraft, GTA V and (soon to be) RUST. However, GAIMIN has developed a plugin for all server owners who run these games, and is developing an SDK which will allow developers of games for the Unreal and Unity game engines to incorporate GAIMIN blockchain and NFT technology into their games and therefore allow the NFT xg to be used in these games. The NFT xg will have a style and attributes relevant to its utility in the game in which it is being used.

Martin concluded, " The launch of GAIMIN's NFT xg into some of the most popular AAA games allows users to retain ownership of their in-game NFT asset purchases, with utility built into a number of different games. This creates retained value for NFT xg owners and for the first time allows gamers to invest in their gaming experience and retain their purchases. Over the coming months, we expect the number of games supporting NFT xg to increase, we shall be releasing more NFT xg assets and enabling ownership of assets through our PC monetising technology. "

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering "supercomputer" performance.

With a free to download PC-based application GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering "supercomputer" level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices. Focusing initially on the powering of blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network also supports a number of different large scale data processing applications, including video rendering.

GAIMIN pays users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

Gaimin logo (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zug-switzerland-15th-june-2022-gaimin-launches-the-worlds-first-interoperable-cross-game-utility-nft---gaimins-nftxg-301570391.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c0961.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PartyCasino Looks at AI and Future Advancements

  • AI behavioral technologies developed by Entain and Harvard Medical School
  • Local tests of ARC program show positive results
  • UK national tests of the program to commence this summer
  • Launch of the ARC program in Rest of World to follow 

    • Gaming group Entain plc, home of a handful of international gambling brands, such as PartyCasino, has developed an Advanced Responsibility and Care program (ARC) based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the aim of improving and identifying high-risk behavior, as an extra layer of protection for their customers.

    The ARC program uses 30 markers to identify patterns and behaviors in players. The markers, which look at the complete range of players' patterns during play, were developed through Entain's partnerships with Harvard Medical School and other leading researchers. The ARC protector model is currently being developed and tested on a small scale in the UK, ready to be launched nationally this summer, with a potential roll out to Rest of World to follow.

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less

    "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2 & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut Including Roman Bacchus

    KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team celebrates 5 years since release on June 13 . Starting today, part 2 of the 5th anniversary begins and features new players wearing the JUVENTUS official kits including Salvatore Gentile Roman Bacchus and Tresaga in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer Part 2. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

    The 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2 begins! New players Salvatore Gentile, Roman Bacchus, and Tresaga wearing the JUVENTUS official kit will debut in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer. Be sure to check out the other campaigns being held in-game.

    5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2

    It's been 5 years since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released on June 13 .

    During the 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 2 new players Salvatore Gentile , Roman Bacchus , and Tresaga wearing the JUVENTUS official kit will debut in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer. There will also be other campaigns including the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and 5th Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket where users can perform up to 500 Transfers for free and more.

    Be sure to check out the in-game news for full details on the celebration.

    Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

    Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

    Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

    Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

    Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

    Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

    Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

    Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

    Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

    Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

    Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISH
    ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
    © KLabGames

    Download here:
    App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
    AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

    Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-5th-anniversary-campaign-part-2--new-players-wearing-the-juventus-official-kit-debut-including-roman-bacchus-301570236.html

    SOURCE KLab Inc.

    News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less

    NetDragon Included in CSI Hong Kong Connect Internet Index

    NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has become a constituent of the CSI Hong Kong Connect Internet Index ("Index"), according to the latest revision announced by China Securities Index Co., Ltd. The change has taken effect after market closed on June 10, 2022 .

    NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

    Introduced by China Securities Index Co., Ltd., the Index selects its constituent from the top 30 internet-related companies in the Hong Kong Stock Connect, based on average daily market capitalization over the last twelve months. It is intended to reflect the overall performance of internet-related securities in the Hong Kong Stock Connect.

    As one of the indices that various exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") have been tracking, NetDragon's inclusion in the Index highlighted its recognition as one of the industry vertical leaders. More importantly, the inclusion has also made NetDragon a constituent of the tracking ETFs.

    This recent inclusion is expected to further raise NetDragon's profile and liquidity in the capital market, as it will gain capital allocation from ETFs and other related index products, while laying a solid foundation for investor outreaching in both domestic and overseas markets.

    About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

    NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

    Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-included-in-csi-hong-kong-connect-internet-index-301570249.html

    SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

    News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less

    THE BEST-SELLING GAME OF LIFE 2 LAUNCHES ON PLAYSTATION 4 AND 5 - DOWNLOAD NOW

    - Save 20% on THE GAME OF LIFE 2 for PS Plus Subscribers, and receive a FREE exclusive PlayStation Gamer Outfit. Watch the full trailer

    - THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is an evolution of the original classic family-friendly board game, already downloaded over 4 million times

    News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less

    Latest Press Releases

    Related News

    ×