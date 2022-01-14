Over the last eight years Americans filed nearly 100 million tax returns completely free of charge using TurboTax , more than all other tax prep software companies combined. Last tax season, over 17 million people filed their taxes with TurboTax and paid absolutely nothing, more than in any year in company history. This year, TurboTax is expanding its free offer, allowing filers with simple returns to file completely free of charge any way they want.
"I always use TurboTax whenever I file, but this year I needed a little help. Thankfully TurboTax was able to set me up with a tax expert who knew exactly how to help me - and all for FREE!" - 2021 TurboTax Live Basic Customer
"IT'S REALLY FREE! This is the first time I've ever done my taxes (I'm 19), and this was so amazing. It was painless and simple! And the help is right there if you need it!" - 2021 TurboTax Live Basic Customer
With this limited time offer, TurboTax will be offering those filing simple tax returns its TurboTax Live Basic and TurboTax Live Full Service Basic products for free, in addition to its TurboTax Free Edition product, which is America's most widely used product for filing taxes free of charge. $0 for federal returns. $0 for state returns. $0 any way taxpayers want to file.
Just Hand it Off with TurboTax Live Full Service Basic
Taxpayers get matched with the right tax expert for their situation, who will do their taxes for them from start to finish. Simply upload documents and a dedicated tax expert takes it from there, keeping the filer in the loop at each step. File a simple return for $0 through February 15, 2022.
- Easy Upload: From the comfort of their home, filers can fully hand off their taxes to a dedicated TurboTax Live Full Service tax expert by simply snapping photos of their documents or importing their 1099s and W-2s in just a few clicks.
- Expert Matching: Built on Intuit's artificial intelligence and machine learning models, TurboTax Live Full Service uses dozens of attributes to match filers with their own dedicated tax expert. With a network of thousands of tax experts, TurboTax Live has a dedicated tax expert who specializes in every situation.
- Real-time Updates: Filers will always be in the know on the status of their return, with the help of an in-product tracker and ongoing updates from their tax expert.
Get Expert Help Along the Way with TurboTax Live Basic
Taxpayers can get expert help along the way and a final review of their return before they file to give them the confidence that their taxes are done right. File a simple return for $0 through March 31, 2022.
- Expert Answers: Filers can get unlimited expert answers and advice along the way. They simply click on the "Live help" button to chat with a tax expert or set up a video call at a time that's convenient.
- Final Review: With TurboTax Live, filers can have a real tax expert review their taxes as they go or before they file so they can be 100% confident their taxes are done right.
- Year-round Advice: The network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts is available year-round and on-demand in English or Spanish to give tax advice and answers specific to each unique tax situation, as often as a taxpayer needs.
Get a Personalized and Streamlined Experience with TurboTax Free Edition
Taxpayers with a simple tax return can easily file their taxes online for free. They simply import their W-2, answer basic questions about their life, and TurboTax will get them their biggest refund possible.
- Snap. Tap. Done.: Taxpayers can save time and jumpstart their taxes by importing their W-2 or snapping a photo of their W-2, verifying their data, and watching as their information is put on all the right tax forms for them.
- Personalized Experience: Powered by its Tax Knowledge Engine, TurboTax uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide taxpayers through a highly personalized experience of smart, streamlined tax preparation and less work.
- Valuable Deductions and Credits: Get step-by-step guidance to help filers claim every deduction and credit they are entitled to, including the Child Tax Credit , Child and Dependent Care Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit .
Eligibility
TurboTax Free Edition, TurboTax Live Basic, and TurboTax Live Full Service Basic are designed for tax filers with a simple tax situation, filing Form 1040 only. Simple situations covered include W-2 income, limited interest and dividend income, standard deduction, Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Student Loan interest.
Pricing and Availability
TurboTax Free Edition, TurboTax Live Basic, and TurboTax Live Full Service are now available, along with the full suite of TurboTax Live and TurboTax Online products, at https://www.TurboTax.com , the Apple App Store , and Google Play Store . File by February 15, 2022 to take advantage of the free TurboTax Live Full Service Basic offer and file by March 31, 2022 to take advantage of the free TurboTax Live Basic offer. TurboTax Free Edition is available the entire season.
