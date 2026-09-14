RBC launches Avion Rewards Travel, an all-in-one booking platform that helps Canadians plan with confidence

Integrated platform combines smart tech-driven insights like price prediction, with flexible booking and points redemption across 500+ airlines
RBC has launched its redesigned avionrewards.com/travel/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Avion Rewards Travel offering, an all-in-one booking platform that gives Canadians the freedom to book any flight with over 500 airlines and redeem Avion points for flights, hotels, car rentals and more. The launch comes as Canadian travel spending climbs 11.4 per cent year-over-year according to rbc.com/en/economics/canadian-analysis/rbc-consumer-spending-tracker/june-spending-holds-steady-as-canadians-balance-essentials-and-experiences/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">recent RBC spending data, with Canadians eager to explore the world with greater value and ease.
What is Avion Rewards Travel?
Avion Rewards Travel is taking the work out of booking travel by bringing together flight, hotel, car rental, activity and vacation-package booking in a single interface. The new platform is powered through a strategic collaboration with HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leader in global travel technology that puts smart, AI-assisted tools directly in members' hands.
The platform elevates travel loyalty by embedding smart, AI-driven insights directly into the booking process. Avion Rewards members can now effortlessly track airfares in real time, receive automated price alerts and tap into historical data to help them find out when to book and get notified when prices drop.
"Canadians work hard for their travel dollars and they deserve a program that works just as hard for them," said Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards & Loyalty, RBC. "With Avion Rewards Travel, we're providing our clients with increased value and flexibility as well as smarter tools to help them get more from their travel plans."
What are the benefits of Avion Rewards Travel?
- Book smart with price prediction*: AI-driven data guides members on when to book or get notified when prices drop.
- Price watch alerts: Members can set price tracking and receive email notifications when airfares drop.
- Any flight, any airline, any time: Freedom to book across 500+ airlines. Avion credit cardholders continue to enjoy fixed-points pricing with no blackout dates or seating restrictions, even during peak holiday periods.
- Flexible payment options: Pay with points, credit card, travel credits or a split combination. Avion points can also be used to cover taxes, fees and surcharges.
- Points conversion for members: Avion Elite and Avion Premium members can convert Avion points into frequent flyer points or miles with select partner airlines.
- Personalized and transparent: Tailored to individual travel preferences and booking history with no hidden fees.
Exclusive promotional offers
To mark the launch and deliver immediate value to members:
- 3x hotel booking offer^: Members earn 3x Avion points on select hotel bookings completed through Avion Rewards Travel between September 8 and October 31, 2026.
- Up to 70,000 Avion points offer**: Prospective members who sign up for the RBC Avion Visa Infinite card can receive up to 70,000 Avion points, which is the equivalent of up to four short-haul round-trip flights.
The transition to Avion Rewards Travel is automatic and frictionless for all existing Avion Rewards members, including Avion cardholders, with no profile re-creation or data migration required.
Key takeaways
- Travel platform launch: RBC is relaunching Avion Rewards Travel, built with HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), an all-in-one booking platform.
- Smart and more flexible booking: Combines real-time price prediction and fare tracking with "Over 500 airlines, any flight, any time" booking and flexible points redemption, including for taxes and fees.
- Launch value for members: A 3x Avion points on select hotel bookings promotion (Sept. 8 - Oct. 31, 2026) and 70,000 welcome Avion points for new RBC Avion Visa Infinite cardholders.
- Automatic transition: Existing members move to the new platform automatically, no re-registration or data migration required.
How to Join Avion Rewards
Avion Rewards is open to all Canadians, so even those without an RBC account or credit card can experience many of these travel benefits. To become a member, Canadians can visit avionrewards.com and Avion Rewards members can start booking at avionrewards/travel.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
About Avion Rewards
Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service.
Media Contact:
Matt Trocchi, Corporate Communications, RBC
*Price prediction is based on the review of historical prices available to us. However, forecasting price movements in a highly competitive, unpredictable global market has inherent limitations, and no prediction tool can be 100% accurate. Accordingly, we do not guarantee the accuracy of our price predictions and shall not be liable for any reliance upon them. The price prediction service is provided by Hopper, not Royal Bank of Canada. For complete price prediction terms and conditions, click here.
^Terms and conditions apply. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. For complete details, click here.
**Terms and conditions apply. Minimum spend required during the first year. For complete details, visit: rbc.com/avion.
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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