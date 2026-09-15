RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2026

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced September 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
|
CUSIP
|
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF
|
RLB
|
$0.050
|
74933L100
|
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
RBO
|
$0.055
|
74932K103
|
RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|
RGQP
|
$0.036
|
74936K109
|
RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|
RGQQ
|
$0.043
|
74938H104
|
RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|
RGQR
|
$0.045
|
74939C104
|
RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|
RGQS
|
$0.035
|
74936X101
|
RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|
RGQT
|
$0.030
|
75528T101
|
RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|
RGQU
|
$0.045
|
74939D102
|
RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQP
|
$0.055
|
749334108
|
RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQQ
|
$0.072
|
75528N104
|
RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQR
|
$0.072
|
75528M106
|
RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQS
|
$0.060
|
75529R104
|
RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
RQT
|
$0.060
|
74939J109
|
RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
RQU
|
$0.070
|
749321105
|
RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUQP
|
$0.050
|
749332102
|
RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUQP.U
|
$0.036
|
749332201
|
RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUQQ
|
$0.060
|
749333100
|
RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUQQ.U
|
$0.043
|
749333209
|
RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUQR
|
$0.060
|
74936W103
|
RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUQR.U
|
$0.043
|
74936W202
|
RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUQS
|
$0.050
|
749322103
|
RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUQS.U
|
$0.036
|
749322202
|
RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUQT
|
$0.040
|
74938M103
|
RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUQT.U
|
$0.029
|
74938M202
|
RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUQU
|
$0.068
|
74938U105
|
RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUQU.U
|
$0.049
|
74938U204
|
RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
|
RUST
|
$0.120
|
74938L105
|
RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF
|
RCDB
|
$0.040
|
75526D108
|
RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF
|
RUDB
|
$0.015
|
75528Q107
|
RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUDB.U
|
$0.011
|
75528Q115
|
RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RDBH
|
$0.015
|
74938B107
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUSB
|
$0.075
|
74934F102
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUSB.U
|
$0.054
|
74934F201
|
RBC AAA CLO (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RCLO
|
$0.070
|
74937F109
|
RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
RPF
|
$0.100
|
74934A103
|
RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RCD
|
$0.095
|
74930H102
|
RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
RCDC
|
$0.150
|
75526J105
|
RBC Canadian Equity ETF
|
RCAN
|
$0.030
|
75526M108
|
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF
|
RBNK
|
$0.125
|
75525D109
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RUD
|
$0.025
|
74930L103
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUD.U
|
$0.018
|
74930L202
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RUDH
|
$0.035
|
74933A104
|
RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
RUDC
|
$0.140
|
74938C105
|
RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUDC.U
|
$0.101
|
74938C204
|
RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF
|
RUSA
|
$0.025
|
75528B100
|
RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUSA.U
|
$0.018
|
75528B209
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RPD
|
$0.110
|
74932V208
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RPD.U
|
$0.080
|
74932V109
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RPDH
|
$0.090
|
74933B102
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RID
|
$0.110
|
74931R109
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RID.U
|
$0.080
|
74931R208
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RIDH
|
$0.100
|
74932R108
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUQT.U, RUQU.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RUSA.U, RPD.U, & RID.U
Unitholders of record on September 22, 2026, will receive distributions payable on September 29, 2026.
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.
RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.
RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "Canadian TMCB Index ETFs") have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.
The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB Index ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB Index ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF has been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index is calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $834 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307
SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.
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