RBC Capital Markets Recognized as Canada Derivatives House of the Year by Global Capital

Award recognizes RBC's innovation, client excellence and derivatives expertise across Canadian markets
RBC Capital Markets has been named Canada Derivatives House of the Year by Global Capital, a leading news and data provider covering international capital markets. This prestigious recognition reflects the firm's strategic market leadership and commitment to delivering innovative derivatives solutions that help clients achieve their goals across rates, equities, foreign exchange and futures markets.
Over the past year RBC Capital Markets has helped more than 2,000 Canadian clients meet their ambitions and achieved #1 rankings across multiple trading segments. RBC has also driven rapid growth in structured products, more than doubling its Canadian market share in note issuances between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026.
"This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering world-class derivatives solutions to our clients," said Harleen Bains, Head of Global Markets Sales, Canada at RBC Capital Markets. "With our technological edge, top-ranked North American Research and global sales and trading desks, this recognition reinforces our position as a trusted partner for institutional, corporate and commercial investors in Canadian derivatives markets."
RBC's derivatives franchise combines strong execution with continuous innovation, leveraging AI-enabled tools and low-touch capabilities to deliver efficient, responsive solutions across all major derivatives products. The firm ranks #1 in Canada and #3 globally for AI maturity – technology that translates into faster execution and deeper insights for clients.
The Canada Derivatives House of the Year award adds to RBC Capital Markets' growing recognition for excellence in derivatives, reflecting the firm's investment in technology, talent and client relationships across Canadian and global markets.
About RBC Capital Markets
The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool.
RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm.com.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
For more information, please contact:
Kyle English, Corporate Communications, RBC Capital Markets kyle.english@rbccm.com
SOURCE RBC Capital Markets
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