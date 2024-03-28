- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper
Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore
Why Terrain Minerals?
Smokebush Project
- Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation extending over 9 kilometres (1).
- Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades exceed 1000ppm (2).
- Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) averaging 23% of TREO (3).
- Neodymium (Nd) + Praseodymium (Pr) averaging 80% of MREO (4).
- Assay results from ~5000 metres of drilling to be received within the next 4 to 6 weeks (5).
- Mineral Resource drilling program scheduled to commence from June 2024.
Lort River Project
- Potential repetition of Nova nickel “eye” feature present (6).
- Bedrock conductor already detected within Terrain’s “eye” feature (7).
- Detailed airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey commencing in April 2024 (8).
Project Pipeline
- Lithium and Copper/Gold - See Appendix
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.
Highlights:
- The all scrip 100% acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd has been completed with allotment of securities following shareholder approval at a meeting on 14th March 2024.
- Control and management of tenements in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin areas of Western Australia has been secured which will enable Native Title and freehold land access to be progressed to enable in-field exploration planning to progress.
- Progress with Rice University to secure the Flash Joule Heating license agreement continues and has been assumed through the ownership of FJ Processing Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flash Metals Pty Ltd.
- Tranche 2 of the Placement has been completed raising $3.4 million (before costs) resulting in the issue of approximately 42.6 million shares at $0.08 per share with one free attaching option (MTMO) for every two shares issued.
- Tranche 2 of the Convertible Note converted to equity with the allotment of approximately 10.7 million shares and 5.3 million options.
MTM will assume the rights to the Flash Joule Heating licensing option which has been exercised by Flash Metals (refer ASX announcement dated 13 March 2024) and negotiations are under way to complete a licensing agreement with Rice University.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said “We are very pleased to have completed the Flash Metals acquisition which provides the Company with significant exploration and development opportunities through the acquisition of the REE focused exploration licenses in Western Australia.
“The new tenements in West Arunta provide us with an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground, right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources. With the acquisition of Flash Metals now completed, we can progress the discussions with Native Title parties to enable us to access the tenements for in-field exploration .
“The Flash Joule Heating technology is complimentary to MTM’s exploration activities but also has the potential to be transformational at a bigger scale for the extraction of both precious and industrial metals.. We are very excited to be entering into a commercialisation partnership with Rice University and have closed the Flash Metals transaction at a time when the Flash Joule Heating prototype development has been well advanced by a Houston based engineering company under the stewardship of the Vendors of Flash Metals and KnightHawk Engineering.
The overwhelming support that we have received from existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Placement and the Convertible Note issue has been strong. The proceeds raised place MTM in a strong financial position to progress the mineral exploration and Flash Joule Heating technology development.”
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Figure 2: Location of the Mukinbudin Project, approximately 250 km NE of Perth.
Flash Metals Acquisition Consideration
With all conditions precedent having been satisfied, the all scrip consideration to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Flash Metals has been issued as follows:
a) 100 million fully paid ordinary shares in MTM (Shares) (Consideration Shares) issued to the shareholders of Flash Metals (the Vendors) (Note – 73,497,088 Shares are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
b) 50 million quoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and expiring 26 November 2024 (ASX:MTMO) issued to the Vendors (Quoted Consideration Options) (Note – 36748542 Options are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
c) 37.5 million performance rights (Consideration Performance Rights) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares following the receipt of drilling results of >10m at >1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 1);
ii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC compliant inferred resource of >10MT at >1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 2); and
iii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC inferred resource of >20MT at >1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on WA REE Tenements (Milestone 3); and
d) 15 million unquoted options to acquire Shares with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 (Unquoted Consideration Options) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 1;
ii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 2; and
iii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 3.
Nine (9) of the Vendors who have collectively been issued with 73,467,088 Consideration Shares and 36,733,544 Quoted Consideration Options have entered into six month voluntary escrow agreements with the Company.
Flash Metals owns all of the shares in FJ Processing Pty Ltd which holds the Flash Joule Heating technology licensing option and which has funded the initial development of the prototype of the Flash Joule Heating test module.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Strong support received from new and existing shareholders.
- Funds raised to be directed towards materially increasing the Resource at the Golden Corridor, a 25km long gold deposit trend at Warriedar’s infrastructure-rich Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
- The Golden Corridor contains an existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits and 18 historic pits, all on permitted Mining Leases (ML’s).
- Further assays from 2024 extensional RC drilling at the Ricciardo deposit, in the middle of the Golden Corridor, are expected to be received mid-April. These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received at Ricciardo (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2) will be integrated into the deposit model and drill plan for 2024.
- The next phase of drilling within the Golden Corridor is scheduled to commence in May at the Ricciardo deposit, targeting extensions to high grade shoots below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank all shareholders and new investors that participated in the placement bookbuild. The funds raised allow us to continue drilling at the Golden Corridor, the area within our tenure that we believe has the best opportunity for immediate and substantial Resource growth.
We should receive assay results from the remaining 9 holes of the Ricciardo program in a couple of weeks. These results, along with those already released, will be used to fine tune the upcoming drill program scheduled to commence in May. We will continue to chase the high-grade shoots at Ricciardo.
The 2024 drilling will be very focussed, targeting quality gold ounces, below and along strike from existing shallow open pits along the Golden Corridor. A simple, yet proven strategy.”
Use of funds
The funds raised will be used to continue drilling along the Golden Corridor, a 25km long trend of highly prospective ground with an existing MRE of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits, including 18 historic pits, all on permitted ML’s; within the Golden Range Project.
Assays results from the remaining 9 holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit (in the middle of the Golden Corridor) are expected mid-April.
These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received from Ricciardo this year (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2), will assist with finalising the plan for the next drill program (2024 Drill Program 2) scheduled to commence in approximately 6 weeks’ time.
Drilling will be focussed on the Ricciardo deposit in Q2 2024, targeting extensions to high-grade shoots, below shallow open pits.
Warriedar plans to drill an additional 12,000m across the Golden Corridor during CY2024, including a diamond drilling program to extend RC holes that end in mineralisation. Each drill program will build on knowledge from the last, with the goal of materially increasing the Resource by defining quality high-grade gold ounces.
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range Project, the Golden Corridor (within the Project) and the Ricciardo deposit; with respect to the surrounding mines and mills in the southern Murchison Province of WA.
Figure 2: Ricciardo long section outlining relative location of current mined pits to defined mineralised zones
Placement details
An equity raising of A$6.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche Placement. Approximately 157.9 million New Shares will be issued under the Placement.
The Placement will occur in two tranches as follows:
- An unconditional placement of 119.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$4.5 million, will be issued using the Company’s available Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A capacity (Tranche 1); and
- A conditional placement of 38.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$1.5 million, will be issued subject to Warriedar shareholder approval to be sought at an upcoming General Meeting expected to be held in late-April 2024 (General Meeting) (Tranche 2).
A$0.4 million of New Shares issued under Tranche 1 will be settled on a deferred basis on 14 April 2024 (Tranche 1 Deferred Settlement).
Warriedar’s directors have also applied to participate in the Placement for A$60,000 as part of Tranche 2 which will be subject to Warriedar shareholder approval the General Meeting (Director Participation).
New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing
Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Broad Flat Well
- Heritage Agreement signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation. Heritage survey planned for the second quarter of 2024.
- Additional Channel Iron Deposit (CID) areas identified within the Broad Flat Well tenement.
- Cane Bore
- The Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan was submitted and is now under review by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
- Flora and fauna surveys were completed in 2023.
- More than 30km of potential remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) identified.
Burley Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:
“The signing of the Heritage Protection Agreement with the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation is an important step towards exploring the Broad Flat Well tenement. Burley has applied for drilling permits at Broad Flat Well, and now we will be working with the Yindjibarndi on implementing heritage surveys.
“The review of the Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan by the DBCA is also a significant milestone and we are confident with veracity and completeness of the document. Once the Conversation Management Plan is approved, we anticipate a clear path through to the grant of the exploration license by DEMIRS. We will submit our plans for drilling thereafter. In the meantime, we intend to complete additional data collection and any site work possible. There are extensive, mesa- forms throughout the Cane Bore exploration area as seen in the historic sampling. These Channel Iron Deposits are high-lying, and readily accessible; we intend to commence RC drilling when statutory approvals are received.
“The development of the Conservation Management Plan, and execution of agreements with aboriginal corporations underscores Burley’s commitment to mitigating environmental impacts of our work and ensuring protection of aboriginal heritage.”
BROAD FLAT WELL – 100% INTEREST
Locations and Setting
The Broad Flat Well exploration license, E47/4580, is located approximately 115 km from Karratha and is accessible by the sealed Roebourne - Wittenoom Road, as illustrated in Figure 1. Broad Flat Well is also only 260kms from Port Headland.
Figure 1: Broad Flat Well Location Plan showing only 115km by sealed highway from Dampier.
Rock Chip Sampling and Geology
A mapping and rock chip sampling programme was completed in 20231. Thirty-six (36) rock chip samples were collected from the tops of mesa-form hills which are interpreted as remnant mid- Miocene Channel Iron Deposits (CID) related to the Fortescue River palaeo-drainage system. An earlier sampling programme was completed by API Management between 2006 and 2008.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’
Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) is a “compelling investment case” poised for significant growth driven by the potential of its two flagship projects, Jeffreys Find and Munda Gold, Sydney, Australia-based investment management and corporate advisory firm Canary Capital wrote in a new equity research report.
“AWJ is our preferred ASX-listed company to participate in the current favourable macro environment for gold,” said the report prepared by Paul Hart and Arun Sengupta, both directors at Canary Capital.
The report noted the remarkable progress made by AWJ - transitioning from tenement acquisition and ASX listing to mining and cash flow generation in just under three years - earning $4.77 million in cash from Stage One of the Jeffreys Find gold mining project. More than 9,741 ounces of gold have been mined and sold from Jeffreys Find to date.
A picture of the Jeffreys Find ore body showing gold mineralisation location evidenced by darker zones
AWJ has also completed a scoping study for the Munda gold project, showing exceptional economics and a path to cash flow generation of approximately $77 million.
“Despite the significant cash flow potential of the company’s projects, the current market capitalisation is just $20.3m. We view this as presenting investors with an opportunity to invest in AWJ at a fraction of the real intrinsic value of the company,” the report said.
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ has made remarkable progress in a span of just under three years since its ASX listing and the acquisitions of assets.
- Cash generated from Stage One production at Jeffreys Find, which totals $4.8 million, will fully fund AWJ in 2024 as it develops Stage Two production, which is expected to generate between $6 million and $8 million for the company.
- Munda’s exceptional economics, with a projected positive cash flow of $76.9 million over a 13-quarter mine life based on a conservative gold price assumption of A$2,600/ounce.
- Munda will commence operations with a three-month starter pit and a low capital investment of $1.3 million and a working capital investment of approximately $6.0 million.
- Munda is projected to generate around $8.7 million in surplus cash for AWJ, depending on the results from the current drill program.
Read the full analyst report here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.
- Financial year posts a maiden profit of $1,313,644.
- Adjusted maiden profit after one off write-down is $2,845,638.
- Net cash from operating activities is $4,223,898.
2023 Full Year Financial Report
Managing Director, Mark English, said “We’ve topped off an outstanding 2023 with a maiden adjusted profit of $2.8 million. The net cash from operating activities resulted in a surplus of $4.22 million, a terrific result.
“We benefited from a rising gold price as we undertook Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find. The mining performed better than expected with production of 9,741 ounces of gold selling at an average of $3,006 per ounce. Six months of mining generated almost $10 million in surplus cash for Auric and its JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie. Mining at Jeffreys Find has commenced for the 2024 year. The first processing is scheduled at the Greenfields Mill in mid-late April 2024.
“The past 12 months has seen us become self-funding for 2024. We are a dynamic small gold company with a pipeline of mining activities, that will generate cash for the Company and our shareholders,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says
Australian mining analyst Gavin Wendt has identified junior gold explorer and producer Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) as a stock to watch, citing the company’s “gradual market re-rating” and its appeal as a low-risk, fully-funded operation with cash flow from its 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find gold project.
Gold mining at Jeffreys Find commenced in July 2023, with AWJ’s joint venture project BML Ventures handling the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share basis. Jeffreys Find has an indicated and inferred gold resource estimate at 0.5 grams per ton (g/t) cut-off grade of 1.22 million tons @ 1.22 g/t for 47,900 oz gold.
“By being prepared to retain a 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find net cash flows, AWJ has avoided the time, complexity and costs of mobilizing equipment and hiring contractors independently, as well as eliminating the requirement for it to fund its proportionate share of working capital for the project,” Wendt stated in his report.
Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find already began in early March 2024, with the aim of extracting at least 300,000 tons of ore, which is 70 percent more than Stage One, which Wendt said could realize net cash proceeds of approximately $8 million for AWJ.
Stage Two of gold production at Jeffreys Find commenced in early March 2024. (Image courtesy of Auric Mining)
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ is a gold story worth watching as the company continues to realize cash flows from its 50 percent stake at Jeffreys Find gold production in a JV with BML Ventures.
- Through the JV, wherein BML handles the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share agreement, AWJ avoided the time, complexity and cost of mobilizing equipment and personnel, and eliminated the need to fund its share of the working capital.
- AWJ has the advantage of gaining quicker returns from the Jeffreys Find project, and leveraging the current strong gold price environment, and allowing the company to focus on advancing its Munda project to production by late 2024 to early 2025.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.