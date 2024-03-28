Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Terrain Minerals Limited

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Why Terrain Minerals?

Smokebush Project

  • Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation extending over 9 kilometres (1).
  • Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades exceed 1000ppm (2).
  • Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) averaging 23% of TREO (3).
  • Neodymium (Nd) + Praseodymium (Pr) averaging 80% of MREO (4).
  • Assay results from ~5000 metres of drilling to be received within the next 4 to 6 weeks (5).
  • Mineral Resource drilling program scheduled to commence from June 2024.

Lort River Project

  • Potential repetition of Nova nickel “eye” feature present (6).
  • Bedrock conductor already detected within Terrain’s “eye” feature (7).
  • Detailed airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey commencing in April 2024 (8).

Project Pipeline

  • Lithium and Copper/Gold - See Appendix


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:tmxterrain minerals limitedResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
MTM Critical Metals

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Burley Minerals

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’

Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) is a “compelling investment case” poised for significant growth driven by the potential of its two flagship projects, Jeffreys Find and Munda Gold, Sydney, Australia-based investment management and corporate advisory firm Canary Capital wrote in a new equity research report.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says

Australian mining analyst Gavin Wendt has identified junior gold explorer and producer Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) as a stock to watch, citing the company’s “gradual market re-rating” and its appeal as a low-risk, fully-funded operation with cash flow from its 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find gold project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

TNC Announces Institutional Placement

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Related News

Copper Investing

TNC Announces Institutional Placement

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Lithium Investing

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Gold Investing

Investor Education: Gold vs. US Dollar Outlook with Expert Don Hansen

Gold Investing

Goldman Sachs Bullish on Commodities, Shares 2024 Price Calls for Gold and Copper

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

×